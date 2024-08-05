Living in an Episode of 'Veep': Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Be 'Extra-Involved' in Kamala Harris Campaign

The stock market is crashing, the job market is slowing down, and unemployment is up. But don't worry. Kamala Harris has a plan to address this and it involves -- *checks notes* -- bringing Julia Louis-Dreyfus onto her campaign.

This is fine.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Be "Extra-Involved" In Kamala Harris Campaign, Including DNC Appearance https://t.co/PrMF0kTqY6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 4, 2024

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose Veep character Vice-President Selina Meyer has been likened by many to the Democrats’ nominee for the White House, Kamala Harris, has dropped a big hint she will be attending this month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago in support of Harris. Louis-Dreyfus told The Times of London: “I probably will be, yes,” adding that she plans to be “extra-involved” in Harris’s campaign to beat Donald Trump to office. Veep, based on a fictional vice-president who ends up in the top chair and the recipient of 17 Emmy Awards including six for Louis-Dreyfus in the title role, finished in 2019 but viewership of the HBO comedy has gone through the ceiling since Harris’s run was announced. Creator Armando Iannucci said recently that Meyer was not in any way modelled on Harris, but admitted comparisons between the two would be inevitable.

Comparing Kamala Harris to a fictional character isn't the flex they think it is.

You’d think they’d want to stay away from the very obvious Selina Meyer comparisons, especially given how bad Kamala is at public speaking — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 4, 2024

Yet here we are.

Yes, we need more Hollywood morons telling us how to vote. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 4, 2024

What could go wrong being told who to vote for by rich people insulated from inflation.

Veep was about an incredibly vicious and stupid female VP.



Sounds like a perfect match. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) August 4, 2024

They didn't even see it.

One fake VP supporting another. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 4, 2024

A match made in heaven.

A little on the nose don’t y’all think? — Satanás (@smejk70030) August 4, 2024

Very much on the nose.

This made us chuckle.

They know that was a TV comedy and not a documentary... right? https://t.co/jIYbYe8CpD — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 5, 2024

Kinda seems like they don't.

The Babylon Bee couldn't write a better headline https://t.co/QVcR0ic6zj pic.twitter.com/pPGuBIKRmY — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 4, 2024

No they couldn't.

Do you get it? See, because the main character in Veep was also a f**king idiot. https://t.co/wtlVjb8BBm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2024

We get it.

...which is only fitting since Harris's campaign is fully scripted and she'd only be acting the part of President just like Biden is. https://t.co/8IkwpILmR7 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 4, 2024

No lies detected.

One spent years making a mockery of the vice presidency, and the other was on Seinfeld https://t.co/OZPHk3Tzdm — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 4, 2024





This made us laugh out loud.

Just perfect.

It's funny how certain media outlets have retconned Veep into being The West Wing when the theme of the show was that most politicians are evil, stupid, or both. https://t.co/e2FHOvfJwK — Lisa Marie Bowman (@LisaMarieBowman) August 4, 2024

How do they not realize this.