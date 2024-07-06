That Is YOUR Party, Sulu: George Takei Tries to Fearmonger About Trump 'Rounding Up Innocents'

As Joe Biden tries to rehabilitate his image among Democrats after his debate train wreck (How's that going, by the way?), it is becoming increasingly clear that his supporters have nothing to tout in his favor. None of his 'accomplishments' stand up to even the mildest of scrutiny and, meanwhile, Americans still cannot afford groceries.

The strategy has become just to stoke fear within the Democrat base that if America elects Donald Trump, it will be WORSE THAN NAZI GERMANY.

... or something.

This strategy does not appeal to independents or undecided voters, so we're not sure where they're going with it, but it is fun to watch them shriek and scream these ideas.

Yesterday, actor George Takei tried to get in on the scare tactics by sharing his own childhood experience with internment camps during World War II.

If you think a nightmarish, unconstitutional round up of innocent people, merely suspected of being enemies of the state, can’t happen in the U.S., then you’re forgetting that it already has.



I was among them, along with my entire family and community. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 5, 2024

This is true, of course, but the key detail that Sulu left out is that it was a DEMOCRAT who put his family into camps. Not only that, it was a Democrat who the left continues to tout as one of their favorite presidents in history.

Maybe you can remind us, @GeorgeTakei, who was the President then? Which party did he belong to? https://t.co/7Qzlm0XwVo — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) July 5, 2024

Ah yes, the noted White Supremacist, (checks notes) Franklin Delano Roosevelt. https://t.co/t4cVQxHlg2 — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) July 6, 2024

By Liberal hero FDR. The progressive idol, the only president to imprison American citizens based on race. — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) July 5, 2024

And you joined the party that still praises the president who did it. https://t.co/lql9LAVFdB — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 6, 2024

Oops.

What's more, it's not as though FDR was the only Democrat president who tried to imprison his political enemies. Earlier in the 20th century, Woodrow Wilson infamously signed into law the Espionage Act (1917) and the Sedition Act (1918) which criminalized 'disloyal' language. Wilson even said that antiwar speech 'must be crushed out' and people who expressed such thoughts had sacrificed their civil liberties.

Yikes. ALL the yikes.

But that's a 'progressive' for you.

You are the victim of the Party you are supporting!!! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) July 6, 2024

You would think that Takei would have a better sense of history, given what his family was put through by FDR, but nope.

yeah, as I recall, that was the president Joe Biden said he wanted to emulate — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 5, 2024

Hilariously, in the early days of Biden's presidency, many media outlets published fawning comparisons between him and Roosevelt. Except they forgot to draw the parallels between internment camps and, say, threatening people with job loss and being shunned from society if they didn't comply with vaccine mandates.

That seems like kind of a big miss.

Ugh. Jim Cramer. Is there ever anything he's not wrong about?

Sounds like democrats during COVID pic.twitter.com/1MBZya99od — ℍ𝕠𝕥 ℙ𝕚𝕟𝕜 𝔸𝕡𝕠𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕪𝕡𝕤𝕖 (@lMThomasWilson) July 5, 2024

That graphic is nothing short of terrifying (and shame on any Republicans who are on that chart as well).

Twitter also was happy to remind Takei about another modern example of Democrats imprisoning their political enemies, specifically the current administration.

A Democrat administration rounded up George Takei and his family and threw them in camps.



A Democrat administration rounded up peaceful protesters on January 6, 2021 and threw them in prison.



George Takei is worried that might happen again, so he supports Democrats. https://t.co/298aVNWkrW — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 6, 2024

Pure cognitive dissonance.

Democrats did that to your family. Democrats did that to the peaceful protestors on J6.



Democrats did not do that to the violent protestors summer 2020. Democrats did not do that to the people saying death to America just yesterday. — Ginny (@ginkates) July 5, 2024

Selective enforcement of the law based on someone's political positions sounds exactly like what Wilson would (and did) do.

Who’s gonna tell him about J6ers https://t.co/vG3I8jF4gO — Lizzy Lou Who 🪻 (@_wintergirl93) July 6, 2024

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

Ever notice how Democrats always point to the historical bad behavior of Democrats in order to demonize Republicans. 🤷‍♂️



(Examples: slavery, KKK, Japanese internment) https://t.co/3piIuPLmLj — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) July 5, 2024

It's always projection.

Do they even hear themselves? https://t.co/enlkiqqbzN — Tandy (@dantypo) July 5, 2024

Takei doesn't ever actually think before he tweets. He just repeats the narrative of his 'tribe' that has been drilled into his head.

Then why do you support a party that wants to strip away your right to defend yourself. https://t.co/lZGD9u9k27 pic.twitter.com/0mdbOKmGTz — Yehuda Remer (@ThePewPewJew) July 5, 2024

It's a very good question. One that Takei will never answer.

Lmao bro you now spend all your time simping for the Party that did it. pic.twitter.com/1fBRX0Jg7m — Gabriel (@HammerxStone) July 5, 2024

The amazing thing about Takei is that it wasn't his ancestors. It was HIM. And yet he still will never see the irony of his tweet.

The saddest part is, as many people who chimed in to remind Takei about that irony, there were far too many who agreed with his tweet ... in the most ignorant way possible.

So many Americans have never seriously studied American history. They don't have a clue George https://t.co/ZlbP6hXvVQ — SDD (@sddphoto) July 5, 2024

LOL. It's difficult to imagine the pure void of knowledge and self-awareness required to write and post that tweet.

We have a serious education problem in America.

People like Goerge Takei (and this person above) may be lost causes, but we must do better for the next generations.