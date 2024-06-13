REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are DYING

Sometimes, Twitchy readers, we come across something so funny that we have to share it with you, no matter the context.

That was the case today when we ran across the timeline of Konstantin Kisin, the Russian-British satirist, author, and podcast host of Triggernometry.

Advertisement

Kisin posted a clip from BBC Newsnight that was so hilarious, we still have not stopped laughing.

We'll let you watch it without context at first and we think you'll agree:

"An irreverent feminist manifesto for the 21st century" is literally REEEEEEEEEEEEE. pic.twitter.com/7YNcBOhIJM — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) June 13, 2024

RRREEEEEEEEEEE. LOL. We're still not entirely sure what we just saw.

OK, now for the context. This clip, and the play that is featured in it, are both 10 years old.

Yes, believe it or not, this is how the 2014 play 'Sirens' actually opened. In the same year, the BBC featured the play on its airwaves, including this self-described 'scream-singing.'

But, given the fact that many women today are spending thousands of dollars to go on 'rage retreats,' we thought it was a pretty relevant commentary on the state of feminism in 2024.

My cat ran out of the room. — Adam Shubinsky (@AdamShubinsky) June 13, 2024

We don't blame him (or her).

My dog just joined in. — Andrew Denny (@albiondumsday) June 13, 2024

Well, unlike cats, dogs just want to get along with everyone. Even crazy people.

Good thing they had their vocal score handy. That could've been a disaster. lol pic.twitter.com/d2h0xUpspM — K Fitton (@KelFitton) June 13, 2024

The best part is that there's sheet music for this and they have to turn the pages to check what's next. — 𝚝𝚊𝚙𝚎𝚍𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚎 (@tapedrone) June 13, 2024

Dude, when they turned the page on their sheet music, I lost it 🤣🤣💀💀 — Matt Mead (@whodamoose) June 13, 2024

What was even WRITTEN on those pages? "Now, act out like a bunch of chimpanzees in the zoo"?

Listen to that masterpiece while watching this GIF

😙🤌 pic.twitter.com/TsNdgH6JWt — Stuart Clarke (@Stucashx) June 13, 2024

We're glad we're not the only ones who thought that.

This is a joke, right? Like this is a UK SNL or something?



Right? https://t.co/fzahWwiNxz — Nikki 🇨🇦 | Fringe // Unacceptable (@Mis_Nim) June 13, 2024

We're not sure if even Monty Python ever came up with something quite this silly.

If only the play had opened a few years later, they could have all worn pink hats.

So, THAT'S where they got the idea for The Acolyte Episode 3. — MarkusUSA (@MarkusUSA) June 13, 2024

HAHAHA. Yes, in case you missed Twitchy's coverage this morning, the third episode of Disney's Star Wars show The Acolyte was a complete dumpster fire exactly along these lines.

I’m sure Disney will sign them shortly. — Hoisttheblackflag (@HTBF1968) June 13, 2024

Don't give Kathleen Kennedy any ideas.

Twitchy's own Dave Gordon had another, nostalgic take on this 'song' and the fond memories it sparked.

Advertisement

Duck and cover, kids. The Russians have launched the nukes.

I heard they also performed at Guantanamo back in the day — Chris Woods (@ChrisWoods2009) June 13, 2024

OOF. If it's a choice between these women screeching for hours on end and waterboarding, we'll take waterboarding.

Oh no!

As in "Yoko Ono" — Randall Bock (@DrRandallBock) June 13, 2024

A dozen or so Yoko Onos all screaming at once is now going to haunt our nightmares.

I think they just woke up Ayn Rand.



If she hadn't been cremated her hand would be thrusting up from her grave. https://t.co/I8trItsWtm — Robert Vaughan (@rbvaughan) June 13, 2024

We're glad she's not around to witness this.

I literally thought he was using the word literally wrong till I watched this... https://t.co/rSFhO2gSdm — M.E. (@WarMonkey14) June 13, 2024

“So have a listen, and have a good night.” he said with slightest of wry smirks, indicating foreknowledge of what his viewers were in for…. https://t.co/4B36yeEyl2 — Leon van Steensel (@leonvansteensel) June 13, 2024

We're not sure who that host is, but he was clearly following one of the prime rules of the Internet: If he had to hear it, so did we.

Listen to this stunning masterpiece.



Volume up 🎶🎶 https://t.co/7P9feA9jT7 — Dr Gaybe Miller, PhD (@DrGaybeMiller) June 13, 2024

Advertisement

LOL. There are some MEAN people on Twitter.

This why the patriarchy exists. https://t.co/OeL8ckbRZg — Dr. Li Qi Huang (@martian_munk) June 13, 2024

I just want to be clear - I am not a feminist. 😂🔨 https://t.co/BBeY9Nt05b — icelandicgamergirl (@icelandicgg) June 13, 2024

Somehow, we don't think these 'Sirens' lured too many women to the cause.

And there it is. The perfect GIF for this clip.

We understand that the word 'irreverent' accompanies this, but even if the 'Sirens' play was meant to be satire (and we don't think it truly was), we couldn't think of a better encapsulation of fourth-wave feminism if we tried.

Part of us wants to punch Konstantin Kisin for inflicting this old video on us today but mostly, we just want to thank him -- and the rest of Twitter -- for the laughs.