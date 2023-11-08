Teen Vogue Explains How Christopher Rufo Is Bullying LGBTQ Students Out of Florida

Liberal heads exploded when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named anti-critical race theory warrior Christopher Rufo to the board of trustees of New College in Florida. DeSantis also gutted the DEI department. The aim is to make New College an actual college again.

Teen Vogue, which we've covered a lot, ran a piece about how DeSantis and Rufo are bullying LGBTQ students right out of the state. Rufo disagreed:

A nonbinary New College student screamed at me to "suck [her] tranny dick," broke a police line, and then spat on me—a violent crime in Florida. She voluntarily withdrew from the college in order to avoid criminal charges.



Sorry, Teen Vogue, consequences are not "bullying." pic.twitter.com/x6PBdlJS0w — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 7, 2023

See? They're teaching consequences at New College now.

We are setting a new standard for civil discourse at New College of Florida. Students have the First Amendment right to protest and convey their opinions in a peaceful manner, but they do not have a right to commit violence. Those who cross the line will face full consequences. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 7, 2023

"Why does Ron DeSantis keep doing this to me!" pic.twitter.com/bidsJoWfz5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 7, 2023

So this nonbinary person was actually bullied right out of the entire state? That's some bullying.

