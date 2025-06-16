Newsweek: Poll Says More Americans Blame Trump for 'Unrest' in LA

The problem with a post like this one from Newsweek is that you have to lower yourself to reading the attached article to find the real story. Newsweek reports on a new poll that says most voters blame President Donald Trump for the riots in Los Angeles, with fewer pointing the finger at local politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass.

Advertisement

More voters blame Trump for the riots than local Democratic officals, a new poll found. https://t.co/CzGPqkRI3X — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 16, 2025

If you click through to the headline, you find that a majority support Trump sending in the national guard to quell "unrest," which is the event Bass claims started the riots (that aren't happening according to Maxine Waters, who was there).

Newsweek reports:

Americans are putting more blame onto President Donald Trump for unrest in Los Angeles but still support his decision to call in the National Guard to quell protests over his immigration policy that have grown violent this month, according to a new poll. … The poll asked respondents whether Trump is to blame "for his immigration policies and deploying the national guard" or if local leaders such as Governor Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are responsible "for calling to resist federal agents and not deploying the police to stop violence?" Fifty-five percent said they blame Trump, while 45 percent said they blame Bass and Newsom. Independents were slightly more divided—with 52 percent blaming Trump and 48 percent blaming local leaders. At the same time, 56 percent said they support Trump's decision to bring in the National Guard to quell protests that grew violent. Fifty-five percent said Trump should be able to "deploy the national guard to protect federal agents and property when local city and state law enforcement won't act or should the national guard only be deployed at the request of the state," according to the poll.

So voters blame Trump for the riots, but also support him sending in National Guard troops to end the riots.

Propaganda central right here! This is what they demand you believe. No need to read more! — Rhonda Hungerford (@1953LoneElm) June 16, 2025

Uh, who’d you poll? The rioters? — Lauren Bradley (@TNHottyToddy) June 16, 2025

Wait ,this cannot be true ,the left assured me there were no riots — Rose Griswold (@Tinybird333) June 16, 2025

How about blaming the rioters? Have they no agency? — Erik (@winefishdawg) June 16, 2025

Blame the rioters for starting the rioting? That wasn't one of the options in the poll.

**corrected headline**

More voters blame Trump for everything they don’t like than any other elected official, new poll found. — WhatsHisNuts? (@OleWhatsHisNuts) June 16, 2025

The reason the left sponsored these riots through over 200+ companies is this intended headline right here by the far left leaning @Newsweek. Left want to make it LOOK like people actually don't want illegal aliens deported. A majority of Americans do want this Newsweek. NT — SuperNOVA (@NovaExcitement) June 16, 2025

It probably is true that there wouldn't have been any riots if Trump had just decided not to enforce immigration law, which is what he was elected to do by a wide margin.

Advertisement

After reading the article, I wonder why its headline isn't, "Voters support Trump's decision to call in the National Guard to quell protests"? — Joe Mack (@CogitoVibes) June 16, 2025

According to Bass, the riots started because Trump deployed the National Guard … to quell the riots.

We held a poll on November 5, and a majority of voters says they wanted mass deportations after four years of an open border.

***