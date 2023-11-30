DHS Chief's Meeting With CBP Agents Wrongly Accused of Whipping Migrants Was Classless as Expected

One of the many low points for this administration was when they accused Border Patrol agents on horseback of "whipping" migrants at the border who were attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

Advertisement

Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas went right along with it and threw Border Patrol agents under the desired narrative bus:

MAYORKAS: "The images horrified us in terms of what they suggest and what they conjure up. In terms of not only our nation’s history, but unfortunately the fact that that page of history has not been turned entirely...But I will not prejudge the facts." pic.twitter.com/vCLunOi60s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Without knowing the facts (or caring what the facts were), VP Kamala Harris got in on the "smear CBP agents" action:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

At the time, President Biden said the border agents "will pay" for something they didn't even do:

President Joe Biden said Border Patrol agents who whipped at Haitian migrants with horse reins as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas this week will face punishment for their "outrageous" actions. "I promise you those people will pay," Biden said of the agents during a White House press conference on Friday morning. "There will be consequences ... It's dangerous, it's wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world, it sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are."

The Biden White House knew it was all BS, but they kept it going because they desired this particular narrative:

NEW: Email reveals DHS Secretary Mayorkas was alerted by DHS' top public affairs official that the "whipping" narrative behind horseback BP photos wasn't true, but at a WH press conference 2.5 hours later, he didn't refute that narrative, instead calling the images "horrifying". pic.twitter.com/Qyfy2NBkNo — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 12, 2022

Fast forward to this week, and Mayorkas met with those smeared agents. Did they get an apology? Reportedly, they did not, which isn't surprising because this administration is classless and shameless:

NEW: Per multiple Border Patrol sources w/ knowledge, during his visit to BP’s Del Rio sector today, DHS Secretary Mayorkas met privately w/ the horseback agents who were falsely accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants in 2021. We’re told there was no apology, but that the agents… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 29, 2023

Here's the whole post from Melugin:

NEW: Per multiple Border Patrol sources w/ knowledge, during his visit to BP’s Del Rio sector today, DHS Secretary Mayorkas met privately w/ the horseback agents who were falsely accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants in 2021. We’re told there was no apology, but that the agents were able to vent & the meeting was professional & respectful. President Biden, who slandered the agents by accusing them of “strapping” migrants and promised “they will pay” for it, has never apologized to the agents. A lengthy CBP investigation later found no evidence that any whipping took place that day.

Advertisement

Hopefully the agents "vented" rather loudly.

They should have literally turned their backs to him, just as the Biden administration did to them. — SirWinston (@SirWinston85) November 29, 2023

Shame on @HouseGOP for not impeaching Mayorkas.



Shame on them. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) November 30, 2023

Mayorkas should have been impeached for the above story, not to mention dereliction of duty to maintain a secure border.

Why can't they apologize to the agents? Sick https://t.co/6Ok9ADCGnA — misha (@micheleaze) November 29, 2023

The bogus "whipping" accusation served its purpose so they'll move on without caring who was smeared in the process.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!