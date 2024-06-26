WOOF! Gretchen Whitmer Tweets a Dog-Themed Campaign Ad and the Cringe Is Fatal

We love dogs at Twitchy. LOVE them. And we know, as humans, we don't deserve them and their loyalty, playfulness, and most importantly, their unconditional love.

But you know what we don't love? Dogs being used as cheap, cringeworthy political props. It is a tacky stunt designed to make politicians look like 'regular people' and it NEVER works. It's almost as bad as when politicians pretend they know how to grill. But when they use dogs for this purpose, it angers up our blood.

So, you can imagine the reaction when we saw this campaign ad that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted out last night.

hello! Frends!! we are. KEVIN!!! and. Doug!!! Our HUMAN!!! is the GOVERNOR of Michigan!! our HUMAN works.. hard for job!



none. of this would be paw-sible!! without your... support! will YOU throw us a bone!! (or TWO) before.. the big DEADLINE?



–the goodest boys!! of michigan!!! — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) June 25, 2024

Stop it. Just ... stop it. This does not make Whitmer -- one of the most unrelatable people in politics -- seem more relatable. It makes her seem, appropriately, like a hack.

It makes us wonder if we can stage a rescue for those poor pups in the picture.

And what's with the pretend halting speech? That's just insulting to everyone.

Sorry, like we said, this angers up our blood.

We aren't alone there.

Get ratioed. This ad is just Cringe. — Kitka Kitteh (@KitkaKitteh) June 26, 2024

If ALL the cringe in Michigan could be rounded up, it still wouldn't be as cringy as this. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 26, 2024

Well, this will be the cringiest thing I read all day. 😬 — Mostly Peaceful Floridian 🧉🍊👍🐊 (@Peace55068968) June 26, 2024

Oh. Oh geez. This is so very cringe… https://t.co/lLnP0RxSyR — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) June 26, 2024

You get the picture.

Other people wondered if Whitmer had maybe been spending a little too much time with Hunter Biden.

Is this a drunk post? 🥴 — Cat DOTK (@NaNaCat80518143) June 26, 2024

Drugs are bad, mmmkay — Sarah (@SarahTheBanned) June 26, 2024

This would be a great PSA for not sniffing glue. https://t.co/P8kmiECXAq pic.twitter.com/V5Pl3JSP4F — #ConservTXmom (@ConservTXmom) June 26, 2024

Whatever she smoked, we DON'T want any of it.

I smell toast. Does anyone else smell toast? https://t.co/owt4hvlybj — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) June 26, 2024

We think we might taste pennies as well.

But the real victims here weren't all of the users on Twitter who had to view this embarrassing tweet, it was her dogs.

Kevin and Doug just want to say this human does not speak for them. https://t.co/IbBqzqe4FJ — Mr. E (@MrE2070534) June 26, 2024

Poor Kevin and Doug — lisabielefeld (@lisabielefeld2) June 26, 2024

🤮 Do not exploit those poor puppies. https://t.co/GzQJStYo25 — Skulls & Pearls (@ambijay) June 26, 2024

The ASPCA should intervene.

Even the dogs can't deal with this level of cringe. pic.twitter.com/bPRXtxTABa — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) June 26, 2024

Dogs are OUTSTANDING judges of character, after all. If they're cringing at this, trust those instincts.

Real Michiganders were perhaps the most embarrassed of all.

You all thought AOC was cringe this week?

THIS is my governor😬😳 https://t.co/65pqgDCpED — Denise H (@dmhgf) June 26, 2024

We're so sorry.

What other account posts cringe dog-narrated posts …?



Yeah, didn’t work for Biden either, Retch!



You embarrass Michigan. https://t.co/MpjjcBmODQ — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) June 26, 2024

She embarrassed all of us, but we feel your pain.

This has to be some kind of campaign violation. @HardFactorNews https://t.co/fq9aym0z32 — Coach Duggs (@CoachDuggs) June 26, 2024

Well, she did talk to a potato on television. https://t.co/Ks5mc9Uvcw — Agent Eddie (@Eddie7757) June 26, 2024

HAHAHAHA. Oh man, we forgot about that. Here it is in case you forgot about it too (and we apologize if you had MEANT to forget it):

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Jesus. We have no words.

We apologize to our managing editor for stealing one of her catchphrases here but ... WOOF indeed.

Even Cruella de Vil didn't treat dogs this badly.

The MOST ridiculous ad you will see from a politician this year, bar none! https://t.co/fWF1JBboi6 — Dr's In, aka Dashadeaux (@lehman_wendell) June 26, 2024

As Homer Simpson would say, 'The most ridiculous ad we have seen ... SO FAR.'

It's only June.

One of 3 things is going on...



1: Michigan legalized recreational weed.



2: She's having a stroke.



3: The ad was written by Christopher Walken. — Steve Johnson 💎 (@Grizzly_Stevens) June 26, 2024

LOL. OK, that one made us spit up our drink.

Whatever else happens, this tweet should be saved by whatever Republican runs against Whitmer next. The only person in American politics who did worse by her dogs than Whitmer is Kristi Noem. And we all know how well that worked out for her.

Toys-in-the-attic, padded-room, bars-in-the-window, batpoop crazy.

When you tell us who you are, Gretchen Whitmer, trust us ... we believe you.