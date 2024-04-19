Oh Honey, NO: Joy Behar Tries to Claim That Biden Cares MORE About His Grandchildren Than Trump

We really need to stop lowering the bar for the brain trust that hosts The View. We have lowered it so far already that it currently lies at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. And yes, they still manage to find a way to slither under it nearly every day.

The latest rake-stepping comment from the ABC harpies comes from Joy Behar, who was speaking to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on the show yesterday. The topic was climate change, but Behar, of course, still found a way to make it all about Donald Trump.

Sadly for her, in doing so, she made one of the most unintentionally hilarious claims we have heard in a while ... and that's saying something. Watch:

ABC News host Joy Behar claims Trump "couldn't care less about his grandchildren" because he says off-shore wind turbines kill whales.

She says, Biden "who loves cares about his grandchildren, is working very hard" to stop climate change. pic.twitter.com/MzVWqkdl0W — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 18, 2024

Hey, Joy: how many grandchildren does Joe Biden have that he cares about so much? Do you know the number? Does he?

Nothing says loving your grandchildren like pretending one doesn't exist. https://t.co/xgIxydXamb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 18, 2024

Poor Navy Joan. It's not her fault who her father or her grandfather is. As we've said countless times in the past, we hope she never meets ANYONE in the Biden family ... for her own sake.

It's also pretty despicable of Behar to claim that Trump 'doesn't care about his grandchildren.' She has no idea what that relationship is (by all available evidence, it is much more positive than the Biden family). And all because he doesn't want to waste trillions on climate boondoggles.

Ahh, yes, the doting grandfather who was forced to acknowledge the existence of a grandchild by a column in the NY Times. Then, promptly discarded her again. https://t.co/Fn6Xs35yJo pic.twitter.com/xpbiRt7GVC — Colonel Bijan Mustardson (@Tittlewk93) April 18, 2024

Whoops.

TDS is real https://t.co/EL2SRisVoV — Federalist Party of East Asia (@O_A_F_P) April 19, 2024

She irrationally hates him SO much. It's quite hilarious (for us, that is; for Behar, it is just sad and pathetic).

Should someone tell her? — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) April 18, 2024

Nah, let her cook.

On the plus side, Trump has at least met all of his grandkids.. — Derrick Smith (@1ImperialStout) April 18, 2024

Will the Presidential candidate who knows all his grandkids' names and hangs a stocking up for all of them at Christmas please take two steps forward?

Ah, ah, ah ... not so fast, Pedo Peter.

Lolol, Biden wouldn’t even acknowledge one of his grandchildren. Besides he needs them around for an endless supply of kiddy sniffs and granddaddy showers. — Kathy Wilkerson (@Snapkat8) April 19, 2024

Yikes. Maybe the problem with Biden is that he loves his progeny TOO much ... and way too inappropriately.

Weird that she would mention Biden, grandchildren and love in the same sentence.

Did she forget Biden doesn't recognize his youngest grandchild?

Or did she mean something else with "love"?

Weird — Georgios Papadopoulos (@gp_georgios) April 18, 2024

We DO NOT want to know the answer to that question.

Reminder: That sweet Grandpa Joe Biden put up a Christmas stocking for his dog that was biting Secret Service agents, but not one for his young granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts. — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) April 19, 2024

We're pretty happy for Major and Commander, actually. They managed to escape the abusive home the Bidens kept them in which caused them to start biting anyone and everyone.

We only wish they had given the guy in the Oval Office a good nip on his tuchus on their way out the door.

OOF.

I'd bet he couldn't pick any of them out a lineup, even the ones he hasn't denied. — Tim Kelley (@timkelley1521) April 18, 2024

These days? Biden is so gone he probably couldn't even pick HIMSELF out of a lineup.

Of course, the embarrassing comment about grandchildren aside, Behar and Granholm are also wrong on the facts.

Wind turbines have been killing whales — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) April 18, 2024

Yeah, but offshore wind turbines DO kill whales.



And onshore wind turbines kill raptors



All while doing nothing for the climate. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) April 18, 2024

As usual, Twitter is FAR more informed than either the hosts of The View or the sitting Energy Secretary of the United States.

The same View.. that has someone on their show.. As a normal part of their show.. that literally claimed that Solar Eclipses could be happening because of climate change. — HarkrebSpiceWars (@HarkRebSpiceWar) April 18, 2024

Hey, just trust the Sunny Hostin science, OK?

Funny how the hosts never asked Greta Thunberg about that tweet when they had her on the show last year.

Bias by omission: @ABC News refused to ask Secretary Granholm about corruption allegations and ties to EV companies https://t.co/8vn2Iov7DU — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 18, 2024

Of COURSE, they didn't ask Granholm about that. But it is still amazing to us (in the worst way possible) that the daily clown car known as The View is a part of the ABC News division.

The news in the movie Idiocracy wasn't as dimwitted as The View.

But at least they provide us with endless laughs, albeit unintentionally.

This tweet summarized the entire episode rather succinctly:

"Shrieking Harridan Karen Panel Entertains Clueless Energy Secretary" https://t.co/RJMKJWuR3s — Hand Me a Spoon 🐦 (@noble275s) April 18, 2024

LOL. Dammit. You stole our headline.