Living in an Episode of 'Veep': Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Be 'Extra-Involved' in Kamala Harris Campaign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 05, 2024
Justin M. Lubin/HBO via AP

The stock market is crashing, the job market is slowing down, and unemployment is up. But don't worry. Kamala Harris has a plan to address this and it involves -- *checks notes* -- bringing Julia Louis-Dreyfus onto her campaign.

This is fine.

More from Deadline Hollywood:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose Veep character Vice-President Selina Meyer has been likened by many to the Democrats’ nominee for the White House, Kamala Harris, has dropped a big hint she will be attending this month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago in support of Harris.

Louis-Dreyfus told The Times of London: “I probably will be, yes,” adding that she plans to be “extra-involved” in Harris’s campaign to beat Donald Trump to office.

Veep, based on a fictional vice-president who ends up in the top chair and the recipient of 17 Emmy Awards including six for Louis-Dreyfus in the title role, finished in 2019 but viewership of the HBO comedy has gone through the ceiling since Harris’s run was announced. Creator Armando Iannucci said recently that Meyer was not in any way modelled on Harris, but admitted comparisons between the two would be inevitable.

Comparing Kamala Harris to a fictional character isn't the flex they think it is.

Yet here we are.

What could go wrong being told who to vote for by rich people insulated from inflation.

They didn't even see it.

A match made in heaven.

Very much on the nose.

This made us chuckle.

Kinda seems like they don't.

No they couldn't.

We get it.

No lies detected.


This made us laugh out loud.

Just perfect.

How do they not realize this.

