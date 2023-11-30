Biden Likes Slamming Billionaires But Sure Doesn't Mind Staying at Their Houses
DHS Chief's Meeting With CBP Agents Wrongly Accused of Whipping Migrants Was Classless as Expected

Doug P.  |  9:50 AM on November 30, 2023
Meme screenshot

One of the many low points for this administration was when they accused Border Patrol agents on horseback of "whipping" migrants at the border who were attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas went right along with it and threw Border Patrol agents under the desired narrative bus: 

Without knowing the facts (or caring what the facts were), VP Kamala Harris got in on the "smear CBP agents" action:

 

At the time, President Biden said the border agents "will pay" for something they didn't even do: 

President Joe Biden said Border Patrol agents who whipped at Haitian migrants with horse reins as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas this week will face punishment for their "outrageous" actions. 

"I promise you those people will pay," Biden said of the agents during a White House press conference on Friday morning. "There will be consequences ... It's dangerous, it's wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world, it sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are."

The Biden White House knew it was all BS, but they kept it going because they desired this particular narrative:

Fast forward to this week, and Mayorkas met with those smeared agents. Did they get an apology? Reportedly, they did not, which isn't surprising because this administration is classless and shameless: 

Here's the whole post from Melugin:

NEW: Per multiple Border Patrol sources w/ knowledge, during his visit to BP’s Del Rio sector today, DHS Secretary Mayorkas met privately w/ the horseback agents who were falsely accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants in 2021. We’re told there was no apology, but that the agents were able to vent & the meeting was professional & respectful. President Biden, who slandered the agents by accusing them of “strapping” migrants and promised “they will pay” for it, has never apologized to the agents. A lengthy CBP investigation later found no evidence that any whipping took place that day.

Hopefully the agents "vented" rather loudly.

Mayorkas should have been impeached for the above story, not to mention dereliction of duty to maintain a secure border.

The bogus "whipping" accusation served its purpose so they'll move on without caring who was smeared in the process. 

*** 

