Singer Belts Out National Anthem in Spanish in Protest at Dodgers Game, Tears Up

Apparently, there's someone called "Baby Nezza" whom the Los Angeles Dodgers called on to sing the National Anthem. We've never heard of Baby Nezza, but in a video, she tears up when she remembers being told no, you can't sing the National Anthem in Spanish. She did it anyway and then posted a two-and-a-half-minute video explaining why she had to do it. This editor confesses he only made it to 1:41 before he couldn't take anymore. Maybe you'll have a stronger constitution.

Advertisement

NEW: Dodgers National Anthem singer sings in Spanish after being told not to, starts crying during a “story time” while talking about how great of a person she is.



‘Baby Nezza’ said she decided to sing in Spanish because of the ICE raids.



“Everything I do is out of love. Like,… pic.twitter.com/VHjGA31tZn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 15, 2025

The post continues:

… out of love. Good energy out of love. And I'm proud of myself for doing that…” It’s like we’re living through the Virtue Signal Olympics.

We heard one person clapping enthusiastically while she was singing, and it seems as though she got a pretty good reception from the crowd. It would have been nicer in English, though.

She also drops some facts about the National Anthem. Even though the lyrics were written by Francis Scott Key in 1814, inspired by the war of 1812, "The Star Spangled Banner" was officially commissioned by the U.S. State Department in 1945 "to foster a better relationship with Latin America." She says you can Google it, and this editor did, and all Google says is that it was officially adopted by law on March 3, 1931, when President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional act making it the official national anthem of the United States. No mention of Latin America.

Kinda loses its virtue when you start posting about it for likes and attention without letting the recognition and praise happen organically. Shows you did it for the wrong reasons… — Kevin (@getwreckednerds) June 16, 2025

Exactly.



She did it for notoriety and fame and is now convincing herself that she did it because she's just such a great person. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2025

This isn’t courage. it’s emotional manipulation wrapped in a victim complex. She was told no, did it anyway, then cried for attention. This is the Woke Games, not patriotism. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 15, 2025

Imagine that. She represents the people that don't follow rules. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 15, 2025

Wearing the shirt of another country singing in another language. — Ignatius Orange (@nativistnomad) June 15, 2025

General Taylor and Scott sang this National Anthem in English while invading and utterly wiping Mexico out in 1846. Just FYI. — FSD in Here (@1BigTeslaFan) June 15, 2025

She should be singing our National Anthem is Spanish showing passion and appreciation of being a United States Citizen. That would have been Nation Building and inspiring. But to sing it in SPITE of us? No bueno. — Tamara (@n8tvearth) June 16, 2025

We're not sure if she's an immigrant or not, but we're not going to Google "Baby Nezza."

***