She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronouns'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on July 02, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

It's become axiomatic at this point that everything Disney touches turns into, well, excrement. Recently, Twitchy covered what is maybe the final nail Disney hammered into the Star Wars coffin with its new Disney+ series The Acolyte.

But fans have disliked most Disney Star Wars content ever since The Force Awakens and everything that came after it. (Calm down, we said 'most.' Yes, Rogue One is still a fairly good movie.)

On the contrary, Disney's other tentpole franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), once stood atop every box office across the world. But ever since Tony Stark snapped his fingers at Thanos and said, 'I am Iron Man,' that franchise has steadily declined as well. It may not be as dead as Star Wars yet, but it is clearly on its way. 

What has become obvious in Disney's slouch toward its own demise is that the decline in quality is directly proportional to the people the company hires. With The Acolyte, the creators bragged that it was 'the gayest Star Wars yet.'

A couple of years ago, the same thing happened with an MCU series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The creators of the show and its star, Tatiana Maslany, boasted that they wrote the show to 'make the fanboys mad.' 

Fans responded by giving them the full Bud Light treatment, which of course made everyone associated with the show cry victim. Making bad content and then complaining about the fans' reaction to it seems to be Disney's new business model.

But this is who Maslany IS. Being woke is more important to her than anything, even making a show that fans would like. It's all she cares about. 

This week, she showed that again with some truly horrible comments about the rights of parents when it comes to their own children. 

Wow. This kind of thing lost Terry McAuliffe an election in Virginia. We can only hope it has similar bad results for Maslany (Disney has already canned She-Hulk from any future seasons). 

Here are more details from Bounding Into Comics

In once again throwing her hat into the ongoing gender discourse, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany has made it clear that she is a virulent opponent of her native Saskatchewan, Canada’s newly-enshrined-into-law Parent’s Bill of Rights.

Speaking to reporters following a June appearance at an event held by Canada’s Walk of Fame at the Hotel Saskatchewan, Maslany criticized its contents, 'It should not be in the control of parents how a child identifies.'

'How a child knows them self to be,' said the actress. 'That isn’t a parent’s place – it’s an overreach. It’s an overreach on the part of the provincial government to legislate that. It’s absurd.'

The She-Hulk star further opined, 'Children have rights. Children are human beings who have knowledge and who know themselves and we should be taking cues from them. In so many ways, we should be taking cues from them. Listening to them, empowering them to know who they are and to name that.'

'It’s their right,' she concluded. 'It’s not the parent’s right.'

So, it's totally the business of the state how a child 'identifies,' but not the parents? Yeah, no. 

It will come as a shock to no one that Maslany does not have any children of her own. 

Ugh. The twerking scene. We wish we could erase that from our memory. 

This is the entire message of the book Johnny The Walrus, written by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh. 

That sounds like responsible parenting, something Maslany wouldn't know anything about.

We should note, for the record, that the Saskatchewan law explicitly makes an exception for children who might be at risk of harm at home for how they 'identify' (who are a tiny minority). But that's not good enough. People like Maslany want parents out of the equation entirely. 

Maslany's pronouns are more like never/was.

This is true, but unfortunately, it is not just restricted to Disney. Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan has said almost these exact words

Don't give them any ideas. They'll do it. And then they'll blame the viewers when everyone hates it. 

This is who they are. This is who they've always been. 

It's Munchausen By Proxy. 

And Maslany isn't even a mother, so we don't know what her personality disorder is.

'Idiot sandwich' sounds about right. That term needs to be added to the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Samity is making progress, as Saskatchewan showed with its Parents Bill of Rights, but there's still a long way to go.

That last tweet hits at the heart of the problem. The acolytes (pardon the callback) of cultural Marxism want to remove any distinction between adults and children. It's why they never define the '+' in 'LGBTQ+' and it's why you see terms like 'MAP' popping up all over, instead of the accurate word 'pedophile.' 

We're not sure if Maslany is one of those true believers, or if she's just virtue signaling to woke Hollywood in the hope of getting work. 

Either way, her words are anathema to functioning civilization. The sooner that kind of twisted thinking is mocked into oblivion, the better off society will be. 

