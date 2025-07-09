Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for Taxpayer Funded Healthcare

Karen Bass has been waging a one-woman war on ICE in L.A., because she's done a fantastic job of rebuilding the city post-wildfires (hahahahaha -- just kidding!).
Now she's playing the 'lifesaving care' card:
Patients are skipping life-saving care out of fear of ICE, with no-shows doubling in some L.A. hospitals.— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 9, 2025
I worked in the Emergency Room — I know firsthand how dangerous this is.
This assault on our city must end. https://t.co/7suDQGVPos
They are free to self-deport to their home country, which probably has that awesome socialized medicine the Left loves, anyway.
No-shows at some local hospitals and clinics have increased since immigration agents descended on Los Angeles last month, according to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.
St. John's clinics in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire have seen cancellations and appointment absences increase to 30% since June 6, when the federal government began enhanced enforcement. Los Angeles General Medical Center's no-show and cancellation rates have doubled to around 20%.
Those figures are cited in a motion unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday directing county agencies to assess how the increased immigration actions are affecting patient access to needed medical appointments and other social services.
'We must do what we can to safeguard access to essential health and social services for all of our immigrant communities,' said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who introduced the motion with Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.
They are not entitled to healthcare paid for by the taxpayers -- taxpayers who voted for President Trump to deport illegal immigrants.
Remember: the Democrats wanted to prohibit unvaccinated Americans from getting healthcare during COVID.
They should self deport.— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 9, 2025
American taxpayers should not have to put the bill for their healthcare.
As we said.
I’m glad illegals aren’t using Emergency Rooms as their Primary Care facility.— TheDude1764 (@TDude1764) July 9, 2025
Enforcement is working. They’re all going back.
This makes healthcare more expensive for everyone.
Bet legal citizens now have better access to emergency medical services.— Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) July 9, 2025
This probably disappoints Bass.
Great. Maybe when I bring my grandma I won’t have to wait 4 hours.— Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) July 9, 2025
Right?
Then maybe they should just go ahead and get on the app, accept the thousand dollars, and take that free flight home, courtesy of the United States government. I’m tired of your whining.— Grumpy 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@SameOldNancy) July 9, 2025
We are so over the whining.
It's simple, have police stationed at hospitals and deny ICE entry.— Gato (@_cat_turner) July 9, 2025
LOL. That's adorable.
They can self deport. They have hospitals in their country. It's not the responsibility for the taxpayer to fund their hospital and we get our insurance rates raised.— Kate (@kate_p45) July 9, 2025
We have no obligation to pay for all their healthcare.
Why? I’m not afraid to go to the emergency room. Why are other “patients”afraid? Please provide details. https://t.co/vGbxVfSXQw— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 9, 2025
Yes, what did you leave out, Karen?
Practically this is irrelevant nonsense.— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 9, 2025
Someone illegally in the country 5 minutes has no legal right to physically be here. There is nothing cruel about legally returning them to their home country.
All of these hysteria stories just highlight the need for faster removal. https://t.co/neus0bUO4u
Faster removal of all illegals.
I am sick of activists fomenting fear and then citing the fear they fomented as proof their position is correct. https://t.co/1wuRsGoe3L— Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 9, 2025
It's tiresome.
"No shows"... at the Emergency Room.— Mr. Estbom (@estbom) July 9, 2025
Somebody ate their box of Crayons too many times. https://t.co/EDeBcXSQRS
Or she admitted that illegals are using ERs as primary care facilities, which makes things messier for those who really need the ER.
"Illegals are skipping medical care on the taxpayer dime cause they are being held accountable for their actions" -not Mayor Karen Bass https://t.co/9jNa0Vujd6— Professor Phuffort and the Morgila (@phuffort) July 9, 2025
That's another way of putting it.
"I worked in the Emergency Room"— RightWired (@_donaldson) July 9, 2025
A shiver just ran down my spine.
Say "Cleaning the bed pans." https://t.co/8DoQfSsYWi
We hope so, because imagine Karen Bass as your nurse.
