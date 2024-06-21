'Conservative' David French Predictably Denounces Having the Ten Commandments in Classrooms

Earlier this week, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed into law a new requirement for the state's public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. Advocates for the bill have argued that the Ten Commandments are 'foundational documents of our state and national government.'

Advertisement

The law does not take effect until the beginning of the 2025 school year, so we can expect many legal challenges between now and then. Predictably, the left has blown a gasket about the law, most notably California Governor Gavin Newsom, who loves to focus on any state except his own (for obvious reasons), and California Rep. Eric Swalwell (who likes to block users like this writer from his official government account on Twitter, even though that is illegal).

But Democrats know that everyone will mock them for their predictable hissy fits, so when issues like this come up, they LOVE to turn to fake conservatives to defend their positions.

Hey, this sounds like a job for David French.

David French just wrote the conservative Christian case for keeping God out of the classroom. Yes, this is a real article.https://t.co/UiYsOeffUY — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) June 20, 2024

Yes, as if on command (because it probably was), French immediately penned an op-ed for The New York Times decrying the law and arguing how having God in classrooms is not a conservative position.

After falsely talking about First Amendment violations, French ends his column with a personal story:

Altering constitutional law is not the only motivation here; a version of Christian mysticism is also in play. There is a real belief that the Ten Commandments have a form of spiritual power over the hearts and minds of students and that posting the displays can change their lives.



I'm an evangelical Christian who believes in God and the divine inspiration of Scripture, but I do not believe that documents radiate powers of personal virtue. I happened to grow up in Kentucky and went to classes before the Ten Commandments were ordered removed, and I can testify that the displays had no impact on our lives. My classmates and I were not better people because of the faded framed posters on the walls.

Well, David, if the Ten Commandments will make no difference, then why do you have a problem with displaying the document? Are you worried it might obscure some of the Pride flags and BLM signs?

Needless to say, no one was buying what French was selling because no one buys that French is a conservative. He sold out those principles long ago to maintain his acceptance from the journo class and their cocktail parties. And for a paycheck.

Has anyone ever turned into a little turdmuffin faster than David French pic.twitter.com/i9Ov7RUIJy — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) June 20, 2024

LOL, 'turdmuffin.' And no, no one has. French has set the land speed record for that.

Drag Queen Story Hour is a “blessing of liberty” but the Ten Commandments are a big no-no to David French. pic.twitter.com/lXMAKSxjtU — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 20, 2024

It's not that the left is against religion in classrooms. It's just that they want THEIR religion -- the cult of woke -- to be the only religion on display.

And yes, it is accurate that French has called Drag Queen Story Hour 'one of the blessings of liberty.'

Compare this to David French, who said: "There are going to be Drag Queen Story Hours. They're going to happen. And, by the way, the fact that a person can get a room in a library and hold a Drag Queen Story Hour and get people to come? That's one of the blessings of liberty." — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 8, 2024

Advertisement

Not a good look, Dave.

I would not like to be David French on judgement day trying to explain to God why I defended drag queen story hour as a blessing of liberty but adamantly opposed His law being shared with His children. pic.twitter.com/HK9g4k4Jtu — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) June 21, 2024

French's 'god' is Dylan Mulvaney.

David French article up next:



“The Christian Case Against Christianity” pic.twitter.com/dpnCKynBkQ — Smash Baals (@smashbaals) June 21, 2024

We want to laugh at that, except for the fact that it will inevitably happen.

If it is a conservative proposal that upsets the pagan-pleasing David French and his crowd of faux-Christian capitulators, proceed.



(This is how you know posting the Ten Commandments in schools is a good idea.) https://t.co/ygyVLeJ9c3 — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) June 21, 2024

The court challenges will be significant. As French DOES correctly note in his article, SCOTUS ruled against a law much like this one in Kentucky back in 1980 in the case of Stone v. Graham.

Then again, Roe v. Wade was also Supreme Court precedent for 50 years ... until it wasn't.

Seems like he’d be one of the guys at the base of Mt Sinai encouraging the construction of the golden calf. — Squatchnicus (@Bigus_Nicus) June 21, 2024

French would be polishing it, except in 2024, the calf is rainbow-colored, not golden.

Advertisement

HAHAHA. OK, now THAT is funny.

What’s the first word of the 1st Amendment?



CONGRESS shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…



STATES absolutely shall make laws respecting religion because that’s where that authority rests. The federal government… https://t.co/UrtLox0Ol5 — CaptureEveryThought (@iowagolddsm) June 20, 2024

This will undoubtedly be one of the arguments made in defense of the Louisiana law when the court challenges happen.

Starting to think maybe David French was never a conservative. https://t.co/joMRbl9HOJ — NRQZ Resident DX (@itsdxok) June 21, 2024

You may be on to something there.

Gentlemen, I regret to inform you:

David. French. pic.twitter.com/UzOzG2BL0y — True Texas Project (@TrueTXProject) June 21, 2024

He has practically become a meme at this point.

Looks like someone has disappointed David French again



I personally don’t care it’s just funny that we can usually guess where David is going to go before he even goes there https://t.co/xBVRYJSAwu — Jakethecrazy🦬 (@Jakethecrazy19) June 21, 2024

We conservatives are always letting French down, aren't we?

French claiming that the Ten Commandments were powerless to have an impact on his life is not the argument he thought he was making... — Fr. John Naugle (@FatherNaugle) June 21, 2024

That's a very good point, Father. It will be lost on French, but it is still a very good point.

Advertisement

Aren't these just good rules to live by whether you're a Christian or not? pic.twitter.com/sW3ayeY4Xk — Tim Freitag (@KariTakko) June 20, 2024

They are outstanding rules to live by. And now you know why the left -- and pretend conservatives like David French -- hate them.

But we're looking forward to the arguments made during the court battles ... on both sides. We have a strong feeling that many people are going to tell us who they really are during those arguments.

We are prepared to believe them.