YES, PLEASE DO! The Hill Reports Kamala Is Seeking to Learn From Hillary Clinton Campaign

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on August 06, 2024
Twitchy

For two weeks, the Kamala Harris Express has been chugging along with the aid of a remarkably uncurious media that doesn't seem to want to hear from her or question her about any of her policy proposals or positions. All the campaign seems concerned with is raising money, and nothing else.

And, you kind of have to give them credit, since it has mostly worked. 

We expect that will change a little bit today, now that Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz -- who wants to trans the kids, is an outspoken socialist, and who watched with approval as Minneapolis burned in 2020 -- as her running mate. (But hey, at least he's not Jewish, so the Hamas Caucus in Congress will be happy.)

So, if emulating the Biden campaign in 2020 (which amounted to 'hide in a basement and harvest ballots') is not a viable option for Harris, who else can she turn to as a model for how she wants to run her campaign? 

The Hill has answers. 

Oh. Oh, dear. 

Harris relies on many former Clinton aides. Her chief of staff, Lorraine Voles, served as a communications aide to Clinton. The communications director on Harris’s campaign, Brian Fallon, served as a chief spokesperson for Clinton’s 2016 bid. 

Yikes. 

In fairness, the article goes on to outline some of the ways in which Harris is differentiating her campaign from Clinton's, but it reads very much as having to want it both ways. 

'We're just like Hillary and we're doing mostly the same things, but we have more money so we'll win, because ... abortion' is kind of the gist of it. 

Hilariously, the article concludes with a Never Trumper stating that part of the strategy is to make sure voters don't get to know Harris like they knew Clinton and people today know Trump. 

Because transparency. Or something. 

Needless to say, Twitter had some fun with the comparison. 

OOF. Yes, like Clinton, Harris does enjoy affecting a fake accent from time to time to pander to whoever she is talking to at any given moment. 

See what we mean? 

She's already got a little mini bottle of Frank's that she can pull out whenever her credentials are questioned. 

Minnesota is near Wisconsin, right? After all, those people in flyover country are the same, according to Democrats. Just bitter clingers. 

LOL. No, that's the Nancy Pelosi strategy. 

Harris's emails are already encrypted. Because she wrote them in whatever that word salad language she speaks is. 

We're sensing a theme beginning to develop here. 

We're not certain, but we think there might be a touch of sarcasm in that reply. Just a touch, mind you. 

Hey, that's what we said. 

We'd love to see a very similar headline on November 6, 2024. 

We can't rule that out. You just know Clinton does not want to see a woman President who is not her. 

Well, duh. That part just goes without saying, of course. 

Clinton does have a pretty good playbook on that one. 

LOL. Yes, Harris is already planning on bringing Selina Meyer herself, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, into her campaign. 

You simply cannot make this stuff up. 

But we saved the absolute best reply for last, which became very relevant this morning. 

BAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

And, we're dead. Deceased. We have shuffled off our mortal coil. That is the perfect response.  

Time will tell if Tim Walz is a benefit to Kamala Harris's campaign or a drag on it like Tim Kaine was for Clinton. But all the early signs point to him being a bit of a disaster. (Then again, the media hasn't started 'rebranding' Walz yet.)

For now, we're just happy that Harris seems oblivious to one of the most famous lessons of all time, courtesy of philosopher George Santayana:

'Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.' 

Let's hope it stays that way.

