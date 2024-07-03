Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political Writers

Not too long ago, billionaire knucklehead Mark Cuban got into a Twitter fight with an account called The Rabbit Hole. At issue were DEI-based hiring practices, which The Rabbit Hole argued were a discriminatory violation of the Civil Rights Act. Cuban, in a huff, said that of course, he considers factors like race and sex in hiring, which earned him a strong rebuke from an actual EEOC Commissioner, Andrea Lucas.

Someone should have shown that exchange (or our Twitchy article about it) to Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma.

We've covered Teen Vogue often, mainly for its horrific practice of publishing sexually explicit content for young girls, but of course, the magazine is also very pro-Hamas in its pages.

Basically, the publication should just be called 'Woke 4 Teens.'

Yesterday, Sharma continued that tradition with an extremely racist tweet looking for political writers ... but only a certain kind of political writers.

any POC politics writers looking for work? please 👋🏾 — Versha Sharma (@versharma) July 2, 2024

Sharma got destroyed in the replies and QTs, but before we get to that, we will note that, after she had the tweet up for nearly 18 hours and saw the reaction, she wrote a CYA reply to herself clarifying that this racist call for writers was NOT for Teen Vogue.

this is not for a specific job at Teen Vogue, but for a database of diverse writers I'm working on with other journos. thanks! — Versha Sharma (@versharma) July 3, 2024

Ohhhhh, it's just for a 'database.' LOL. Maybe she did read about Cuban after all.

In this context, it is not clear if Sharma may have skirted or violated the law, but none of it changed how racist the tweet was, so it didn't save her.

In fact, her initial tweet got the attention of renowned DEI-buster Chris Rufo, who has mixed it up with Teen Vogue in the past. Rufo saw fit to bring the tweet to the attention of the same EEOC commissioner who called out Cuban.

Hey @andrealucasEEOC, isn’t this a violation of civil rights law? https://t.co/yXP51dJaC2 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 3, 2024

Lucas has not yet responded, but Rufo did get this hilarious reply:

The scariest words for a person on the Left @realchrisrufo is starting to look into this. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) July 3, 2024

HA. It's true though. Just ask Harvard University and Claudine Gay.

Plenty of others piled on Sharma, including Auron MacIntyre, the man who gave the world the phrase, 'You don’t hate journalists enough. You think you do but you don’t.'

The editor of Teen Vogue openly practicing antiwhite discrimination



In theory this is illegal, in practice this form of bigotry is both practiced and celebrated https://t.co/rrHWqdMhKw — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 3, 2024

Don't make him tap the sign, Teen Vogue.

Any POC and the media outlets they work for looking for a discrimination lawsuit? https://t.co/tqVmjtsAGt — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 3, 2024

Typo alert. I think you meant to write “POS” https://t.co/ZDHyrVOuBX — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 3, 2024

Yeah, that tracks.

Aren’t we all people of color? Ohhh you mean specifically brown people. Sorry it took me a minute to see your racism. https://t.co/wLe0uKAgZA — OyBloodyVey🍌 (@BloodyOy) July 3, 2024

Hey, this writer gets pretty brown in the summer months. Does that count, Teen Vogue?

I’m slightly off white-ish with a pinkish hue … does that count, or no? — Seppie (@Seppie123456) July 3, 2024

I'm sort of peach-colored.



Where do I apply? — Unapologetic Boomer Nostalgia (@bbbaldie) July 3, 2024

We're afraid those colors might not be 'diverse' enough for Sharma and Teen Vogue.

My passion is writing about non-whites in politics. Please DM me. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 3, 2024

LOL. We love Holly Briden so much.

The only time these people don’t look for a PoC is when they’re looking for a husband: pic.twitter.com/gjzqs5qnDm — Charlie Smirkley (@charliesmirkley) July 3, 2024

OOF. Yeah, that's starting to become axiomatic with the woke left.

Where do I apply? pic.twitter.com/SywodjU8un — Antonio Pinotti (@ampinotti) July 3, 2024

Hey, the left made these rules. If anyone can 'identify' as a woman, then anyone can 'identify' as a person of color.

As for Sharma's attempt to cover her butt with her 'database' reply to herself, no one was buying that either.

This apparently makes it better somehow.



'No no, it's not racial discrimination because it's not for a specific job. We just want to generally discriminate against applicants based on race so we can ensure a 'diverse,' workforce. In general.' https://t.co/CZ3EQOp5aU — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 3, 2024

Sharma tried. She failed, but she tried.

You can't call it a "database of diverse" writers if you're basing it on skin color. It's more like a "white list" of "approved" writers who are black or brown. — JB Nicholas (@JasonBNicholas) July 3, 2024

What the letters "DEI" really stand for is Division, Exclusion, and Inequality.

Bahaha! Translation: at the advice of my magazine’s lawyers who don’t want to have to defend against violating Federal employment laws, I merely an asking for some non-whites for my Rolodex. — igK (@igKress) July 3, 2024

That's a BINGO.

A bit late for the lame CYA — Dr. Anomie ن (@PlenumTriune) July 3, 2024

That remains to be seen, but at least Sharma did confirm that she is a racist and Teen Vogue is a joke.

You are not fooling anyone and this kind of open racist discrimination going on at every left of center institution in the country is what will get Trump and Republicans elected in November. My white kids deserve better than to be judged on the color of their skin. — Helot 🚩 (@Helot_) July 3, 2024

No, she wasn't fooling anyone. Not even a little bit.

This seems very racist. Do not let your kids read @TeenVogue. — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) July 3, 2024

That's really the lesson of the day. Regardless of any possible EEOC or civil rights violations, anyone who would put a tweet out like that one deserves to be mocked as does the magazine they work for.

We're certain that Versh Sharma and Teen Vogue will never learn this lesson. But hopefully, if everyone stops subscribing to that awful publication, maybe they'll follow in the footsteps of Vice, Sports Illustrated, and Media Matters and have to find real jobs.

For their sake, we hope potential future employers aren't as racist and discriminatory as they are.