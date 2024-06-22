BREAKING: Republican Adam Kinzinger Is Voting for Biden

Biden's Wins, which keeps score of President Biden’s wins, is a fun account to follow, as his Biden-Harris HQ. Biden's Wins is always happy to tell you that Bidenomics is working and prices are down along with crime, thanks to President Biden.

We're not sure where they got this "BREAKING" news story, but we thought it was important to get out to the world.

BREAKING: Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger announced he is going to vote for President Biden. If Republicans like Kinzinger can vote for President Biden, so can you. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 22, 2024

"Republicans like Kinzinger." Good one. Of course, he's going to vote for Joe Biden, for the sole reason that he isn't Donald Trump, whom he thoroughly and fairly investigated as a member of the January 6 select committee.

How many Never Trumpers are still Republicans? They all voted for Biden in 2020 and have encouraged their followers to vote Democrat straight down the ballot.

So we don't know if Kinzinger has formally endorsed Biden, but we know he's voting for him.

That dork was never a Republican. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) June 22, 2024

Kinzinger is not a Republican. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 22, 2024

He's a senior political analyst at CNN, last we'd heard.

Kinzinger will wind up in Guantanamo Bay for what he did with the J6 committee. So, no one cares. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) June 22, 2024

Adam Kinzinger is a traitor. — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) June 22, 2024

Adam Kinzinger was a coward. https://t.co/RvUtVhFkIM — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 22, 2024

True story and Adam Kinzinger has been licking the boots of Democrats for a while now 🤣 — DEL (@delinthecity_) June 22, 2024

He’s a coward and he’s absolutely not a conservative. He’s a RINO at best. — Faded 2 Jaded (@StevenDughetti) June 22, 2024

Breaking: Adam Kinzinger was never a republican. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 22, 2024

Read your post again slowly. “Former republican” — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) June 22, 2024

.@AdamKinzinger is definitely not a Republican. I wouldn’t even be gracious enough to call him a Rino. He is a Democrat. — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) June 22, 2024

Adam Kinzinger is nothing like most Republicans, Adam has a vagina. — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) June 22, 2024

Lmao. That crying eyes fool was always a liberal. — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) June 22, 2024

He’s a Democrat. We all know it. Stop acting like this is a big deal. — Debra Garrett (@debragarrett) June 22, 2024

Maybe he's kept his Republican registration so CNN can claim they have a Republican on staff.

Is this account satire? — Based Music Dad (@BasedMusicDad) June 22, 2024

It seems like it. They post a lot of funny stuff. We remember when Jennifer Rubin thought Liz Cheney was the ideal candidate for president for the GOP because of her brave work with the January 6 committee.

So we know Kinzinger and the staff of The Bulwark and the Lincoln Project are voting for Biden. You can too if you're a Republican like them.

