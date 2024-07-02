IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'

The left is handling some recent losses in the Supreme Court REALLY well.

LOL, just kidding. They are losing their collective minds over it and starting to take their masks off and let everyone know who they truly are.

Twitchy has provided some extensive coverage of recent SCOTUS rulings and the left's batpoop insane reactions, from outrage over the Chevron ruling that strips a lot of power from unelected bureaucrats to, yesterday, actually making death threats over the limited presidential immunity the court affirmed in Trump v. United States.

Both of these rulings are a blow to their grasp for unlimited power, so it stands to reason that they would react with unhinged hissy fits. But they haven't stopped there.

In an op-ed for The New York Times this morning, Columbia law professor Tim Wu (and former Biden administration official because, of course, he is), went a step further and outright declared that it is the First Amendment that is the REAL problem.

No, we are not kidding.

don't even know what to say anymore, this is the face of the enemy pic.twitter.com/UNXEuZNrMN — Mike Solana (@micsolana) July 2, 2024

We'll spare you the full article from Wu (you can read it here if you want). He starts by lauding the original intent of the Founders in creating the First Amendment -- gee, that was awfully generous of him -- and then proceeds to tear the amendment down by decrying a series of SCOTUS rulings over the years that have affirmed free speech over government control.

He boils it all down in this key paragraph:

The judiciary needs to realize that the First Amendment is spinning out of control. It is beginning to threaten many of the essential jobs of the state, such as protecting national security and the safety and privacy of its citizens.

THE STATE IS LOSING POWER. IT'S OUT OF CONTROL. Mayhem ... dogs and cats living together ... MASS HYSTERIA!

Yeah, when the left tells us who they are, we need to believe them.

Needless to say, Twitter was not as panicked about the supremacy of free speech as Wu is.

Please, don't throw us into that briar patch of free speech over the state. Whatever you do, don't do that.

The First Amendment is coming home at 4am after spending all day and night at casinos and blowing its winnings on hookers and coke. pic.twitter.com/cyEvAyoLdC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2024

LOL. The First Amendment has gone full Hunter Biden.

The First Amendment dropped a diss track against the Third Amendment, and then was seen brandishing an out-of-context AI meme while snorting fentanyl off a strippers ass in Las Vegas — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 2, 2024

Don't put it past the left to start trashing the Third Amendment as well, with the woke military they are trying to create. They'd love to force that into all of our homes.

We apologize for including our own tweet here, but it gives the op-ed the mockery it deserves.

Others caught on to the idea.

Live shot of the First Amendment: https://t.co/kXPxUnIX6d pic.twitter.com/wIwOKIriFI — Mary Beth | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🦅🇺🇸 (@IfUCanKeepIt) July 2, 2024

FIRST AMENDMENT SMASH. LOL.

Live shot of the First Amendment https://t.co/Ug5IZ4YLeg pic.twitter.com/GM7dL4bGjs — We are screwed...from a distance (@PornPops69) July 2, 2024

YIKES.

The First Amendment no longer listens to its parents and throws tantrums at the grocery store, the mall and at the movies when mom and dad take it to see “Furiosa” at the local Cinemark. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) July 2, 2024

The First Amendment sounds a lot like Harry Sisson there.

The First Amendment just quit its respectable corporate job in order to open a food truck. https://t.co/7aAQeTBzzb — ColoradoAlex (@ColoradoAlex3) July 2, 2024

OK, now THAT is out of control. Unless it's a taco food truck. Those are awesome.

On a more serious note, many were grateful, at least, that The New York Times was being honest about who they are and what they want.

They’re no longer hiding the agenda they’ve been pushing all along. https://t.co/tU9Gy0X13c — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 2, 2024

Next up, “we need common sense speech laws” and “nobody is trying to take away your speech.” https://t.co/MtgJRxnMfu — Grummz (@Grummz) July 2, 2024

Hmm ... where have we heard those phrases before?

Guys, the First Amendment used to be a “tool that helped the underdog.” But now it’s out of control bc its expansiveness is threatening that most underdoggy of underdogs, the “core functions of the state!” pic.twitter.com/RNx19RkaBK — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 2, 2024

THE HORROR.

Democrats: “We need to defend American Democracy by attacking and trying to destroy all of the foundational frameworks of American Democracy. It’s the only way!” https://t.co/xpa1apIdVc — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 2, 2024

It's like 'We have to pass the bill to see what's in it,' only FAR more nefarious than even that.

It’s just Satan. Complaining that Heaven is too bright. 🤔 https://t.co/v4Y8HWeAir — Chevalier de Saint-Georges🇺🇸 (@Brahmslover1278) July 2, 2024

Oooh, we like that analogy. Very appropriate.

"They're only calling to ban forms of expression I don't like. Certainly they will never, ever find fault with the ones I do." https://t.co/eDu9R07byj — EF Comix (@11975MHz) July 2, 2024

They never think their 'think pieces' through to their logical end, do they?

No, this is not the Babylon Bee. The dems have finally killed satire… https://t.co/fdLl7Z58LT — IowaGma1 (@Gma1Iowa) July 2, 2024

The Babylon Bee probably DID predict this headline at some point. There aren't any headlines they HAVEN'T predicted.

Would this make them feel better?

- Or would they get it?

- Sadly, they'd obviously feel better, given the obtuse essay. pic.twitter.com/hjsLEwX5YG — Constance Underfoot (@ConstanceProse) July 2, 2024

The New York Times and Tim Wu absolutely would NOT get that joke.

But we do. And we thank you for that.

Because when the left supports ideas like the one published in The Gray Lady this morning, they deserve nothing more than our scorn and derision.

It's our right, after all, as codified by that 'out of control' First Amendment.