Socialism Survivor Posts Hilarious Thread About What Could Happen If Trump and MAGA Win

As Twitchy's own Artist Angie pointed out last night, the memo has gone out among Democrats for how to conduct the 2024 campaign between now and November. They do not have a candidate who can run on accomplishments, whether it is the senile Joe Biden or the truly embarrassing Kamala Harris, both of whom are getting demolished in current polls by Donald Trump.

So, they are going to run on fear. Scaaaaaary new terms like 'Project 2025' (sounds ominous, right?), referring to Trump as a 'dictator' and a 'convicted felon,' and saying this will be 'the end of democracy.' This is their campaign. We should get used to it because it's not going away.

Of course, the problem with that tactic is that Trump has a record as President and it doesn't reflect anything close to what they are trying to scare people about. The other problem is that Biden and Harris also have a record, and it is a lot closer to that dictatorship than anything Trump has done or has said he will do.

For a hilarious illustration of this, we found the account of Rex Valachorum on Twitter. This is a small account, but it came to our attention because Valachorum lived under socialism for over a quarter century in Eastern Europe. He knows a thing or two about it. There is a funny line in his bio, 'Always eager to learn about 'what real socialism is' from American Gen Z college kids.'

HA. Perfect.

Earlier this week, Valachorum posted a long thread outlining all the terrifying things that will happen if Trump wins the 2024 election.

It won't take you long to spot the pattern here.

🧵

ATTENTION DEMOCRATS! THIS IS AN URGENT ALERT, READ AND FORWARD TO ALL YOUR FOLLOWERS!

After much research and painstaking detective work, I compiled a list of horrific things fascist Trump and his MAGA people will do to end democracy in America: pic.twitter.com/aRbHvvO3Oi — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

The scary red siren could have been posted by the Biden campaign itself.

If Trump his MAGA people (I will abbreviate TMAGAP) will win the 2024 election, they will send FBI agents to go to school board meetings and keep an eye on all atheist people who express their displeasure with teaching of religion in schools. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

Holy cow. Siccing the FBI on parents at school board meetings? Where has that ever happened in the past four years?

They will infiltrate social media platforms with former employees of the FBI and CIA and will pay those platforms millions of dollars to silence and suspend of all the people who post things that reflect negatively on TMAGAP. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

NO WAY. The government would never use intelligence and law enforcement agencies to pressure social media platforms to only publish certain acceptable content, would it?

As we said, the pattern is pretty obvious already, but still very funny. And educational.

TMAGAP will send FBI informers to concoct a fake kidnapping plot against FL. Governor Ron DeSantis, coaching and entrapping two unsuspecting two low IQ liberal patsies, then claim they uncovered and arrested a dangerous left wing radical group. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

Hey, Gretchen Whitmer. You are trying to be the heir apparent to the Democrats right now. Does this entrapment plot sound familiar to you?

Because the Supreme Court Justices issued several rulings that won't satisfy the fascist TMAGAP lust for power, TMAGAP will pack the Court with 6 more Justices who are right leaning, thus turning SCOTUS into a TMAGAP judicial rubber stamp. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

We reached out to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse for comment about this dastardly plan that Trump and MAGA would try to pull, but he didn't get back to us. Perhaps he was busy meeting with left-wing dark money groups at one of his all-white beach clubs.

TMAGAP will use the next pandemic to lock people into their homes. This will give them the justification to use mail-in vote, a method which is now banned in most Western countries due to voting fraud problems. This is how TMAGAP will cheat and win elections to stay in power. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

MAGA MUST BE STOPPED. They can't be allowed to do this thing that totally did not happen in the 2020 election.

TMAGAP will consolidate their fascist regime by opening the borders and welcoming 9 million illegal immigrants over the next 4 years. In the future, these people will repay the favor by voting for TMAGAP and eliminating the need to cheat by mail-in vote. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

It's a good thing this idea never occurred to current DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Because that would have been bad.

If Democrats will try to express their displeasure with the way TMAGAP are running America and will stage a protest in Washington DC, the FBI and the Capitol Police will stage a Fedsurrection by inciting otherwise peaceful people to respond to provocations, and entrapping them. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

After these peaceful Democrats will walk into the trap, thousands of them will be arrested, tried by fascist judges and DC juries who hate Democrats, and sentenced to years in prison. This is how TMAGAP will make sure Democrats will never dare to participate in another protest. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

There's even a rumor that Trump would convene a kangaroo court in Congress about those protesters and protests, handpicking the committee members to allow no dissent, and hiding and destroying exculpatory evidence. The committee would blame everything on Barack Obama.

That would suck, wouldn't it, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger?

The next Democrat presidential candidate will be the target of multiple meritless lawsuits brought by TMAGAP aligned fascist prosecutors. They will try to twist and reinterpret the law, bring charges never brought before against another political candidate and try to imprison him — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

Jack Smith, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Fani Willis are shocked ... SHOCKED that Trump would try to do such a thing.

TMAGAP will infiltrate the mainstream media with journalists who will become mouthpieces of the fascist regime. Every single major newspaper and all TV newsrooms (save one), will proclaim TMAGAP are good and virtuous and their Democrat are evil or just stupid. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

This would be an abomination to a free press.

CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, The Los Angeles Times, Politico, The Hill, and NPR all told us so.

TMAGAP will use fascist tactics to smear their opponents by calling them Russian assets They will pay a former British spy to author a fake dossier to compromise the Democrat candidate, then appoint a special prosecutor to look into it for two years, only to find nothing. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

Adam Schiff went out and bought an entire string of pearls to clutch just thinking about Trump trying to do such a thing to his political opponents.

TMAGAP will use an organization of right wing extremists called AuntTeefa as their brown shirt troops to violently assault any enemies of the fascist regime. Officially, any connection between AuntTeefa and TMAGAP will be denied. Some TMAGAP will even deny AuntTeefa exists. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

Calm down about this one, Democrats. 'AuntTeefa' is just an idea, right?

Because they are inherently fascist and evil, TMAGAP will stop Jewish students from accessing campus colleges by setting up tent camps, cordoning building entrances and chasing down and beating anybody who wears a yarmulka or has a flag of Israel. — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

We can only hope that esteemed institutions like Harvard, Columbia, NYU, Penn, UCLA, Cooper Union, and others would stand strong against such vile antisemitism.

This is just a couple of things that TMAGAP fascists will do to our democracy if they ever come to power again!

We are this close to losing next election and seeing them do to us all these unspeakable evil things we Democrats would never, ever do to them. We swear! — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) July 2, 2024

Wow. What a dystopian, nightmare future Trump could usher in. We can now understand why some Democrats are urging his assassination by SEAL Team 6, and urging the killing of anyone who would dare support him.

Some people on Twitter didn't get Valachorum's satire thread, but the people who did reacted hilariously.

Democrats reading this be like pic.twitter.com/MofMWrZihP — Stephen Sheiko (@stephensheiko) July 3, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

It truly was very well done.

pic.twitter.com/EH5PJmvbRT — The one and only Knewshound (@godfrey_pa98073) July 3, 2024

Standing ovation. Hand the king his crown.

Projection has always been one of the favored tools of the left. We all know this. Accuse your enemies of exactly that which you are doing. It is straight out of Karl Marx's and Saul Alinsky's playbook.

But as the Democrats' prospects in November -- including many key House and Senate races, not just the presidency -- continue to look worse and worse, they are stepping up the projection and fearmongering to unprecedented levels.

Fortunately, the message is not selling well. Particularly when we have accounts like Rex Valachorum, who has experienced the horrors of socialism and totalitarian government, who are more than willing to point out the lies in explicit detail.

It's a lot harder to gaslight America, after all, when people throw back ALL the curtains to let the truth and sunshine in.