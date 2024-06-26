They Fittin' to DRAG YOU: 'Proud Conservative' Adam Kinzinger Endorses Joe Biden for President

Swing State Voters Believe Trump is Better for Democracy and Crazed Leftists are...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on June 26, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Earlier this week, Twitchy reported that ex-Congressman Adam Kinzinger was planning to endorse Joe Biden for President. Shocking news, right? 

We're not sure which is funnier: (1) Kinzinger still calling himself a Republican or (2) Kinzinger believing that he is still remotely relevant to American politics. 

Today, we're going with option number two, since not only did the man Donald Trump calls 'Cryin' Adam' abandon any conservative principles he may have once had by endorsing Biden, but he thought he was important enough to record a video of that endorsement and publish it on Twitter. 

Oh, honey ...

If you can't make it through the whole video, we don't blame you. It's pure, grade-A, pristine cringe. 

By our count, he had to repeat that he is a 'proud conservative' at least twice (maybe he was trying to convince himself). And he repeated the Democrat mantra of 'our democracy' FOUR times. 

If that's not a tell that Kinzinger is now a full-throated leftist, nothing is. 

Bingo. 

The rest of Kinzinger's cringe video is, of course, dedicated to January 6, which in his mind was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and Gozer the Destroyer all wrapped into one.

Funny though, how he didn't mention all of the evidence that he and the January 6 Committee either hid or destroyed. 

Maybe he was running short on time. 

Even more hilarious than Kinzinger's self-important speech though were the people who rallied to his side. Hint: they're all Democrats (or pretend Republicans like Kinzinger) with terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

Kinzinger with a backbone. LOL. That's a good one. 

HA. 

HAHAHA.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

He got a pat on the back from Musket Boy himself, Joe Walsh. 

Despite these kudos, most of Twitter was less than impressed with Kinzinger's fawning praise of President Biden. 

It would be one thing if he was just opposed to Trump (even though that would still be dishonest). But to fully embrace and endorse Biden? Yeah, nobody was buying the 'proud conservative' label. 

The Trump campaign was devastated by this news. Devastated. LOL. 

Maybe Trump should stop calling him 'Cryin' Adam' and start calling him 'Groveling Adam.'

And he's not one. So, that tracks. 

He will likely be on CNN this very night as a 'Republican contributor' and one of the hosts will talk to him about how 'brave' he is. 

He is glistening just a little bit, isn't he? Maybe that was what's left of his soul trying to claw its way out. 

We're not sure how Kinzinger can look in the mirror and tell himself that he has the ability to influence even a single vote. 

As you can imagine, there were plenty of memes sent Kinzinger's way. 

OOF. 

The TDS is real, folks. 

But as funny as the memes were, more importantly, many conservatives chimed in to remind Kinzinger of what he just endorsed. 

The rest of that tweet reads, 'Forever wars. Climate change Marxism.'

Look at all those 'proud conservative' principles Kinzinger holds. 

Wow. Two and a half HOURS (we're bookmarking that video) of Biden fails. And Kinzinger just signed on -- happily -- to all of the above.

But he's a 'proud conservative,' y'all. LOL.

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

