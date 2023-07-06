HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right

CNBC: Resumes with 'they/them' pronouns more likely to be overlooked
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 06, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Never forget that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was stumped by the question, "What is a woman?" and explained that she wasn't a biologist. She's not a lot of things, but that hasn't stopped her from spreading her ignorance. The Wall Street Journal had a piece Wednesday on Jackson's dissent in the ruling banning universities from using affirmative action in admissions. Jackson explained that lives depended on it, and that, "for high-risk black newborns, having a black physician more than doubles the likelihood that the baby will live."

Ted Frank writes, "A moment’s thought should be enough to realize that this claim is wildly implausible. Imagine if 40% of black newborns died—thousands of dead infants every week. But even so, that’s a 60% survival rate, which is mathematically impossible to double. And the actual survival rate is over 99%."

HuffPost senior national reporter Jonathan Cohn says that Jackson was correct in her broader point, even if she "got a statistic wrong."

So never mind that she was absolutely incorrect, to a startling degree. Her point was valid.

It happens if the "statistics" confirm your priors. Then you don't even check.

There's something about Jackson … people seem perfectly fine waving away things like "I'm not a biologist" and including utterly false statistics in a dissent. It's almost as if she got the gig for reasons other than her judicial expertise.

