Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston...
Newsweek: Poll Says More Americans Blame Trump for 'Unrest' in LA
Gov. Tim Walz Calls for Decency After Minnesota Lawmakers Shot
Moronic Moran: Ex-ABC ‘Journalist’ Says Objectivity Is Not a Job Requirement In the...
Stephen Miller Says the Actual Crisis at Hand Is the Work of Sanctuary...
'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the...
VIP
The Erosion of American Family Bonds: How Leftist Culture Fuels Disrespect and Division
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10%...
18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensue...
Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)
Here We Go Again: Awful Letitia James Targets the Heroes Actually Trying to...
VIP
No, LA Protesters: I Respect the Marines, Not You, Because They Earn It...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Trump's Plan to Incite Violence and Chaos in Blue...
Shakira’s Hypocrisy: Cries About ‘Fear’ in U.S. While Living Large with Green Card...

Singer Belts Out National Anthem in Spanish in Protest at Dodgers Game, Tears Up

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on June 16, 2025
Twitter

Apparently, there's someone called "Baby Nezza" whom the Los Angeles Dodgers called on to sing the National Anthem. We've never heard of Baby Nezza, but in a video, she tears up when she remembers being told no, you can't sing the National Anthem in Spanish. She did it anyway and then posted a two-and-a-half-minute video explaining why she had to do it. This editor confesses he only made it to 1:41 before he couldn't take anymore. Maybe you'll have a stronger constitution.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… out of love. Good energy out of love. And I'm proud of myself for doing that…”

It’s like we’re living through the Virtue Signal Olympics.

We heard one person clapping enthusiastically while she was singing, and it seems as though she got a pretty good reception from the crowd. It would have been nicer in English, though.

She also drops some facts about the National Anthem. Even though the lyrics were written by Francis Scott Key in 1814, inspired by the war of 1812, "The Star Spangled Banner" was officially commissioned by the U.S. State Department in 1945 "to foster a better relationship with Latin America." She says you can Google it, and this editor did, and all Google says is that it was officially adopted by law on March 3, 1931, when President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional act making it the official national anthem of the United States. No mention of Latin America. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We're not sure if she's an immigrant or not, but we're not going to Google "Baby Nezza."

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the Jokes Write Themselves
Laura W.
Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston Classic (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Newsweek: Poll Says More Americans Blame Trump for 'Unrest' in LA
Brett T.
Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)
Brett T.
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10% Flat Rate Surrender
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement