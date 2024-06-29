Reps. Nancy Mace and Tim Burchett Drop a METEOR on Civil Rights Activist's Definition of a Woman

The whirlwind of the debate on Thursday night between Donald Trump and an upright husk resembling Joe Biden sucked up a lot of oxygen for a couple of days. We've covered that pretty extensively here at Twitchy (and we're not done yet), but with all of the tweets and stories coming out of that event, we want to make sure other events didn't fall through the cracks.

In case you missed it, on Thursday afternoon, there was a House of Representatives hearing with the typically cumbersome Congressional name of 'Standing up for the Rule of Law: Ending Illegal Racial Discrimination and Protecting Men and Women in U.S. Employment Practices.' (Sheesh, whoever names House hearings, please, hire an editor.)

Despite the name though, this was an important hearing called by House Oversight Committee chairman James Comey. The topic was how DEI hiring practices violate EEOC regulations (just ask Mark Cuban) and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. One of the witnesses was civil rights activist Maya Wiley, who (of course) submitted a statement and testified about how wonderful DEI programs are and not discriminatory at ALL.

The only problem with Wiley's testimony was -- like certain SCOTUS justices we could name -- she had a lot of difficulty defining the word 'woman' when questioned by South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace. Watch:

REP. NANCY MACE: “Can you define what a woman is?”



PROFESSOR MAYA WILEY: “A woman is a person who says she is.” pic.twitter.com/3RHkTmz6nE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 27, 2024

LOL. 'A woman is a person who says she is.'

Pure delusion.

As you can see, Mace did not let Wiley bloviate about her anti-science, anti-biology view, but proceeded to RIP her to shreds. Mace mentioned her rape when she was 16 and called allowing men into women's bathrooms and locker rooms 'disgusting' and 'dangerous' (which it is).

As great as Mace's takedown was, believe it or not, it got even better. After the hearing concluded, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett recorded a selfie video in the hallway that was just epic:

More lunacy from the left. pic.twitter.com/bzBTnMD8IE — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) June 27, 2024

Burchett's somewhat sketchy camera skills aside, this is the money quote:

'This is the most absurd, obscene stuff that's going on in this country ... it's just off the chart. Anyway, elections can't get here soon enough. Or that meteorite. One of the two.'

HA. We legitimately laughed out loud. Yes, if we, as a society, can't define a woman as an adult human female, bring on that Sweet Meteor O' Death. Because no civilization can survive that insanity.

agree with Tim...getting this crazy bunch out of government ....or the meteor both sound about same https://t.co/lvHZj5h9Nl — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) June 27, 2024

It was a pretty funny take.

Meteor jokes aside though, Mace's comments to Wiley also got a lot of approval.

You can’t use the word to define the word. A professor should know that. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) June 27, 2024

Wiley calls herself a professor, but she really isn't one. She founded the 'Digital Equity Laboratory' (Good Lord) at The New School, but most of her career has been defined by being an activist on TV and by a failed run for Mayor of New York City.

Ladies and gentlemen-

Former NYC mayoral candidate & Bill de Blasio lawyer! https://t.co/Hy8zB4oHly — Al (@AlBeachGuy) June 27, 2024

She must be part of New York City's 'brand.'

New definition just dropped. Can someone pls put together a full dictionary for the rest of us?



Woman- Someone who says they are a woman



Genocide- When you are losing a war you started



Closed border- When hundreds of thousands of people can cross the border at will each… https://t.co/wUu15MncLj pic.twitter.com/an0ezF6BIP — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 27, 2024

The left will ALWAYS seek to distort and mutilate language to their ends. It's one of their worst qualities, but they are committed to it.

"𝙎𝙝𝙚 𝙞𝙨,

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚,

𝙎𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙢"



-Descartes, if he were woke….. https://t.co/RBBcMUonm2 — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) June 27, 2024

LOL. That was a good one.

What if I say I'm a fire truck? https://t.co/lKSJ3Jgy1x — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 27, 2024

By Wiley's definition, then you are one. Just buy some red clothes and run around shouting, 'Wooo, wooo, wooo, wooo.'

HAHAHAHA. Maybe we should start making these illogical definitions work FOR us.

Mace really did bury Wiley. It was a quality 'mic drop' moment.

Of course, Burchett was also correct. If sane people want to end this, we DO need to win elections. A lot of them. At every level of government.

If we can't do that, we might as well bring on the meteor.