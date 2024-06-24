Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'

We don't often turn to cable news for quality or even honest reporting when it comes to major issues of the day. To the chagrin of establishment media consultants, we usually find that independent or even 'citizen' journalists provide much better information and don't try to spin it for a political agenda.

But, as always, there are exceptions to every rule. And when it comes to the disaster at the United States southern border, that exception is Bill Melugin of Fox News. For years, Melugin has been providing factual reporting about the border crisis, no matter how much Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tried to assure us that everything is just hunky-dory down at Eagle Pass, Texas, and other border towns.

Melugin has a super-secret journalism trick that enables him to report so much better than anyone else on cable news. Do you want to hear it?

He actually GOES to and reports FROM the border.

Crazy, right? Someone should tell Vice President Kamala Harris.

Melugin is proud of the work he has done and with good reason. So, yesterday, when another 'border reporter,' NPR's Pablo De La Rosa, accused him of racist propaganda, Melugin pulled out a tactical nuclear tweet and ENDED De La Rosa in no uncertain terms.

It started with De La Rosa playing the racism game with Melugin on Saturday:

The entire foundation of this man’s anti-immigrant propaganda is keeping a straight face as he ignores every immigration law expert in the country and in the world—crossing and turning yourself in is LEGAL, though he and his viewers may have a palpable hatred for it. https://t.co/2nWTyh9e41 — Pablo De La Rosa (@pblodlr) June 22, 2024

Funny, we don't see any propaganda or anything 'racist' about Melugin's tweet. Everything he stated is demonstrably true. Contrarily, De La Rosa's response -- saying that crossing illegally but then turning yourself in is 'legal' -- is the very definition of propaganda.

Retired ICE Field Director John Fabbricatore called him out on it.

It is not legal. If you cross illegally and then turn yourself in, you are charged with 212(a)(6)(A) Aliens Present without Admission or Parole. Entered without inspection (EWI).



It 100% is illegal entry even in your echo chamber.



It's also not anti-immigrant… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) June 23, 2024

Checkmate, right? For De La Rosa's sake, he should have accepted defeat right there.

But, yesterday, De La Rosa decided he wanted to play even more stupid games by responding to Fabbricatore and calling out Melugin again.

📌 My response to retired ICE Field Office Director John Fabbricatore's comment on one of my tweets:



Mr. Fabbricatore, 212(a)(6)(A) leads to removal but not criminal prosecution or criminal charges. It's an admissibility status and its part of a civil code.



Now, you might be… https://t.co/wGNXfUBCnC — Pablo De La Rosa (@pblodlr) June 23, 2024

This is a very long tweet and we won't transcribe the whole thing, but one hilarious portion of it is where De La Rosa admits he is not an immigration attorney ... while still trying to pretend he knows better than the ICE director.

Concerning Melugin, the relevant portion of the tweet is as follows:

On Melugin, his reporting is racist propaganda by any definition of those terms. It’s a deeply editorialized version of reality that communicates negative stereotypes of a minority group, a vulnerable one in this case.

Hoo, boy. You should grab some popcorn and sit down for what came next. And someone should call 911 because you are about to witness a murder.

Here was Melugin's response to De La Rosa:

My reporting is racist propaganda? If that’s the case why were you in my DMs this winter asking me for help because, you, as an immigration “reporter”, didn’t know how/where to find simple ICE deportation data and didn’t even know the difference between ER processing &… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 23, 2024

In this case, we WILL transcribe the whole tweet because Melugin's response was an EPIC scorched earth annihilation.

My reporting is racist propaganda? If that’s the case why were you in my DMs this winter asking me for help because, you, as an immigration “reporter”, didn’t know how/where to find simple ICE deportation data and didn’t even know the difference between ER processing & deportation?



Pablo, not once in my more than three years of nonstop coverage, in every sector along the southern border, have I ever seen you out in the field there. Literally not once. You sit in an office and parrot immigration attorney talking points - and have zero understating of what is actually happening on the ground. You get zero engagement on your inflammatory & inaccurate posts because literally nobody takes you seriously. You didn’t even have the stones to tag me in this. I will put my reporting against yours any day and every day - and this is the last response I’m ever going to give you. Best of luck!

Pardon our French, but ... HOLY SH*T. That was just beautiful. We'll give you a minute to read it all again if you want.

We may need dental records just to be able to identify De La Rosa's remains.

Bill just nuked an NPR reporter. 😂 https://t.co/lu3acKHJeV — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 23, 2024

De La Rosa brought a plastic spork to the fight. Melugin brought the Tsar Bomba.

Ahahaha, this has quality content right here. NPR nitwit got blown out the water, you love to see it https://t.co/VJt5YNcB24 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 23, 2024

Even the water got blown out of the water.

Maybe the best part though was that De La Rosa, not realizing how brutally he had just been demolished, tried to clap back ... by showing a DM that proved Melugin's point.

There’s a big difference between asking for help and trying to figure out what your reporting was even based on. I thought you were legit at the time, but I’ve seen enough. Full DMs and full reply coming later today. Sit tight. pic.twitter.com/9edJiA0tqM — Pablo De La Rosa (@pblodlr) June 23, 2024

Oh, honey. Honey, no. What are you doing? LOL.

You got bodied bro. Give it up.



And stop promoting the "tune in later for the full story," Don King. — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) June 23, 2024

My advice would be eat it and delete it.



You don’t get to go around calling people racist for no reason. I’ve seen nothing but compassion when Bill interacts with the “refugees”.



Take the L. — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) June 23, 2024

When your own arrogance and ignorance deliver you an L, the best thing to do is take it and slink away. But De La Rosa never will. After all, he helped promote the lie that border agents were whipping illegals on horseback in 2021.

All this to say that this is the same organization who sent out a couple of horses to meet 12,000 asylum seekers at the border in Del Rio. But CBP, DHS, and now Department of Defense and the Pentagon are currently involved in processing these folks. pic.twitter.com/sqhuGJHzce — Pablo De La Rosa (@pblodlr) September 29, 2021

We think we know who the racist propagandist is here, and it ain't Melugin.

But Twitter wasn't done admiring Melugin's takedown in full awe.

:::SMACK!::: pic.twitter.com/DaTtuxxEYh — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) June 23, 2024

We'll pause for a minute if you want to go back up and read Melugin's response one more time. It's just that good.

There's really no coming back from it for De La Rosa.

In a normal world, Pablo would lose his job after this. — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) June 23, 2024

That would be just, but De La Rosa works for NPR, so he'll probably get a promotion.

Bill is one of the absolute best in the business. Sounds like someone has been riding coat tails and thought they were big enough to go out and step on toes. Clearly Pablo was not ready. https://t.co/JLIp8fiMSO — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) June 23, 2024

Melugin IS one of the best in the business. The only people who don't recognize that are partisan hacks, certainly not any real journalists.

Maybe Pablo De La Rosa would like a mirror if he wants to see what one of those looks like.

While he's looking for one, we'll keep basking in the warm glow of the thermonuclear weapon Bill Melugin dropped on his head yesterday.