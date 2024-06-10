Cry Us a River: Maudlin Molly Jong-Fast Laments 'Hunter Biden's Disease' on MSNBC

Earlier this morning, Twitchy reported on a devastating Twitter thread documenting all of the damning evidence against Hunter Biden that has been introduced in his Delaware gun trial. It wasn't just that he lied on his background check. He also left his gun in an unlocked car where his then-girlfriend Hallie Biden (again, Beau Biden's widow which is just ... EEEWWW) found it and decided to dispose of it in a dumpster near a school.

Advertisement

Other repellant things on Hunter Biden's laptop (which is real, in case anyone wants to let Leslie Stahl know) included his relationship with a stripper who goes by the name 'Weed Slut 420,' Hunter's cross-country 'crack odyssey,' texts with drug dealers, and huge transfers of money.

In a fair trial, this is an open-and-shut case against Hunter Biden.

This explains why, this morning, leftist pundit Molly Jong-Fast went on MSNBC's Morning Joe to explain to Mika Brzezinski that this trial is really all about addiction.

MSNBC’s @mollyjongfast: “The disease that Hunter Biden has is the same disease that I have. It’s the same disease that, you know, almost 20 percent of the country has.” pic.twitter.com/80XnoObGUm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2024

Oh, just give us a break, lady.

Addiction may very well be a disease but she is playing the harp strings so loudly here, you'd think Hunter had leukemia or something.

There's also the problem that Biden is not on trial for being an addict. He is on trial for committing a federal firearm offense. And having a disease -- ANY disease -- is not a defense for committing that crime.

Yeah, but Hunter isn't being prosecuted for being an addict or a user; he's being prosecuted for lying and illegally possessing a gun. https://t.co/k0gEY0oEnw — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 10, 2024

Joe Biden should not face federal indictment because he's too old and his son should not face federal indictment because he's too high. https://t.co/z2nHZg3TZ3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2024

That argument will work with MSNBC's audience, we're sure of that. But it should not work on a jury.

You mean the getting high on crack, lying on a federal gun form, refusing to pay your taxes, acting as the bag man for your corrupt father, knocking up a stripper, and dodging child support disease?



1 in 5 Americans suffer from that? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 10, 2024

It's a new disease. It's called Acute Corrupt Dirtbag-itis.

So addicts can commit crimes without consequences?



What about people with cancer or heart disease? Can they? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) June 10, 2024

Human trafficking is a disease now? — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) June 10, 2024

20% of Americans get addicted to drugs, lie on a firearm purchase form, sleep with their dead brother's widow, and get her addicted to drugs too?



Wow. — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) June 10, 2024

20% of the country launders money? — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) June 10, 2024

The symptoms of Biden's disease seem to be endless.

Oh, you have the disease of being the bagman for your family’s criminal activities? Fascinating. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) June 10, 2024

Jong-Fast tries to play the empathy game, recalling her own teenage additions, but what she truly shares with Biden is not addiction, but that they were both born into tremendous privilege and luxury, and both grew up with almost zero repercussions for their actions (she has also gone through several marriages, like Biden).

Weird how Molly somehow managed to not do gun crime despite having this disease. https://t.co/1Z9qeWmpdC — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 10, 2024

Advertisement

It's a miracle when you think about it.

The disease I have is that hair and those glasses. https://t.co/040cMlm0EC — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 10, 2024

Ahem. Hey, Chad said it, not us. (We were just thinking it.)

This whole Hunter trial is to try to make it appear that Joe Biden is being held accountable while painting him as a sympathetic old dad who feels for his crack head son. But there's no accountability here for the Biden family's rampant influence peddling. https://t.co/U7wtD08UHI — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) June 10, 2024

Speaking of the elder Biden, if his son's addiction hits so close to home for him, his policies don't seem to reflect that very well.

Biden cares so much about the drug problem in this country is why he has an open border, right @mollyjongfast? The way these people contort themselves to protect these slugs is amazing. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/gws4LBzaDf — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) June 10, 2024

It is incredible watching the “ban guns” and “red-flag laws” party genuflect to defend a crackhead getting a gun because he is one of their own. — NoBrakes (@twolanerodeo) June 10, 2024

None of these people, least of all Brzezinski and Jong-Fast, care about Hunter Biden one iota. Their sympathy play is as transparent as a brand-new glass crack pipe that he hasn't used yet.

And they love to infantilize him, even though he is a 54-year-old man and committed his gun crime when he was 48 years old.

“I’m just like Hunter Biden” is a strange play, but go off, I guess. https://t.co/NSjWJJ5sV9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 10, 2024

Advertisement

At least Jong-Fast didn't sell access to her father while snorting grated Parmesan cheese ... we think.

My favorite fake news narrative is that Republicans are beating up on Hunter Biden for taking drugs https://t.co/eFLvlvdkp2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2024

Yes… Hunter is the victim here don't you see? https://t.co/ky2ECV4MiR — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 10, 2024

And there it is. That is what this is all about.

Never mind that all the evidence clearly shows that Biden committed the crime that he is charged with. He HAS to be a victim because Republicans are mean. Or something.

We're about one day away from the left blaming this whole trial -- and every degenerate thing Hunter Biden has done throughout his life -- on Donald Trump.

Just give it a little time and that will happen too ... probably on MSNBC.