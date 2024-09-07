HULK STUPID! Mark Ruffalo Blames 'One Thing' for Deaths of Americans (Guess What It Isn't)

Two Americans have died in the Middle East recently and everyone on the left is pulling out their crayons to draw a moral equivalence between them.

On Sunday, Twitchy reported that Hamas had killed six hostages, including one American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. This news was followed by deafening silence from the Hamas Caucus in Congress and the Hollywood left. Then, just yesterday, it was reported that another American with dual citizenship had been killed. Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot by IDF forces after she had entered a restricted area in the West Bank with a mob of other pro-Palestinian protestors. She and the others were throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers to protest Israeli settlements in the region before she was shot in the head and killed.

26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish woman with U.S. citizenship was shot to death in the West Bank today by the Israeli Army.



The woman had joined a mob of locals and foreign activists that was pelting Israeli soldiers with rocks.



🇹🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/E8luOLzRKA — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 6, 2024

Eygi's death is unfortunate, but her circumstances aren't quite the same as Goldberg-Polin's, are they?

Guess who chimed in this time though?

Complete and utter failure in keeping Americans safe. https://t.co/wLewxTWujG — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 6, 2024

As you can see, The Washington Post reporter who was asking the question in the video below conveniently fails to mention that Eygi was acting violently against the IDF before they shot her. And, of course, there is Rashida Tlaib who NOW is upset that the U.S. isn't 'protecting Americans.'

They are all so predictable and deplorable.

Following this, actor Mark Ruffalo just HAD to chime in with one of the worst moral equivalencies we've ever seen, putting Goldberg-Polin and Eygi in the same sentence and blaming America for both deaths.

Neither Hersh Goldberg-Polin nor Aysenur Egan Eygi would be dead today it weren’t the USA’s failed policies concerning the continued siege on Gaza, Netanyahu, and the IDF’s intransigence. If Biden had remained steadfast to American Law, his own policies concerning military aid,… https://t.co/jAq32GFaKH — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 6, 2024

The rest of the tweet reads:

... his “Redlines” and the world outcry, his ability to use American law to leverage a ceasefire, these beautiful young people would be alive today. Blinken’s comments do not meet the significance of this event. He does not address how the USA will keep other Americans safe there no matter what the circumstances may be. Eygi was protesting an illegal settlement. This has gone too far. It’s too much and it has to be addressed in good faith, finally. #TooFarTooMuchGaza.

We're not sure where to start with this ignorance, but we will simply note that Ruffalo had a week to comment about Goldberg-Polin and said nothing, not a single word about Hamas executing him along with other hostages.

Then, when a violent protester was killed, well obviously, he HAD to speak up.

We'll also note that he was so courageous in this statement that he turned off replies immediately.

That Community Note has not yet received enough ratings to be stapled to Ruffalo's tweet, but we hope it is soon.

You morally illiterate asswipe https://t.co/I3pwHVocgn — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 7, 2024

Why do those three words always seem to apply when it comes to a Hollywood star trying to comment on world affairs?

We think Ruffalo kind of knew what he was doing here though. By putting Goldberg-Polin and Eygi in the same tweet, he tricked some people into his moral equivalence duplicity.

They were murdered by Hamas. You're defending terrorists. https://t.co/aLtnfQaL2Z — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 7, 2024

I was thinking they wouldn’t be dead if they hadn’t been kidnapped and murdered by Hamas but I’m not a political scholar like Mr Ruffalo. https://t.co/n3CtlWjkwY — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 6, 2024

Neither would be dead today if HAMAS TERRORISTS HADN’T KIDNAPPED THEM IN THE FIRST PLACE, dumbass. https://t.co/6ZshbacyRp — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 7, 2024

Obviously, only Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped and killed by Hamas. Eygi was killed for attacking soldiers.

They. Are. NOT. The. Same.

Others saw right through Ruffalo's horrible comparison and refused to play along, citing only Goldberg-Polin's execution.

Mark, huge fan of many of your films. Hersh is dead because terrorists kidnapped and then murdered him. https://t.co/sJiFgfT0Wh — David Zweig (@davidzweig) September 7, 2024

Hersh wouldn’t be in Gaza if it wasn’t for Hamas.



Hersh wouldn’t be dead if it wasn’t for Hamas.



Hamas held the gun to his head and executed him.



None of it would’ve happened if it wasn’t for Hamas and their western enablers like Ruffalo on October 7th and every day since. https://t.co/MZq8vgXAZ6 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 6, 2024

What a garbage human you are.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin would not have been in Gaza if the Hamas scumbags that shot his arm off had not kidnapped; starved and cold-blooded murdered him.

Garbage. https://t.co/kFrkTaKfN9 — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) September 7, 2024

Others called him out for what he was trying to do.

This is sick. There is no comparison. Hersh was dragged from a music festival, hand blown off by a grenade, held hostage for 11 months, and then executed with a bullet to the head. Aysenur was part of a violent mob attacking soldiers. There is no equivalency. https://t.co/eaR9r29pnD — Hayah Goldlist Eichler (@HayahGB) September 7, 2024

Bingo.

Our favorite responses though were the ones who have simply had enough of Ruffalo and his ilk altogether.

That GIF comes in handy so often. Thank you for giving that one to the world, Elon Musk.

What the hell is wrong with you? https://t.co/bSIQYpTfKn — Okay 🇺🇸 (@mythbuster1304) September 7, 2024

First guess? Many, many things.

Leave America, you disgusting antisemite. https://t.co/Z6MVBbElc1 pic.twitter.com/9BMs4saYzb — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) September 7, 2024

Maybe Ruffalo can join all of the other Hollywood stars who have pledged to leave America if Trump wins the election this fall. Sadly, they never follow through on that promise.

Turn back on replies, Mark. https://t.co/mjraaMUWfO — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) September 7, 2024

He won't. He's a coward. But his protected tweet is revealing anyway because it indicates that even he doesn't really believe what he is shoveling.

There was one tweet though that we wanted to highlight because it so thoroughly demolishes Ruffalo and his moral equivalence game.

How is it that you never cease to amaze in your utter stupidity and deliberate disregard for reality and facts @MarkRuffalo?



Neither would be dead today if the Arabs led by Muhammad Amin al-Husseini wouldn’t have started massacring innocent Jews back in 1920. But let’s not… https://t.co/77M7Efh6gq — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) September 7, 2024

This is a very long tweet, but we think it is worth reading in its entirety:

But let’s not confuse you too much because it’s so clear that history and historical facts are NOT your forte.



So let’s narrow the timeline for you a little to make it easier at least for your audience.



Hersh wouldn’t be dead if Hamas hadn’t thrown a dozen grenades into a small shelter where he and other innocent young people were hiding in fear hoping that the terrorists who were literally shooting and slaughtering everyone they came across didn’t find them. He lost his arm because Hamas, not Netanyahu and the IDF, through a f***ing grenade to kill these young innocent people. Yet he lived and Hamas grabbed him, loaded him and others onto a pickup, and took him and others hostage.



Hersh wouldn’t be dead if after nearly 11 months of being held hostage in the most inhumane environment, Hamas terrorists didn’t shoot him in the f***ing head just as he was about to be rescued.



Eygi wouldn’t be dead if she didn’t go into an active violent attack on IDF soldiers which she came there to participate in. Do you understand that part? She traveled all the way to an active violent demonstration after being indoctrinated and incited by jihadists back home and she participated in a violent attack on armed IDF soldiers as they were leaving.



For you to even remotely pretend that there is a moral equivalence between an innocent hostage taken against his will by terrorists and shot in the head, and a lunatic activist who traveled of her own free will to commit violence against IDF soldiers not only makes you an asshole and a charlatan, but it makes YOU the f***ing problem.



You actually think you’re one of the good guys. That’s how deluded you are. You actually believe you save lives by virtue signaling utter garbage. You have no real world experience or concept with anything to do with this conflict.



But you know what Mark? On this public platform I challenge you. You think you’re a 'superhero'? I challenge you here and now to come to Israel and walk through the southern communities left in tatters after 10/7. I challenge you to see where the attacks took place, to walk in the footsteps of the victims. To sit in the very shelter where Hersh and others hid and hoped. I challenge you to see the destruction and the death they caused.



And then, Mark, I challenge you to walk into Gaza unattended and see how many steps you take before you quickly relive what Hersh and the other hostages went through and still go through. We will gladly escort you to the very gates where Hamas broke in to southern Israel and you can march in there in to Gaza and wave the American flag as you walk the streets shouting 'I come in peace.' Walk through Khan Younis and shout out through your activist megaphone that Hamas are naughty boys and they should stop killing. Tell them they are harming their people. Tell them how you want peace and a two state solution and that they need to stop murdering.



As for me? I’ll stand with my stopwatch giggling and counting to 20 seconds in my head before you’re strapped by chains to the back of a bike and dragged through the streets. I’ll give it another 20 before you’re beaten so badly and your knees get shot at. And then I’ll give it 60 more before they take you to the top of whatever building is still standing and show you what they think of you virtue signaling fake activist imbeciles. Then we will come in to save you and take you back across the fence. And when it’s all done, I’ll look forward to you taking your phone as you’re wriggling in pain like the worm you are and typing the same sh*t as you did below.



You, Mark, are everything that is wrong with this world today.

BOOMITY. This. ALL of this. Every. Single. Word.

We know Ruffalo won't read it. And he certainly won't accept the challenge that is proffered to him in the tweet.

After all, it's so much easier for Ruffalo and others like him to ignorantly virtue signal from their phones behind their gated estates with private security.

But even though Ruffalo will ignore it, we wanted to highlight that tweet because, as of this morning, Ruffalo's despicable tweet had nearly 500,000 views. This tweet that set him straight on every single point? Only a little over 9,000 views.

Ruffalo deserves MUCH less and Cheryl deserves so much more.