Inside Washington’s Budget Battle: Brent Gardner Breaks Down the Stakes with Hugh Hewitt

He's a Soaring Eagle: CNN (Yes, THAT CNN) Admits Trump's Presidency Is ANYTHING but a Lame Duck (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Left was really, really hoping President Donald Trump's second term would be a disaster and a lame duck.

Unfortunately for them, it's not.

Watch as CNN's Harry Enten spells it out for us.

Wowza.

This writer believes one of the reasons President Trump is the political powerhouse is because he's an outsider and not a career politician.

Imagine how much it hurts CNN to admit this.

The contrast between President Trump and President Biden is night and day.

Including this one just because it's awesome and made us chuckle.

And however you feel about his policies, this is exactly what he campaigned on. It's a pity we're not used to presidents actually keeping their word.

Millions of us did.

Stopped clocks, blind squirrels and all that.

We'd like it if they kept their promises.

Without a doubt.

