EEEWWW: Chelsea Handler Goes FULL CREEPY in Reminding 50 Cent That He Is a Black Person

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on June 07, 2024
Meme

We've written often recently about how panicked Joe Biden and his surrogates are about the fact that Biden is polling really poorly among black voters -- a constituency he needs at about a 90-percent support level -- and in large volumes -- if he is going to have any chance at winning re-election. 

They've even gone on the attack against conservative black politicians who are making inroads with those voters, with Hakeem Jeffries lying about what Byron Donalds said about black families in the 20th century.

We'll give Jeffries credit for this much anyway. At least he didn't offer to sleep with black voters if they would pull the lever for Biden. 

Chelsea Handler, on the other hand? Not so much.

Yesterday a video surfaced on Twitter with Handler speaking to Jimmy Fallon about her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent. Some have claimed this was a video from 2020, but Newsweek has reported that it was a recent video. Regardless of the timing, however, in light of the rapper's recent statements this week in support of Donald Trump, including how black men are identifying with him in increasing numbers, we thought it was worth covering. 

In the exchange, Handler not only pulled out the racist Biden trope 'If you don't vote for me, you ain't black,' but she went a step further in urging the rapper to reconsider his political affiliation.

It's a step we REALLY wish she had not taken.

Excuse us for a moment. We have to go and vomit. 

Before we get to Handler's nauseating indecent proposal, however, let's first consider her outrageous statement that she has to 'remind' 50 Cent that he is a black person. 

AWFLs like Handler truly are the most racist people on the planet. 

They really get upset if they can't control how black people think, act ... and vote. 

And not a single Democrat will call her out on it. Says something about that party, doesn't it? 

Every. Single. Time. 

We would say that Handler should be ashamed of herself, but as she makes very clear in the second half of the video clip, she has no sense of shame. She doesn't even know the meaning of the word. 

Speaking of that part of the clip ...

We're taking a stab in the dark here, but something tells us that, of the two of them, 50 Cent isn't the one who misses their former relationship. 

We'll let readers decide where Handler lands on the 'hot' axis of the Hot/Crazy Matrix, but there's no question she is a solid 10 on the 'crazy' axis. In fact, her crazy axis might even go to 11. 

As the saying goes, 'Desperation is the world's worst cologne.' Or maybe 'musk,' in this case. 

It truly is. There are streetwalkers in Bangkok with more self-regard than Handler has. 

We're also certain that, regardless of whether this is an old video or a new one, Handler hasn't changed her views one iota. Not her racist views or her ... ahem, other comments. 

Who they are is NOT a pretty picture, in any sense of the word. 

LOL. We thought that would be the best description of Handler, but we found one that even topped that. 

HAHAHAHAHA. Aaaaand, fin. 

We know Handler is a racist, we know she has no self-respect and will degrade herself publicly for her political views, she has demonstrated it time and again. 

But we do love the schadenfreudeliciousness (that's a patented Twitchy word) of watching the left panic that black voters might not be buying their lies anymore. 

That almost ... ALMOST ... makes up for the fact that Handler made us all want to throw up with her sex offer. Hopefully, 50 Cent will decline, for his own sake.

