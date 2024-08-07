Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight...
WHY DO THEY SUCK AT THIS? Harris and Emhoff Stage Fake Phone Calls...
BBC Jouno Says England Needs to Think Seriously About Responding to Elon Musk
And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on...
Algeria Blames ‘Zionist Lobby’ for Imane Kelif Backlash
Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and...
Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag
Tim Walz Is Kamala Harris' First Big Policy Decision, and It's a BAD...
British Prosecutor Suggests Extraditing Anti-Migrant Social Media Influencers
WATCH: British Police Make Arrests Over 'Offensive' Facebook Posts
Biden Admin Temporarily Pauses Migrant ‘Parole Flights’ After Fraud Findings
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the...
You Mad, Bro? Editor of the Financial Times Says Elon Musk Is a...
In a Terrible Omen, Democrats Compare Kamala's Campaign to Jimmy Carter's 'Beautiful Mosai...

JUST HOOK IT TO OUR VEINS: Based Trump Promises YUGE Educational Reforms When Elected

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We spent a lot of time yesterday dismantling Kamala Harris's Vice Presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. And deservedly so. Both his political and personal history are riddled with some pretty damning stuff. 

Advertisement

But we have to be careful not to let our delight at Harris choosing such a flawed, far-left running mate eat up ALL the oxygen in the room. 

While Twitter and Twitchy were busy dunking on Walz yesterday, Donald Trump recorded a pretty amazing video outlining all of his proposals for America's broken education system. (No, in case you were wondering, Harris has not spoken at all about her educational policy ... or any other policy). 

It's time to give that video some of the oxygen because it is outstanding. 

Wait'll you get a load of all of the pure awesomeness in these policy proposals. Watch: 

Holy cow. That is amazing. Billboard Chris transcribed nearly the entire speech in his lengthy tweet above, but we prefer hearing it from Trump's mouth. Here are the highlights: 

  • A new Executive Order on Day One to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on children. 
  • Eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across the entire federal government. 
  • Direct the DOJ to pursue civil rights claims against any school or university that engages in racism rather than making decisions based on merit. 
  • Keep men out of women’s sports.
  • Ask Congress to send a bill prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.
  • Fire bureaucrats who have weaponized the justice system, starting with every corrupt official who has targeted @Moms4Liberty.
  • Take aggressive action to reclaim our system of higher education from the Marxist left.
  • Return power to the parents. Exclusively to the parents.

Recommended

Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight of Its Own BS
Doug P.
Advertisement

BOOMITY. ALL THE BOOMITY RIGHT THERE. 

Bring 10 friends with you to vote. And make those 10 friends bring 10 friends. 

This was an excellent section of the video, where Trump actually paused to consider the insanity that Democrats are pushing on children. It was a great moment. 

But as flabbergasted as Trump is in the video (and so are we) at where we are ... we are there. So, we need tough policies like the ones Trump is promising here. 

Take the 'maybe' out of this tweet. We beg you. If you care about kids at all, you need to vote. And not for a Democrat. 

Advertisement

You can get five of them. Amen, Amen, Amen, Amen, AMEN! 

A-freaking-men. (OK, technically six.)

Lots of people -- many of them former Democrats who have walked away -- are waking up to who the real radical extremists are and who the real authoritarians are. Trump ain't one of them. 

This is where the left is today. They call common sense, traditional values, families, and sanity 'weird.'

It is a sickness (it's not called the 'woke mind virus' for no reason). And Harris and Walz are both infected with it and trying to spread it. 

This writer used to think it was kind of extreme to frame the debate this way. No longer. Democrats have made themselves clear and it is now a fight against evil. The civilization-ending evil of destroying children. 

Advertisement

She won't. She can't. Because she knows if she speaks 'her truth' -- that she supports all of these things Trump is promising to end -- it will be an electoral disaster in the swing states. So, she will try to hide. And when she can't hide, she will speak in nonsense word salad again. 

Hey, we also think he can help repair the economy and help put a stop to the foreign policy disaster that is the Biden-Harris administration, but yes. This agenda alone is enough for our vote and enough for us to try to get everyone we know to vote for him. 

And we know it's enough to get Moms For Liberty's votes. 

We're excited to see all of the Moms For Liberty across the country mobilize and take action this fall in support of this agenda Trump outlined. 

It is going to be a fight. From now until November and then for long after that if Trump gets elected. 

Look, we know Trump has a tendency to step on his own momentum from time to time. That will probably never change. He doesn't have a very good filter.

Advertisement

But when he lays out his policy prescriptions like this (while Harris continues to obscure hers), plainly, simply, and very clearly, he reminds us that he can be the person who is up for this fight. 

We saw it in Pennsylvania on July 13. We know we'll see it again between now and Election Day, and during his second term. 

The time for infighting on the right is over (and yes, that includes Trump himself). The time to FIGHT starts now. 

Tags: CORRUPTION CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION SCHOOLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight of Its Own BS
Doug P.
AOC Attempts a Dunk on J.D. Vance, but Twitter Came with ALL the Embarrassing Receipts
justmindy
WHY DO THEY SUCK AT THIS? Harris and Emhoff Stage Fake Phone Calls to Welcome Tim and Gwen Walz
Grateful Calvin
Forbes Digs Tim Walz Out of His Red States Are 'Mostly Rocks and Cows' Comment
Brett T.
Flashback: Here’s Gov. Tim Walz ‘Fixing’ Minnesota’s Flag
Brett T.
And Then There Were Two: Cori Bush Loses Primary, Joins Jamaal Bowman on the Unemployment Line
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz's 'Mind Your Own Damn Business' Golden Rule Collapses Under the Weight of Its Own BS Doug P.
Advertisement