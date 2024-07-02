'Lying on This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore': Elon Musk Calls Down the THUNDER...
Karine Jean Pierre Doubles Down on Biden Debate Night Cold Nonsense and ACTUALLY...
Orange is the New Black Actress/LOON Posts VIOLENT Meltdown Calling on Biden to...
Nancy Pelosi Denies Speaking with Biden and Wonders if his Debate Demeanor is...
POLITICO Rubs Salt in Team Biden's Wound With Piece About Biden's Aides Being...
Bidenomics, Baby! Salaries Have Fallen 8.2% Over the Last Five Years
The 'Bedwetting Brigade' Takes a Victory Lap as Several New Polls Suggest Biden...
DELIGHTFUL! Black Democrat Warns ‘We Gon' Blow The Party Up' if They Choose...
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! First Democrat Officially Calls on Biden to Withdraw and Grab...
Huh, Isn't THAT Convenient?! Stormy Daniels' Memory Magically JOGGED as Team Biden IMPLODE...
New York Post Doesn't Pull a SINGLE Punch Pummeling Joe AND Jill Biden...
Tucker Carlson's 'Unusually Good Source' Spills What's Going on Behind the Scenes With...
Joe Is NOT a Good Man: However Bad You Think Biden Is, This...
Cue the Lefty SCREECHING! Check Out YUGE Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in...

IT'LL BE ANARCHY: New York Times Op-Ed Warns That the First Amendment Is 'Out of Control'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on July 02, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

The left is handling some recent losses in the Supreme Court REALLY well.

LOL, just kidding. They are losing their collective minds over it and starting to take their masks off and let everyone know who they truly are. 

Advertisement

Twitchy has provided some extensive coverage of recent SCOTUS rulings and the left's batpoop insane reactions, from outrage over the Chevron ruling that strips a lot of power from unelected bureaucrats to, yesterday, actually making death threats over the limited presidential immunity the court affirmed in Trump v. United States

Both of these rulings are a blow to their grasp for unlimited power, so it stands to reason that they would react with unhinged hissy fits. But they haven't stopped there. 

In an op-ed for The New York Times this morning, Columbia law professor Tim Wu (and former Biden administration official because, of course, he is), went a step further and outright declared that it is the First Amendment that is the REAL problem. 

No, we are not kidding. 

We'll spare you the full article from Wu (you can read it here if you want). He starts by lauding the original intent of the Founders in creating the First Amendment -- gee, that was awfully generous of him -- and then proceeds to tear the amendment down by decrying a series of SCOTUS rulings over the years that have affirmed free speech over government control. 

He boils it all down in this key paragraph: 

Recommended

Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

The judiciary needs to realize that the First Amendment is spinning out of control. It is beginning to threaten many of the essential jobs of the state, such as protecting national security and the safety and privacy of its citizens.

THE STATE IS LOSING POWER. IT'S OUT OF CONTROL. Mayhem ... dogs and cats living together ... MASS HYSTERIA! 

Yeah, when the left tells us who they are, we need to believe them. 

Needless to say, Twitter was not as panicked about the supremacy of free speech as Wu is. 

Please, don't throw us into that briar patch of free speech over the state. Whatever you do, don't do that. 

LOL. The First Amendment has gone full Hunter Biden. 

Don't put it past the left to start trashing the Third Amendment as well, with the woke military they are trying to create. They'd love to force that into all of our homes. 

Advertisement

We apologize for including our own tweet here, but it gives the op-ed the mockery it deserves. 

Others caught on to the idea. 

FIRST AMENDMENT SMASH. LOL. 

YIKES. 

The First Amendment sounds a lot like Harry Sisson there. 

OK, now THAT is out of control. Unless it's a taco food truck. Those are awesome. 

Advertisement

On a more serious note, many were grateful, at least, that The New York Times was being honest about who they are and what they want. 

Hmm ... where have we heard those phrases before? 

THE HORROR. 

It's like 'We have to pass the bill to see what's in it,' only FAR more nefarious than even that. 

Oooh, we like that analogy. Very appropriate. 

Advertisement

They never think their 'think pieces' through to their logical end, do they? 

The Babylon Bee probably DID predict this headline at some point. There aren't any headlines they HAVEN'T predicted.

The New York Times and Tim Wu absolutely would NOT get that joke. 

But we do. And we thank you for that. 

Because when the left supports ideas like the one published in The Gray Lady this morning, they deserve nothing more than our scorn and derision. 

It's our right, after all, as codified by that 'out of control' First Amendment. 

Tags: CONSTITUTION FIRST AMENDMENT MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
'Lying on This Platform Doesn't Work Anymore': Elon Musk Calls Down the THUNDER on Dishonest Politicians
Amy Curtis
Orange is the New Black Actress/LOON Posts VIOLENT Meltdown Calling on Biden to 'Take Trump Out' (Watch)
Sam J.
Karine Jean Pierre Doubles Down on Biden Debate Night Cold Nonsense and ACTUALLY He is Still Sick
justmindy
DELIGHTFUL! Black Democrat Warns ‘We Gon' Blow The Party Up' if They Choose White Man Over Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Nancy Pelosi Denies Speaking with Biden and Wonders if his Debate Demeanor is an Ongoing Problem
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement