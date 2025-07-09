VIP
If Only 'Superman' Were 'Just a Movie'
Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
The Left's Attack on 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Helped Destroy Hollywood
Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental...
'It Might Not Be a Genocide:' Epic Thread Lays Waste to Left's Talking...
John Brennan Went on MSNBC to Offer (Nervous and Laughable) Spin After FBI...
Still Mad About USAID, Huh? San Bernardino Bishop Suspends Sunday Mass Requirement Due...
John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at...
BUT TRUMP! Watch Hakeem Jeffries Refuse to Condemn Violence Against ICE Agents
Here Are a Few More Illegals Being Arrested While Dems Demonize ICE (Brace...
If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes the Floods All About Her Fight Against Trump
Dem Jim Clyburn Endorses NYC Mayoral Hopeful Zohran Mamdani, Is Temu Obama Next...
Chris Cillizza Thread on Biden's Decline PROVES Public Is Better at Journalism Than...

Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for Taxpayer Funded Healthcare

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Karen Bass has been waging a one-woman war on ICE in L.A., because she's done a fantastic job of rebuilding the city post-wildfires (hahahahaha -- just kidding!).

Advertisement

Now she's playing the 'lifesaving care' card:

They are free to self-deport to their home country, which probably has that awesome socialized medicine the Left loves, anyway.

Here's more from LAist:

No-shows at some local hospitals and clinics have increased since immigration agents descended on Los Angeles last month, according to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

St. John's clinics in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire have seen cancellations and appointment absences increase to 30% since June 6, when the federal government began enhanced enforcement. Los Angeles General Medical Center's no-show and cancellation rates have doubled to around 20%.

Those figures are cited in a motion unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday directing county agencies to assess how the increased immigration actions are affecting patient access to needed medical appointments and other social services.

'We must do what we can to safeguard access to essential health and social services for all of our immigrant communities,' said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who introduced the motion with Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

They are not entitled to healthcare paid for by the taxpayers -- taxpayers who voted for President Trump to deport illegal immigrants.

Recommended

Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
Brett T.
Advertisement

Remember: the Democrats wanted to prohibit unvaccinated Americans from getting healthcare during COVID.

As we said.

This makes healthcare more expensive for everyone.

This probably disappoints Bass.

Right?

We are so over the whining.

LOL. That's adorable.

We have no obligation to pay for all their healthcare.

Advertisement

Yes, what did you leave out, Karen?

Faster removal of all illegals.

It's tiresome.

Or she admitted that illegals are using ERs as primary care facilities, which makes things messier for those who really need the ER.

That's another way of putting it.

We hope so, because imagine Karen Bass as your nurse.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HEALTHCARE ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
Brett T.
Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental Housing
Grateful Calvin
The Left's Attack on 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Helped Destroy Hollywood
Amy Curtis
John Brennan Went on MSNBC to Offer (Nervous and Laughable) Spin After FBI Announced Criminal Probe
Doug P.
'It Might Not Be a Genocide:' Epic Thread Lays Waste to Left's Talking Point on Israel-Hamas War
Amy Curtis
Still Mad About USAID, Huh? San Bernardino Bishop Suspends Sunday Mass Requirement Due to Deportations
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off Brett T.
Advertisement