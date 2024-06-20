HELLOOO, LAWSUIT: James O'Keefe Exposes Disney VP Saying The Company 'Will Never Hire a White Male'

Woke Kills: UCLA Med Students Don't Know How to Run Basic Tests to...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on June 20, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Earlier this week, James O'Keefe -- formerly of Project Veritas and now running how own network of undercover citizen journalists at O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) -- teased a new undercover video that OMG would be releasing. The culprits in this new video? None other than The House of Mouse itself. 

This perked up our Spidey Sense because when O'Keefe promises a new exposé, he generally delivers. Just today, for instance, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that he was filing a lawsuit against IBM, based in large part on videos O'Keefe had exposed where company executives talked openly (but not as privately as they thought) about their discriminatory workplace. 

This afternoon, O'Keefe released the Disney video and ... whoa nelly, it was a doozy. Watch: 

Wow. Just ... wow. It's funny how O'Keefe can release videos that are extremely shocking yet, at the same time, not at all surprising. 

(And this is just Part One. O'Keefe has promised that there is even more to come.)

Here are some of the highlights -- or lowlights -- that Giordano confessed to about the company he works for in the 20-minute video: 

-- 'Certainly, there have been times where, you know, there's no way we're hiring a white male for this.'

-- 'As far as Disney is concerned, I'm a white male. That's not who they're looking to promote.'

-- 'We wanted to hire somebody in [our] department ... who was half black, but didn't, like, appear half black and there was a creative executive who was like, 'That's not ... that's not what's wanted.''

-- 'I'm guessing that there is a, acceptable code words and buzzwords that are used to explain what they're looking for. They might say something like, 'We're not looking at the usual suspects for this job.''

-- 'They have goals they're trying to hit. They want a certain percentage of diversity here, a certain percentage of diversity there.'

-- 'I'm looking to hire writers and actors who bring diversity. I'm not looking to bring on any more clients who are white.'
 

In that last quote, Giordano was recounting what he heard from creative executives, not his own words. There is much more in the video than we called out here and every word of it is very damning. 

Obviously, all of this is illegal. In the middle of the video, Giordano even says, 'It kind of feels like ... at some point, there's going to be a lawsuit. That's kind of how it feels.'

Gee, ya' think? 

In almost an admission of what he unwittingly exposed, Giordano this afternoon deleted his LinkedIn profile. 

Elon Musk also responded to the report in his usual Elon Musk fashion. 

Mark Cuban, champion of DEI hiring and violating EEOC regulations, has not been able to be reached for comment yet. 

He is horrible, but the rot goes much deeper than just Iger. In 2023, Christopher Rufo also exposed how many executives at Disney were committed to their 'not-so-secret gay agenda' and 'adding queerness' to their programming

If Disney's mission is illegal, unadulterated racism and horrible content, they're doing GREAT. 

We're not sure why anyone would still own Disney stock, but those who do are right to be infuriated. The problem is, Disney's largest stockholders are not people, but woke institutions like Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street. 

But people can still make them feel the pinch while the lawsuits are being developed. 

A huge, deserved drop in Disney's stock and valuation over the next several weeks would not be the least bit surprising. 

Colleges have even BRAGGED about how they will skirt anti-discrimination laws to continue with their corrupt admission standards. 

Not to be a broken record ourselves, but we will repeat again: Woke is merely cultural Marxism in disguise. 

And all Marxism knows how to do is destroy. The more beautiful or beloved a thing is, the more Marxists want to destroy it.

We hope that the class-action lawsuits are already being assembled. In the meantime, we eagerly await what James O'Keefe will have to share about Disney in his next release, coming soon. 

