Journos Pretending They Were Deceived About Biden Makes Me Loathe the Media Even...
HAHAHAHAHA: Dem Strategist Gets DRAGGED for Wishing Media Gave Trump the Same Scrutiny...
Philly Radio Host Says White House Sent 8 Questions She Could Ask Biden...
Happier Crowds at a Funeral: Faces of ABC Reporters Speak VOLUMES About Biden's...
Ex Obama Adviser David Axelrod Had a Brutal Assessment of Biden's Interview
Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was...
You Don't Say? WATCH: Bearded Lady is SHOCKED to Learn That Hormones Affect...
ABC News Reports Jill Biden's Lashing Out at Dems Urging Her Husband to...
Silly Rick Wilson has a CRAZY Conspiracy Theory about Joe Biden's Terrible ABC...
Sweet Home Alabama! Grocery Store Puts In the Most AMERICAN Vending Machine EVER
Mary Katharine Ham Wonders How to Get Through to 'Impervious' Joe Biden
BREAKING: Did Don Winslow Try to Extort Senator Warner on Twitter/X?
Friday Night Fun! Watch as Glacier View, Alaska Celebrates Independence Day in Truly...
'Critically Wounded': Megyn Kelly Says What We're ALL Thinking About Biden and His...

That Is YOUR Party, Sulu: George Takei Tries to Fearmonger About Trump 'Rounding Up Innocents'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on July 06, 2024
Meme

As Joe Biden tries to rehabilitate his image among Democrats after his debate train wreck (How's that going, by the way?), it is becoming increasingly clear that his supporters have nothing to tout in his favor. None of his 'accomplishments' stand up to even the mildest of scrutiny and, meanwhile, Americans still cannot afford groceries. 

Advertisement

The strategy has become just to stoke fear within the Democrat base that if America elects Donald Trump, it will be WORSE THAN NAZI GERMANY. 

... or something. 

This strategy does not appeal to independents or undecided voters, so we're not sure where they're going with it, but it is fun to watch them shriek and scream these ideas. 

Yesterday, actor George Takei tried to get in on the scare tactics by sharing his own childhood experience with internment camps during World War II. 

This is true, of course, but the key detail that Sulu left out is that it was a DEMOCRAT who put his family into camps. Not only that, it was a Democrat who the left continues to tout as one of their favorite presidents in history. 

Recommended

Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Oops. 

What's more, it's not as though FDR was the only Democrat president who tried to imprison his political enemies. Earlier in the 20th century, Woodrow Wilson infamously signed into law the Espionage Act (1917) and the Sedition Act (1918) which criminalized 'disloyal' language. Wilson even said that antiwar speech 'must be crushed out' and people who expressed such thoughts had sacrificed their civil liberties. 

Yikes. ALL the yikes. 

But that's a 'progressive' for you. 

You would think that Takei would have a better sense of history, given what his family was put through by FDR, but nope. 

Hilariously, in the early days of Biden's presidency, many media outlets published fawning comparisons between him and Roosevelt. Except they forgot to draw the parallels between internment camps and, say, threatening people with job loss and being shunned from society if they didn't comply with vaccine mandates. 

Advertisement

That seems like kind of a big miss. 

Ugh. Jim Cramer. Is there ever anything he's not wrong about?

That graphic is nothing short of terrifying (and shame on any Republicans who are on that chart as well). 

Twitter also was happy to remind Takei about another modern example of Democrats imprisoning their political enemies, specifically the current administration. 

Pure cognitive dissonance. 

Selective enforcement of the law based on someone's political positions sounds exactly like what Wilson would (and did) do. 

Advertisement

That's (D)ifferent, of course. 

It's always projection. 

Takei doesn't ever actually think before he tweets. He just repeats the narrative of his 'tribe' that has been drilled into his head. 

It's a very good question. One that Takei will never answer. 

The amazing thing about Takei is that it wasn't his ancestors. It was HIM. And yet he still will never see the irony of his tweet. 

The saddest part is, as many people who chimed in to remind Takei about that irony, there were far too many who agreed with his tweet ... in the most ignorant way possible. 

Advertisement

LOL. It's difficult to imagine the pure void of knowledge and self-awareness required to write and post that tweet. 

We have a serious education problem in America. 

People like Goerge Takei (and this person above) may be lost causes, but we must do better for the next generations.

Tags: GEORGE TAKEI PRISON WORLD WAR II FDR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch
Amy Curtis
HAHAHAHAHA: Dem Strategist Gets DRAGGED for Wishing Media Gave Trump the Same Scrutiny They Give Biden
Amy Curtis
Philly Radio Host Says White House Sent 8 Questions She Could Ask Biden (Guess What Happened Next)
Doug P.
Happier Crowds at a Funeral: Faces of ABC Reporters Speak VOLUMES About Biden's Stephanopoulos Interview
Amy Curtis
You Don't Say? WATCH: Bearded Lady is SHOCKED to Learn That Hormones Affect Her Reproductive System
Laura W.
Ex Obama Adviser David Axelrod Had a Brutal Assessment of Biden's Interview
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch Amy Curtis
Advertisement