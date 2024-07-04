Twitter Offers a Sobering Reminder of Americans Who CANNOT Celebrate Independence Day Today

Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicago Dem Socialists Vow to Make DNC a 'Political...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on July 04, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We love Independence Day and we know every Twitchy reader does too. 

No matter how much the left tries to scold us, and no matter how many of them seem to increasingly hate the United States, we love celebrating American history and the incredibly brave men who stood against the then-monumental British Empire to fight for their freedom. We also love the fireworks, the grilling, the parades, the outdoor concerts, and most of all, we love gathering with family and friends for all of it. 

(To be perfectly honest, the fact that the left seems to hate most of these things just makes them more fun to enjoy.)

But today on Twitter, two accounts we love not only for their honest coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, but also for documenting the horrifying rise of antisemitism in America, gave us a sobering reminder that there are some U.S. citizens right now who can't do any of those things above, least of all gather with family and friends and their communities. 

Those people are the five Americans still being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas terrorists. 

The Hamas terrorist attack on Israel happened on October 7, as we all know. Today, July 4 marks the 271st day that these five Americans are being held against their will, assuming all five are still alive.

Accordingly, we should also remember the 30+ Americans who were killed by Hamas either on or after October 7. They will never celebrate another Fourth of July with their loved ones again. (We do not have a full list of all of those names or we would publish those here too.)

For the five who may still be alive, the sentiment on Twitter (not including the horrible people who take delight in this -- we will not be repeating any of those tweets here) was clear: Bring. Them. Home. 

Visegrád24 is another prominent Twitter account that offered the chilling reminder today. 

When it comes to remembering the American hostages, Twitter was quick to point out one person who seems to have forgotten them. 

Times like this, we prefer to avoid politics, but we can't really do that in this case. Not with the overwhelming evidence the current administration has provided that they are not working to get the hostages freed. At every step, President Biden, his staff, and his State Department have undermined Israel's efforts to win its war against Hamas terrorists.

And that's not to mention that Biden has invited drag queens to the White House on multiple occasions since October 7, but has never once invited the families of the American hostages ... or even mentioned their names. Where is their 'Day of Visibility'? 

Biden seems to be forgetting a lot of things lately. 

We've had a lot of fun here at Twitchy in the past week after Biden's disastrous debate where his senility and weakness were on full display. But there is a serious side to that weakness, especially on the international stage. It is a major national security issue and, right now, five U.S. citizens continue to suffer for it. 

We'll leave most of that for another time though. For now, we wanted to share some of the prayers offered to the hostages. 

All of the prayers. Both for the hope that these five men may still be alive and also for their safe return as soon as possible. Sadly, we are not too confident of either one, given the current state of Washington, D.C. Hopefully, the IDF will come through for them as heroically as they recently did in Nuseirat.

We hope everyone has a wonderful and enjoyable (and safe) Independence Day. But if you can spare a moment to remember these hostages and say a prayer for them, this writer believes those prayers will be heard. 

