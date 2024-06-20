HELLOOO, LAWSUIT: James O'Keefe Exposes Disney VP Saying The Company 'Will Never Hire a White Male'

Earlier this week, James O'Keefe -- formerly of Project Veritas and now running how own network of undercover citizen journalists at O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) -- teased a new undercover video that OMG would be releasing. The culprits in this new video? None other than The House of Mouse itself.

The Disney Tapes.



6.20.24



Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/nI965MYu4i — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 16, 2024

This perked up our Spidey Sense because when O'Keefe promises a new exposé, he generally delivers. Just today, for instance, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that he was filing a lawsuit against IBM, based in large part on videos O'Keefe had exposed where company executives talked openly (but not as privately as they thought) about their discriminatory workplace.

This afternoon, O'Keefe released the Disney video and ... whoa nelly, it was a doozy. Watch:

BREAKING: Senior Vice President at The Walt Disney Company details discriminatory hiring practices: "Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they're not considering any white males for the job," says Michael Giordano, a Vice President of Business affairs, "there’s no way we’re… pic.twitter.com/IMOsFOLKro — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2024

Wow. Just ... wow. It's funny how O'Keefe can release videos that are extremely shocking yet, at the same time, not at all surprising.

(And this is just Part One. O'Keefe has promised that there is even more to come.)

Here are some of the highlights -- or lowlights -- that Giordano confessed to about the company he works for in the 20-minute video:

-- 'Certainly, there have been times where, you know, there's no way we're hiring a white male for this.'



-- 'As far as Disney is concerned, I'm a white male. That's not who they're looking to promote.'



-- 'We wanted to hire somebody in [our] department ... who was half black, but didn't, like, appear half black and there was a creative executive who was like, 'That's not ... that's not what's wanted.''



-- 'I'm guessing that there is a, acceptable code words and buzzwords that are used to explain what they're looking for. They might say something like, 'We're not looking at the usual suspects for this job.''



-- 'They have goals they're trying to hit. They want a certain percentage of diversity here, a certain percentage of diversity there.'



-- 'I'm looking to hire writers and actors who bring diversity. I'm not looking to bring on any more clients who are white.'



In that last quote, Giordano was recounting what he heard from creative executives, not his own words. There is much more in the video than we called out here and every word of it is very damning.

Obviously, all of this is illegal. In the middle of the video, Giordano even says, 'It kind of feels like ... at some point, there's going to be a lawsuit. That's kind of how it feels.'

Gee, ya' think?

James O’Keefe just shoved a legal dagger in the heart of Disney, exposing them to years of litigation that will hopefully cost them a fortune.



“Not considering any white males for the job.”



“There’s no way we’re hiring a white male.”



Using “code words” to avoid legal… https://t.co/5eEMoxMY9T — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 20, 2024

Basically @Disney is openly violating Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Acts.



Any white male who has applied for a job at Disney and who has been denied, should start a class action lawsuit.



Systemic racism of any sort is evil. https://t.co/arL3AFA35G — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) June 20, 2024

In almost an admission of what he unwittingly exposed, Giordano this afternoon deleted his LinkedIn profile.

JUST IN: @Disney Senior VP, Michael Giordano, removes his LinkedIn page after being caught by O'Keefe Media Group discussing how Disney practices discriminatory hiring processes. pic.twitter.com/pwEiUTvamZ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2024

Elon Musk also responded to the report in his usual Elon Musk fashion.

BREAKING: @elonmusk responds, "Wow," & "This is messed up," to our first release of The Disney Tapes after Senior VP at Walt Disney, Michael Giordano explains @Disney's discriminatory hiring practices. pic.twitter.com/KgO2AU3E1c — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2024

Mark Cuban, champion of DEI hiring and violating EEOC regulations, has not been able to be reached for comment yet.

Pretty sure @RobertIger will go down as one of the worst CEOs in history. https://t.co/7vJsgyZ4to — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 20, 2024

He is horrible, but the rot goes much deeper than just Iger. In 2023, Christopher Rufo also exposed how many executives at Disney were committed to their 'not-so-secret gay agenda' and 'adding queerness' to their programming.

Disney hates you, your family, and wants to brainwash your kids to hate themselves. Pass it on. https://t.co/EvJQmFJAkv — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 20, 2024

As I said with the @GeeksGamersCom crew on Tuesday



Disney’s agenda is an intentional FU to white people, not just bad writing https://t.co/5oASbIUonP — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 20, 2024

If Disney's mission is illegal, unadulterated racism and horrible content, they're doing GREAT.

my stock in Disney is down 35% in 6 years....maybe more....and its 100% due to them focusing on activism rather than ENTERTAINMENT. Im so fucking tired of this. @WaltDisneyCo As a STOCKHOLDER im not happy and this video should wake u people up. But it wont though. https://t.co/7DIQd1puxn — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) June 20, 2024

We're not sure why anyone would still own Disney stock, but those who do are right to be infuriated. The problem is, Disney's largest stockholders are not people, but woke institutions like Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street.

But people can still make them feel the pinch while the lawsuits are being developed.

Senior Vice President at Disney: "There's no way we're hiring a white male"



Stop funding companies that hate you.#BoycottDisney. Pass it on.



pic.twitter.com/mx3GkzdzlL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 20, 2024

Dear @Disney @ESPN @hulu

My cancellation of services will be effective today, and my family will never step foot in any Disney Park again.#BoycottDisneyhttps://t.co/Av7gMlizks — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 20, 2024

A huge, deserved drop in Disney's stock and valuation over the next several weeks would not be the least bit surprising.

This is also the policy of every major university in the US, all of which violate federal law.



Thankfully, @realJeremyCarl wrote an entire book explaining how anti-white racism has pervaded every institution in American national life, so you don't have to take my word for it! https://t.co/sHQRgLPMdX — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) June 20, 2024

Colleges have even BRAGGED about how they will skirt anti-discrimination laws to continue with their corrupt admission standards.

Old Walt just broken the world record



Highest RPM

Grave spinning



The woke destroy everything

Even @Disney



A curse be upon them

Trulyhttps://t.co/WhsrqcHXaR — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 20, 2024

Not to be a broken record ourselves, but we will repeat again: Woke is merely cultural Marxism in disguise.

And all Marxism knows how to do is destroy. The more beautiful or beloved a thing is, the more Marxists want to destroy it.

We hope that the class-action lawsuits are already being assembled. In the meantime, we eagerly await what James O'Keefe will have to share about Disney in his next release, coming soon.