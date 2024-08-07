JUST HOOK IT TO OUR VEINS: Based Trump Promises YUGE Educational Reforms When Elected

We spent a lot of time yesterday dismantling Kamala Harris's Vice Presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. And deservedly so. Both his political and personal history are riddled with some pretty damning stuff.

Advertisement

But we have to be careful not to let our delight at Harris choosing such a flawed, far-left running mate eat up ALL the oxygen in the room.

While Twitter and Twitchy were busy dunking on Walz yesterday, Donald Trump recorded a pretty amazing video outlining all of his proposals for America's broken education system. (No, in case you were wondering, Harris has not spoken at all about her educational policy ... or any other policy).

It's time to give that video some of the oxygen because it is outstanding.

Wait'll you get a load of all of the pure awesomeness in these policy proposals. Watch:

“On day one I will sign a new Executive Order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.



“I will eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs… pic.twitter.com/xEQ4FoPVhc — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 6, 2024

Holy cow. That is amazing. Billboard Chris transcribed nearly the entire speech in his lengthy tweet above, but we prefer hearing it from Trump's mouth. Here are the highlights:

A new Executive Order on Day One to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on children.

Eliminate all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across the entire federal government.

Direct the DOJ to pursue civil rights claims against any school or university that engages in racism rather than making decisions based on merit.

Keep men out of women’s sports.

Ask Congress to send a bill prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.

Fire bureaucrats who have weaponized the justice system, starting with every corrupt official who has targeted @Moms4Liberty.

T ake aggressive action to reclaim our system of higher education from the Marxist left.

Return power to the parents. Exclusively to the parents.

BOOMITY. ALL THE BOOMITY RIGHT THERE.

Yup



I'll be voting for this man in November.



Never thought I'd say it so emphatically in my life, but I will NOT consent to having my country handed over to Communists. https://t.co/UaYO7a3GDI — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) August 6, 2024

Bring 10 friends with you to vote. And make those 10 friends bring 10 friends.

“Can you imagine you have to put that down as a platform? That you are going to stop child sexual mutilation? Who would think you would ever have to say a thing like that?” https://t.co/yDdEaYI01y — Maybe You Don’t Want To Win (@HereForReadin) August 6, 2024

This was an excellent section of the video, where Trump actually paused to consider the insanity that Democrats are pushing on children. It was a great moment.

But as flabbergasted as Trump is in the video (and so are we) at where we are ... we are there. So, we need tough policies like the ones Trump is promising here.

Ok, maybe I'll vote. "I will keep men out of women’s sports... I will ask Congress to send a bill to my desk prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states. Can you imagine you have to put that as a platform? ...Who would think you would ever have to say a thing like that?" https://t.co/LyP5NBWElz — Joy Marie (@JoyBrow68) August 6, 2024

Take the 'maybe' out of this tweet. We beg you. If you care about kids at all, you need to vote. And not for a Democrat.

Can I get an amen?! 🙌🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/gWJsxLECpl — Lindsey Beckham (@LindseyBeckham) August 6, 2024

Advertisement

You can get five of them. Amen, Amen, Amen, Amen, AMEN!

A-freaking-men. (OK, technically six.)

And to think, I used to think this man was a meglomaniac with delusions of grandure.

Now I see this man is probably the only person in global politics that is trying to save humanity from destroying itself. Insane how the left is able to brainwash you. Don't be woke, be awake. https://t.co/dNTq9bmVi2 — The Cosmic Mountain Goat (@GreendustryInc) August 6, 2024

Lots of people -- many of them former Democrats who have walked away -- are waking up to who the real radical extremists are and who the real authoritarians are. Trump ain't one of them.

Everything that Trump is saying here is perfect common sense



And yet, the Democrats oppose virtually all of it.



Let that sink in. Let that tell you what you need to know about how corrupt, vicious, anti-American, and just downright nasty the Democrats really are. — Reed Wade (@ReedWade61516) August 6, 2024

This is where the left is today. They call common sense, traditional values, families, and sanity 'weird.'

How can any sane person not want that... the liberal/dem wokeness is truly an occult sickness 😡👮!! — Marc Seguin (@seingunt) August 6, 2024

It is a sickness (it's not called the 'woke mind virus' for no reason). And Harris and Walz are both infected with it and trying to spread it.

This is truly a battle of good against evil. https://t.co/mMxhyHPhww — Honey in Houston (@TexasBelle) August 6, 2024

This writer used to think it was kind of extreme to frame the debate this way. No longer. Democrats have made themselves clear and it is now a fight against evil. The civilization-ending evil of destroying children.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kamala had yet to state a platform. — EditionA (@EditionA3) August 6, 2024

She won't. She can't. Because she knows if she speaks 'her truth' -- that she supports all of these things Trump is promising to end -- it will be an electoral disaster in the swing states. So, she will try to hide. And when she can't hide, she will speak in nonsense word salad again.

I will vote for him on this agenda alone https://t.co/WSyL7n1EBV — Mike Gee (@g45942007) August 6, 2024

Hey, we also think he can help repair the economy and help put a stop to the foreign policy disaster that is the Biden-Harris administration, but yes. This agenda alone is enough for our vote and enough for us to try to get everyone we know to vote for him.

And we know it's enough to get Moms For Liberty's votes.

“I will fire the rogue bureaucrats who have weaponized the justice system, starting with every corrupt official who has targeted @Moms4Liberty.” @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/QihvpkJYsv — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) August 6, 2024

We're excited to see all of the Moms For Liberty across the country mobilize and take action this fall in support of this agenda Trump outlined.

It is going to be a fight. From now until November and then for long after that if Trump gets elected.

Look, we know Trump has a tendency to step on his own momentum from time to time. That will probably never change. He doesn't have a very good filter.

Advertisement

But when he lays out his policy prescriptions like this (while Harris continues to obscure hers), plainly, simply, and very clearly, he reminds us that he can be the person who is up for this fight.

We saw it in Pennsylvania on July 13. We know we'll see it again between now and Election Day, and during his second term.

The time for infighting on the right is over (and yes, that includes Trump himself). The time to FIGHT starts now.