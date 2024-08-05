'Republicans for Harris' Asks Why People Are Voting for Kamala, TDS EXPLODES in the Replies

If you haven't figured out by now that everything -- and we mean everything -- about the Kamala Harris hype in the media (and on social media), here is an easy trick:

Ask anyone who is talking about how excited they are to vote for Harris to name one of her accomplishments that makes them so excited. One of two things will happen: you will get crickets as a response or you will get insane ramblings about Donald Trump.

Oh, you could also get 'because she is a black woman.' Because, for leftists and the people pretending to be conservatives who love Harris, that is an accomplishment.

The newly minted 'Republicans for Harris' Twitter account provides an excellent case study in this thought experiment. If you don't know who 'Republicans for Harris' are yet, their poster boy is Adam Kinzinger, so that is really all you need to know about them. They aren't conservatives. Many aren't even Republicans. They exist to gaslight America and that is all they exist for.

Last night, 'Republicans for Harris' embarrassed themselves when they quote-tweeted Heath Mayo (yes, Liz Cheney's Heath Mayo) and said that Harris is closer to Ronald Reagan than Trump is. LOL. No, they really said that.

Then, they decided to take the temperature of the room by asking everyone why they were voting for Harris.

Why are you voting for Kamala Harris? Quote tweet with #RepublicansForHarris. — Republicans for Harris (@RepsForHarris) August 5, 2024

What followed was an avalanche of tweets citing all of Harris's many accomplishments and the high quality of her speeches regarding issues of significance.

Sorry. Just kidding. We couldn't type that with a straight face.

What followed was a tsunami of Trump Derangement Syndrome that would make the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake blush in shame.

Because I’ve never lived in a dictatorship and don’t want to start now. — SteeJo (@steejo88) August 5, 2024

LOL. Who wants to tell him?

Because I WON'T GO BACK — Eileen B 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@dragonflei) August 5, 2024

Why must all of these accounts always have a million emojis? And does 'Eileen' sound like a Republican to you?

Hey, remind us how many people Harris helped bail out during the 2020 'Summer of Love'? And how many of those people she bailed out went on to commit more crimes?

They are so broken by one man. They are more demolished than the skyline in the Gaza Strip. And (unlike the buildings in Gaza) they can never be fixed.

I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she's not a traitor to this country and she doesn't want to be a (fascist) dictator on day one.#RepublicansForHarris https://t.co/2MEhKNu2NR — Kevin (@KevinConte) August 5, 2024

Mainly for what she is not:

She is NOT a felon.

She is NOT a rapist.

She is NOT old and senile.

She is NOT a thief.

She is NOT a racist.

She is NOT insane. — Maggie Rutherford💙 (@Maggieinaz2) August 5, 2024

You sure about all of that, chief?

She’s not Trump — Emotional Chiefs Takes (@chiefs_day) August 5, 2024

This tweet summed up pretty much every reply.

You get the idea. Trust us when we say that not a single response had anything to do with anything Harris has ever done ... or has promised to do. Possibly because Harris has never done anything and all of her 'promises' sound a lot like socialism.

There was plenty of 'I want to preserve our democracy' though. Even though Harris was installed without receiving a single primary vote. And 'Because she's not a bad orange man.'

But we don't want to bum out our Twitchy readers too much. So here are a few examples of how actual conservatives responded to the question (and many of these are directly tied to Harris's policies).

Kamala supports literal domestic terrorists pic.twitter.com/NeKXBpruxB — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) August 5, 2024

Sounds kind of insurrection-y to us.

Because we need more inflation...more wars...and more illegals pouring into the country. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) August 5, 2024

Yep. Harris has supported all of those things. And helped make them all happen as vice president.

I’m not unless someone decides to steal my ballot ……#republicansforHarris https://t.co/dtllr7QYXi — Diane B (@dmb1031) August 5, 2024

Oh, they'll try. But it's not 2020 and COVID won't help them out ... unless they release a new virus. [Adjusts tin foil hat.]

HA. This is 100 percent true.

Oops. Wonder how those 'Republicans for Harris' are feeling today as they watch all their 401k's disappear.

Adam Kinzinger 1000% runs this account — the truth 🤠 (@ThyTruthSpoken) August 5, 2024

LOL. If he's not posting the tweets himself, he's writing them for whatever intern is pushing the 'Send' button.

We are in the midst of the greatest gaslighting attempt that the media and Democrats (but we repeat ourselves) have ever tried to push on the American people. Yes, bigger than COVID, which was more the 'direct censorship' variety of authoritarianism. Yes, bigger than 'Joe Biden is sharp and we can't keep up with him.' That would have been the biggest, but it crashed on them when Biden opened his mouth on the debate stage.

They will try to keep this going for the next 92 days. So far, it has been working because Harris has kept her mouth shut for the most part.

But we are confident that they cannot keep this up until November 5. They'll try, sure, but the cracks are already showing. And Americans are going to want to see Harris face some questions. By the time there is a debate between Trump and Harris, the dam will be ready to burst.

And there's no way the 'Republicans for Harris' will be able to stop it.