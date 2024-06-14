Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'

There's often a running debate on Twitter (and here at Twitchy) as to who is the dumbest member of Congress. The problem is, so many of them keep outdoing themselves, it's difficult to consistently declare a winner. From Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm to 'exit a building' to Hank Johnson worrying about Guam tipping over to Sheila Jackson Lee delivering her treatise on the sun and the moon during the last solar eclipse, it's like a never-ending Olympics of idiocy.

On the other hand, picking the SMARTEST member of Congress is usually a little easier because there are so few candidates. But whenever we think about who that might be, there's no question that Rep. Thomas Massie is at the top of the list.

Yesterday, the MIT-educated engineer and inventor turned Kentucky Congressman delivered a brutal lecture during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that not only destroyed the lawfare behind the recent conviction of Donald Trump for hush money payments but also likely had several of his colleagues looking for the nearest exit out of the room.

The hearing was specifically held to examine the Manhattan District Attorney's office under Alvin Bragg and included prominent witnesses such as Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor. When Massie's turn to speak came up, he demolished the entire case -- and Congress' hypocrisy -- in just a few minutes. Watch:

Is Congress's $17 million sexual misconduct hush money fund campaign finance violations?



Rep. Thomas Massie highlights that Congress's hush money payments would be considered campaign finance violations under Alvin Bragg's novel theory used to target President Trump.



"Congress… pic.twitter.com/pFPPkeG3VG — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 13, 2024

After Trainor and Massie exchanged comments about how there is no legal basis for Bragg's charges, including examples from Hillary Clinton and, hilariously, Massie imagining paying hush money to his wife to keep her quiet (LOL), Massie brought out the big guns:

'Congress has paid over $17 million in hush money for sexual misconduct inside of the offices in these buildings. And what's more, is that it was taxpayer money. The allegation is that President Trump paid $130,000 of his own money.



But here in Congress, there might be some here on this dais -- I mean, I'm for turning loose ALL of these records -- who had the taxpayer pay for their sexual misconduct charges, the hush money. I bet there's some over there, there may be some over here. I don't know, but I do know it's taxpayer money. And I do know that not a single penny of it has been turned in as a campaign finance expense. Is the FEC going to investigate the $17 million dollars that Congress has paid behind closed doors for these sexual misconduct allegations?'

BOOM. We imagine many representatives suddenly got obsessed with staring at their shoes at that moment. And then Massie said he might file a complaint so the FEC WOULD investigate Congressional hush money.

We wouldn't bet against him doing that.

Finally, Massie, Trainor, Bailey, and Attorney Elizabeth Price Foley all agreed that the verdict should and will be reversed on legal and Constitutional grounds, leading Massie to close with his last truth bomb:

'The irony here is that this is going to be vacated and this trial was all about trying to influence an election using the process as punishment.'

Then he introduced into the record several media reports about Congressional hush money payments for sexual misconduct. He had previously shared one of those media reports on Twitter at the end of May.

🚨Congressmen paid $17 million of TAXPAYER MONEY for undisclosed hush payments to cover up sexual harassment claims.



Meanwhile candidate Trump allegedly used HIS MONEY for a $130,000 hush payment and he’s convicted of 34 felonies for not disclosing.https://t.co/DZw3hYyuXH pic.twitter.com/s3odKj1CmW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 31, 2024

HA. Ruh-roh.

Release these names. The taxpayer's paid these bills, it's our right to know who owes us $. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 13, 2024

Congress will do everything it can to hide that, just like the Epstein client list is being hidden. But Massie has said himself he has no problem making enemies, so it would not shock us if he gets to work trying to expose all of it.

An NDA accompanies every one of those payments made. I've been bitching about this for years. — 🇺🇸🏖⚓️👠 (@YupItsMeElaine) June 13, 2024

We're pretty sure a Congressional subpoena can and would override a non-disclosure agreement.

Massie is very smart. https://t.co/lYqYHOPoC9 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 13, 2024

That he is. We would also suggest he hire a food taster, except he already grows all his own food on his cattle farm in Kentucky. Just like he supplies his own power, his own water, and pretty much every other need his family has, completely off the grid. (Noted 'environmentalists' John Kerry and Al Gore do none of those things.)

Why does Congress have a $17 million sexual misconduct hush money fund? https://t.co/yo9AtagMfs — IntrepidResearch (@intrepidinfo) June 13, 2024

It's insane.

We have a right to know who in Congress is using OUR money to cover up their bad activity. The powers that be like to say, “If you’re not guilty, you have nothing to hide.”



In this case, they are guilty, they are hiding and D and R alike need to be exposed. https://t.co/ojzOdRBPjw — mindflayer (@mindflayer) June 13, 2024

Congress loves to tell us that sunlight is the best disinfectant. OK. We agree. Now release the names and the payments.

Looks like the whole of Congress is now fair game... I'm ok with that. 🤷‍♂️ Pay your mistresses with your own money from now on. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) June 13, 2024

I want a list of all of the congressional hush money payments made in the last 20 years. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) June 13, 2024

Make it 30 years. That way, Joe Scarborough will be included.

That’s what I keep asking!! @RepThomasMassie’s entire line of questioning here is outstanding! — Dory Beutel 🇺🇸✌🏼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) June 13, 2024

$17,000,000+ of TAXPAYER $$ paid out for sexual misconduct of the Congress.. No issues at all..



Trump pays $130,000 of his OWN $$ and he gets charged with felonies!



What a frigging disgrace!! No wonder most Americans have no faith in the US government! https://t.co/oXXYeHbjTx — Thomas O'Connor '62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica 🇺🇲 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) June 13, 2024

Massie calling out the hush money fund was beautiful but ostensibly, the purpose of the hearing was to look into Alvin Bragg's office, and Massie was able to expose the fraud that happened there in the Trump trial with about 90 percent of his brain tied behind his back (to borrow a phrase from Rush).

Rep. Massie absolutely destroys Alvin Braggs case. https://t.co/SrtorimHtk — Watching The Defectives (@shannon_alter) June 14, 2024

Truthfully, it doesn't require someone as smart as him to do that. But we're glad he did anyway.

Can we clone Massie say…234 times? — Kyle Schumann (@KyleSchumann08) June 13, 2024

We could use a lot more in Congress like Thomas Massie -- and as smart as he is -- that's for sure.