Teen Vogue Explains How Christopher Rufo Is Bullying LGBTQ Students Out of Florida

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 08, 2023
Twitter

Liberal heads exploded when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named anti-critical race theory warrior Christopher Rufo to the board of trustees of New College in Florida. DeSantis also gutted the DEI department. The aim is to make New College an actual college again.

Teen Vogue, which we've covered a lot, ran a piece about how DeSantis and Rufo are bullying LGBTQ students right out of the state. Rufo disagreed:

See? They're teaching consequences at New College now.

Do you mean a magazine for teen girls that's not all about explaining Karl Marx and publishing how-to guides to anal sex?

So this nonbinary person was actually bullied right out of the entire state? That's some bullying.

