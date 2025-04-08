He's a Soaring Eagle: CNN (Yes, THAT CNN) Admits Trump's Presidency Is ANYTHING but a Lame Duck (WATCH)

The Left was really, really hoping President Donald Trump's second term would be a disaster and a lame duck.

Unfortunately for them, it's not.

Watch as CNN's Harry Enten spells it out for us.

CNN's Harry Enten on @POTUS' historic effort to Make America Great Again:



"He ain't no lame duck. If anything, he's a soaring eagle... You can't say that he's coming and not trying to deliver on... his promises on the campaign trail... he's doing so in HISTORIC fashion." pic.twitter.com/nTTBiYyO1C — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 8, 2025

Wowza.

This writer believes one of the reasons President Trump is the political powerhouse is because he's an outsider and not a career politician.

When CNN is calling Trump a “soaring eagle” you know he’s doing well. pic.twitter.com/bLqBIbNU07 — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) April 8, 2025

Imagine how much it hurts CNN to admit this.

There's no doubt that he's been the busiest President in his first few months than I've ever seen. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) April 8, 2025

The contrast between President Trump and President Biden is night and day.

Including this one just because it's awesome and made us chuckle.

Everyone has to admit he's keeping promises — Chris (@ChrisandOla) April 8, 2025

And however you feel about his policies, this is exactly what he campaigned on. It's a pity we're not used to presidents actually keeping their word.

I voted for this. https://t.co/MExrV6jKmh — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) April 8, 2025

Millions of us did.

Wait, what CNN is actually reporting news, and not negative propaganda on Trump. Unbelievable. Get my calendar. I have to mark this down. https://t.co/4zRdQGXcCD — Cara (@CaraCacioppo) April 8, 2025

Stopped clocks, blind squirrels and all that.

Wouldn't it be nice if they all did what they promised? @POTUS is delivering on his promise. The left needs to go sit in a corner. They tried to destroy us https://t.co/b0zk100NLi — AliceMercerMed (@AliceMercerMed) April 8, 2025

We'd like it if they kept their promises.

Without a doubt, the most unique president in US history https://t.co/DKxjelVXLW — OM (@DragonMarko1) April 8, 2025

Without a doubt.