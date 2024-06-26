They Fittin' to DRAG YOU: 'Proud Conservative' Adam Kinzinger Endorses Joe Biden for President

Earlier this week, Twitchy reported that ex-Congressman Adam Kinzinger was planning to endorse Joe Biden for President. Shocking news, right?

We're not sure which is funnier: (1) Kinzinger still calling himself a Republican or (2) Kinzinger believing that he is still remotely relevant to American politics.

Today, we're going with option number two, since not only did the man Donald Trump calls 'Cryin' Adam' abandon any conservative principles he may have once had by endorsing Biden, but he thought he was important enough to record a video of that endorsement and publish it on Twitter.

Oh, honey ...

As a proud conservative, I’ve always put America’s Democracy and our Constitution above all else.



And today, as a proud conservative, I am endorsing @JoeBiden for reelection! pic.twitter.com/57GYrWsX5w — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) June 26, 2024

If you can't make it through the whole video, we don't blame you. It's pure, grade-A, pristine cringe.

By our count, he had to repeat that he is a 'proud conservative' at least twice (maybe he was trying to convince himself). And he repeated the Democrat mantra of 'our democracy' FOUR times.

If that's not a tell that Kinzinger is now a full-throated leftist, nothing is.

“Our Democracy” is the Commie Dems’ euphemism for Communism. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) June 26, 2024

Bingo.

The rest of Kinzinger's cringe video is, of course, dedicated to January 6, which in his mind was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and Gozer the Destroyer all wrapped into one.

Funny though, how he didn't mention all of the evidence that he and the January 6 Committee either hid or destroyed.

Maybe he was running short on time.

Even more hilarious than Kinzinger's self-important speech though were the people who rallied to his side. Hint: they're all Democrats (or pretend Republicans like Kinzinger) with terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Thank you @AdamKinzinger I appreciate you, a Veteran, a former elected @GOP Representative @HouseGOP know how dangerous @realDonaldTrump is to 🇺🇸. Be Country first over a lying convicted felon. #NeverTrump https://t.co/pCP7mlPK0e — Dave Crooks (@DaveCrooks1) June 26, 2024

Thanks Adam

A man with a backbone, unlike the rest of the GOP. — Sandy (@sandiechill) June 26, 2024

Kinzinger with a backbone. LOL. That's a good one.

Thank you my friend & former colleague. Welcome to the “Proud Conservatives Who Endorse @JoeBiden” Movement. Your announcement today makes this movement of ours so much stronger. I’m honored to stand with you. Thank you Adam for putting our democracy & Constitution first.👇 https://t.co/yVyqpUpNUN — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 26, 2024

HA.

HAHAHA.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

He got a pat on the back from Musket Boy himself, Joe Walsh.

Despite these kudos, most of Twitter was less than impressed with Kinzinger's fawning praise of President Biden.

Adam admits he’s a RINO in his bio, worked with democrats to prosecute conservatives and cares about Ukraine more than his fellow US Citizens. His entire X base is comprised of Dems.



But suddenly he’s a “Proud Conservative”. LMAO. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 26, 2024

Conservatives don't hate on all other Conservatives, nor do they endorse Democrats.



You are the farthest thing from Conservative since the Lincoln Project. So just slap a (D) beside your name and be done with it, Adam. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) June 26, 2024

It would be one thing if he was just opposed to Trump (even though that would still be dishonest). But to fully embrace and endorse Biden? Yeah, nobody was buying the 'proud conservative' label.

“As a proud conservative, I’m endorsing the exact opposite.”



Hope the relevance was worth it. — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 26, 2024

So you’re claiming to be a proud Conservative, while at the same time you are endorsing a puppet who was installed by a hostile communist regime. You’re not making any sense whatsoever. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) June 26, 2024

Really shocking, it was a big question mark whether you’d throw in with Trump or not so I’m sure that he’s devastated to have lost what was generally considered to be a gettable endorsement for him — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 26, 2024

The Trump campaign was devastated by this news. Devastated. LOL.

Imagine being so useless that you have to constantly humiliate yourself just to make a living from the crumbs that the Establishment deigns to give you... https://t.co/2Rnw7Cu7x1 — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) June 26, 2024

Maybe Trump should stop calling him 'Cryin' Adam' and start calling him 'Groveling Adam.'

You can’t be conservative and support Biden https://t.co/615gqgMDqU — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 26, 2024

And he's not one. So, that tracks.

He has no political future, so he says what his MSMDNC masters tell him to say- https://t.co/UMwiOTnokr — Usually Right (@normouspenis) June 26, 2024

He will likely be on CNN this very night as a 'Republican contributor' and one of the hosts will talk to him about how 'brave' he is.

The only thing conservative about this dude was the anti-shine he used too sparingly for this video. https://t.co/fL9RlA6SIj — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) June 26, 2024

He is glistening just a little bit, isn't he? Maybe that was what's left of his soul trying to claw its way out.

America is a Republic.

You are not a Conservative.

Thanks for another reason to vote Trump. https://t.co/fyZbax2DLJ — Lady Gravemaster (@LadyGravemaster) June 26, 2024

We're not sure how Kinzinger can look in the mirror and tell himself that he has the ability to influence even a single vote.

As you can imagine, there were plenty of memes sent Kinzinger's way.

A "Proud Conservative" that doesn't even know America's a Constitutional Republic not a Democracy, you're absolutely pitiful pic.twitter.com/CXOQnc0vpy — Patriot Ordnance (@TeaPtyTerrorist) June 26, 2024

“As a proud Conservative” 😭😭😭



And people say the libs aren’t funny. pic.twitter.com/AZbDtBLomy — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 26, 2024

Adam is a Democrat prostitute pic.twitter.com/6ojqPSHg4E — 🇺🇸 America First 🇺🇸 🔬🗝🗽 (@ProAmericanZeal) June 26, 2024

OOF.

Never saw that coming 🙄🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/9LPgTBheAo — Tapas (@Tapas1776) June 26, 2024

The TDS is real, folks.

pic.twitter.com/PuyecnLATM — GinnyM 🇺🇸🙏✝️ TRUMP WON - KARI LAKE WON (@PatriotXV11) June 26, 2024

But as funny as the memes were, more importantly, many conservatives chimed in to remind Kinzinger of what he just endorsed.

Joe Biden believes in…



Abortion til birth.

Trans’ing kids.

Critical Race Theory.

BLM riots.

Lawfare.

Speech censorship.

Men in women’s sports.

Inflation.

Forever wars.

Climate change Marxism.



If you vote for Biden, you are NOT conservative. https://t.co/56ubs8xoor — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 26, 2024

The rest of that tweet reads, 'Forever wars. Climate change Marxism.'

Hey, what actual conservative wouldn't be proud to endorse the pro Big Government politician who supports forever wars, invites people to enter the country illegally and wants to raise taxes? https://t.co/8DqEbg3s2H — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 26, 2024

Look at all those 'proud conservative' principles Kinzinger holds.

Over 2 hours.

Share with the world first and thank me later. 🫡https://t.co/4YAkJbwaDl — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) June 26, 2024

Wow. Two and a half HOURS (we're bookmarking that video) of Biden fails. And Kinzinger just signed on -- happily -- to all of the above.

But he's a 'proud conservative,' y'all. LOL.