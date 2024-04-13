OOF: Twitter Reminds the Associated Press of Some OTHER People Who 'Lost the American Dream'

Yesterday, Twitchy reported on the ridiculous headline the Associated Press went with to announce the death of O.J. Simpson. It was truly one of the worst media fails we have seen in a while -- and here at Twitchy, that is saying a LOT.

As a reminder, this is what the AP posted:

Legendary athlete, actor and millionaire: O.J. Simpson's murder trial lost him the American dream https://t.co/YEdoWgWwzj — The Associated Press (@AP) April 12, 2024

Amazing. It wasn't the fact that Simpson butchered his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in cold blood that was the problem ... it was that pesky trial.

This reminds us of how the media constantly says things like 'COVID cost the US billions in economic loss,' or 'COVID set students back years.' No, dummies. It wasn't COVID that did that. It was government lockdowns and mandates -- which the media all championed -- that did that.

But despite the fact that our media has become a joke, one thing that always gives us hope (and usually plenty of laughs) is that Twitter is onto them.

Last night, Twitter responded to the AP with some hilarious quote tweets about some other people who were on track to do great things before their 'murder trials lost them the American dream' too.

We think you might recognize a few of these folks ...

Legendary heartthrob, locksmith and knife smith: Richard Ramirez's murder trial lost him the American dream https://t.co/7vif9BGmM0 pic.twitter.com/Tans4PFxzj — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) April 12, 2024

Come on. The guy just enjoyed a little bit of casual night stalking. What's so wrong with that?

Legendary musician, tattoo artist, and sought-out motivational speaker: Charles Manson's murder trial lost him the American dream https://t.co/qTAmf7VSzH pic.twitter.com/DtIpwiqhm8 — Holz10: Ho Bot Whisperer (@HolzRevivified) April 12, 2024

It's a helter-skelter world where old Charlie gets railroaded by the legal system.

Decorated veteran, hard working postal worker, and dog lover: David Berkowitz's murder trial lost him the American dream. https://t.co/r2zmpaGKkX pic.twitter.com/UZ3B0ra3WP — Bruddahmateo (@bruddahmateo) April 12, 2024

HA. We honestly LOL'd at 'dog lover.' That dog was just giving umm ... career advice to the Son of Sam.

Legendary photographer, foodie, and body preservation pioneer: Jeffrey Dahmer’s murder trial lost him the American dream. https://t.co/365ZN2syWu pic.twitter.com/BPWZHkZpNp — Atheseus (@QuantumMagick) April 13, 2024

The Food Network lost an up-and-coming star with Dahmer's annoying murder trial.

Respected forensic psychiatrist and world renowned aficionado of exotic meats and fine Italian wines: Hannibal Lecter’s murder trial lost him the American dream https://t.co/QwQL2jBwDS pic.twitter.com/i0TluCyliD — Westernwold Returns! (@Westernwold1) April 13, 2024

Yet another gourmand taken from us.

Outdoorsy Intellectual and Writer, Clever with Gadgets, Loved Pranking with Packages; Theodore Kasczinski : His Murder Trials Lost Him the American Dream https://t.co/thArFZkzCL pic.twitter.com/6QUopLSPjs — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) April 13, 2024

Teddy was 'the bomb' when rocking a hoodie and sunglasses too. (OK, we feel bad about that joke ... a little.)

American businessman, entrepreneur and family man, Al Capone sentenced for tax evasion for the rest of his life for bad bookkeeping practices. A man cut down in his prime pursuing the American Dream. https://t.co/sV16MyPqOT pic.twitter.com/sSbUMpv0iw — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) April 12, 2024

Scarface was a teddy bear. And he had a real soft spot in his heart for Valentine's Day.

Volunteer, political worker, law student, and outdoor enthusiast: Ted Bundy's murder trial lost him the American dream. https://t.co/po14bjLAlV pic.twitter.com/ZrbPdnFxav — 𝔍𝚊𝔪𝚒𝔢 × вℓσσ∂вαтн ιη вισ × (@OutlandishPS) April 13, 2024

But his brother Al was a high school football LEGEND.

Beloved Children's Entertainer John Wayne Gacy, Who Met with First Lady Rosalyn Carter: His Murder trial Lost Him the American Dream https://t.co/gygoGCIn2b pic.twitter.com/jwQkFqiNuW — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) April 13, 2024

Poor Pogo the Clown. We were robbed of so many hours of entertainment by his trial.

Legendary father, church goer, and dog catcher: Dennis Rader's murder trial lost him the American dream. https://t.co/7vif9BGmM0 pic.twitter.com/DDPlAlJm4Y — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) April 12, 2024

'BTK' actually stood for 'Bless, Then Kiss,' we're pretty sure. (Don't fact-check us on this one, just trust us, LOL.)

Legendary Green Beret physician, clubber, icepick user extraordinaire: Jeffrey McDonald's murder trial lost him the American dream. pic.twitter.com/vN7Xj2vEyA — Budahmon (@Budahmon) April 13, 2024

Yikes. This one hits close to what Simpson did ... but even worse. McDonald's case might have been among the most famous American murder trials ever before The Juice came along.

Legendary photographer, Dating Game contestant and bon vivant: Rodney Alcala’s murder trial lost him the American dream https://t.co/ziMjoWaDpe pic.twitter.com/wDOorNXia4 — Judianna (@Judianna) April 13, 2024

Leave it to our good friend Judianna to dig deep and come up with The Dating Game Killer from the 70s.

But the award for best throwback reference of all goes to ...

Military officer, leader, and businessman: Benedict Arnold’s treason lost him the American dream. https://t.co/ZAAKuMfmfA pic.twitter.com/vnGEJzR7Ei — john smith (@sombrelyric) April 12, 2024

And there it is.

It seems fitting to end on a traitor since that pretty much sums up what the Associated Press has become: an enemy of the American people.

Not to mention the enemy of honesty, truth, integrity, or even an iota of journalistic ethics.

Not that we believe they are capable of feeling shame, but we still hope some of the 'reporters' at the AP saw these quote tweets. Maybe they could learn something.