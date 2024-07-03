Report: President Joe Biden Tells Staff, 'I Am Running'
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also...
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support...
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men
OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're...
They Colored the White House Columns in Rainbow Colors for This Year’s Pride...
Biden Weighs Dropping Out! Karine vs the Media!
After Driving Up the Cost of AC, Biden Admin Creates New Rule About...
WATCH: WH Journo Rushes to Biden's Defense After Reporter Wonders Aloud If He's...
HACK ALERT: David Frum Laments Collapse of Democracy Despite 'Full Employment and Rapidly...
KJP Insists Biden's Jet Lag Nearly 2 Weeks After Overseas Trip Led to...
WH Deputy Press Sec Slams NY Times for Only Giving a Few Minutes...

Sounds Pretty Racist: Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Puts Out Call for 'POC Only' Political Writers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on July 03, 2024
Twitter

Not too long ago, billionaire knucklehead Mark Cuban got into a Twitter fight with an account called The Rabbit Hole. At issue were DEI-based hiring practices, which The Rabbit Hole argued were a discriminatory violation of the Civil Rights Act. Cuban, in a huff, said that of course, he considers factors like race and sex in hiring, which earned him a strong rebuke from an actual EEOC Commissioner, Andrea Lucas.

Advertisement

Someone should have shown that exchange (or our Twitchy article about it) to Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma. 

We've covered Teen Vogue often, mainly for its horrific practice of publishing sexually explicit content for young girls, but of course, the magazine is also very pro-Hamas in its pages.

Basically, the publication should just be called 'Woke 4 Teens.' 

Yesterday, Sharma continued that tradition with an extremely racist tweet looking for political writers ... but only a certain kind of political writers. 

Sharma got destroyed in the replies and QTs, but before we get to that, we will note that, after she had the tweet up for nearly 18 hours and saw the reaction, she wrote a CYA reply to herself clarifying that this racist call for writers was NOT for Teen Vogue. 

Ohhhhh, it's just for a 'database.' LOL. Maybe she did read about Cuban after all. 

In this context, it is not clear if Sharma may have skirted or violated the law, but none of it changed how racist the tweet was, so it didn't save her. 

In fact, her initial tweet got the attention of renowned DEI-buster Chris Rufo, who has mixed it up with Teen Vogue in the past. Rufo saw fit to bring the tweet to the attention of the same EEOC commissioner who called out Cuban. 

Recommended

You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Advertisement

Lucas has not yet responded, but Rufo did get this hilarious reply:  

HA. It's true though. Just ask Harvard University and Claudine Gay. 

Plenty of others piled on Sharma, including Auron MacIntyre, the man who gave the world the phrase, 'You don’t hate journalists enough. You think you do but you don’t.'

Don't make him tap the sign, Teen Vogue. 

Yeah, that tracks. 

Advertisement

Hey, this writer gets pretty brown in the summer months. Does that count, Teen Vogue?  

We're afraid those colors might not be 'diverse' enough for Sharma and Teen Vogue. 

LOL. We love Holly Briden so much. 

OOF. Yeah, that's starting to become axiomatic with the woke left. 

Hey, the left made these rules. If anyone can 'identify' as a woman, then anyone can 'identify' as a person of color. 

As for Sharma's attempt to cover her butt with her 'database' reply to herself, no one was buying that either. 

Advertisement

Sharma tried. She failed, but she tried. 

What the letters "DEI" really stand for is Division, Exclusion, and Inequality. 

That's a BINGO. 

That remains to be seen, but at least Sharma did confirm that she is a racist and Teen Vogue is a joke. 

No, she wasn't fooling anyone. Not even a little bit. 

That's really the lesson of the day. Regardless of any possible EEOC or civil rights violations, anyone who would put a tweet out like that one deserves to be mocked as does the magazine they work for. 

Advertisement

We're certain that Versh Sharma and Teen Vogue will never learn this lesson. But hopefully, if everyone stops subscribing to that awful publication, maybe they'll follow in the footsteps of Vice, Sports Illustrated, and Media Matters and have to find real jobs. 

For their sake, we hope potential future employers aren't as racist and discriminatory as they are. 

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS DISCRIMINATION RACISM TEEN VOGUE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump
Brett T.
Brian Stelter Commits Blasphemy Against Biden So Bad He Deletes Tweet
Gordon K
Former Prime Minister Says Rep. Ilhan Omar's Interests Are the Interests of Somalia
Brett T.
State-Sanctioned Sexual Harassment: Female NHS Workers Forced to Change in Front of Men
Amy Curtis
OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're REALLY Going to Hate Their New Poll
Doug P.
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also Enjoys a Good Nap
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You May Literally Have to Kill Your Friends and Family Members Who Support Trump Brett T.
Advertisement