Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on June 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There's often a running debate on Twitter (and here at Twitchy) as to who is the dumbest member of Congress. The problem is, so many of them keep outdoing themselves, it's difficult to consistently declare a winner. From Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm to 'exit a building' to Hank Johnson worrying about Guam tipping over to Sheila Jackson Lee delivering her treatise on the sun and the moon during the last solar eclipse, it's like a never-ending Olympics of idiocy. 

On the other hand, picking the SMARTEST member of Congress is usually a little easier because there are so few candidates. But whenever we think about who that might be, there's no question that Rep. Thomas Massie is at the top of the list. 

Yesterday, the MIT-educated engineer and inventor turned Kentucky Congressman delivered a brutal lecture during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that not only destroyed the lawfare behind the recent conviction of Donald Trump for hush money payments but also likely had several of his colleagues looking for the nearest exit out of the room. 

The hearing was specifically held to examine the Manhattan District Attorney's office under Alvin Bragg and included prominent witnesses such as Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor. When Massie's turn to speak came up, he demolished the entire case -- and Congress' hypocrisy -- in just a few minutes. Watch:

After Trainor and Massie exchanged comments about how there is no legal basis for Bragg's charges, including examples from Hillary Clinton and, hilariously, Massie imagining paying hush money to his wife to keep her quiet (LOL), Massie brought out the big guns: 

REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are DYING
Grateful Calvin
'Congress has paid over $17 million in hush money for sexual misconduct inside of the offices in these buildings. And what's more, is that it was taxpayer money. The allegation is that President Trump paid $130,000 of his own money. 

But here in Congress, there might be some here on this dais -- I mean, I'm for turning loose ALL of these records -- who had the taxpayer pay for their sexual misconduct charges, the hush money. I bet there's some over there, there may be some over here. I don't know, but I do know it's taxpayer money. And I do know that not a single penny of it has been turned in as a campaign finance expense. Is the FEC going to investigate the $17 million dollars that Congress has paid behind closed doors for these sexual misconduct allegations?'

BOOM. We imagine many representatives suddenly got obsessed with staring at their shoes at that moment. And then Massie said he might file a complaint so the FEC WOULD investigate Congressional hush money. 

We wouldn't bet against him doing that. 

Finally, Massie, Trainor, Bailey, and Attorney Elizabeth Price Foley all agreed that the verdict should and will be reversed on legal and Constitutional grounds, leading Massie to close with his last truth bomb: 

'The irony here is that this is going to be vacated and this trial was all about trying to influence an election using the process as punishment.' 

Then he introduced into the record several media reports about Congressional hush money payments for sexual misconduct. He had previously shared one of those media reports on Twitter at the end of May. 

HA. Ruh-roh. 

Congress will do everything it can to hide that, just like the Epstein client list is being hidden. But Massie has said himself he has no problem making enemies, so it would not shock us if he gets to work trying to expose all of it.

We're pretty sure a Congressional subpoena can and would override a non-disclosure agreement. 

That he is. We would also suggest he hire a food taster, except he already grows all his own food on his cattle farm in Kentucky. Just like he supplies his own power, his own water, and pretty much every other need his family has, completely off the grid. (Noted 'environmentalists' John Kerry and Al Gore do none of those things.)

It's insane. 

Congress loves to tell us that sunlight is the best disinfectant. OK. We agree. Now release the names and the payments. 

Make it 30 years. That way, Joe Scarborough will be included. 

Massie calling out the hush money fund was beautiful but ostensibly, the purpose of the hearing was to look into Alvin Bragg's office, and Massie was able to expose the fraud that happened there in the Trump trial with about 90 percent of his brain tied behind his back (to borrow a phrase from Rush). 

Truthfully, it doesn't require someone as smart as him to do that. But we're glad he did anyway. 

We could use a lot more in Congress like Thomas Massie -- and as smart as he is -- that's for sure. 

