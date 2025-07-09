Public Library Sends Citizen a Trans Flag to Troll Him

There are apparently a lot of Karens working at the Foster Public Library in Rhode Island. Reportedly, after a man complained on Facebook about the library flying a Pride flag during Pride Month but not flying an American flag on Independence Day, they all chipped in to order him a gift-wrapped trans flag. "Enjoy your gift from Foster Library," reads the gift tag.

Advertisement

Foster Public Library in Rhode Island reportedly mailed a pride flag to RI resident Michael Krawczyk to retaliate against his criticism of the library not flying the American flag on July 4 after flying the trans flag all June.



Taxes paid these librarians to harass a patron. pic.twitter.com/E2YUoWLhTH — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) July 9, 2025

That photo gets cut off, so here's the whole thing:





*Correction - they mailed him the transgender flag. I'm sure you could tell from the photo. — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) July 9, 2025

This is the Facebook post in a private FB group that allegedly triggered the Foster Public Library librarians to purchase and mail a trans flag to resident Michael Krawczyk. pic.twitter.com/8MEG2cXaaB — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) July 9, 2025

And the library even paid extra $ to gift wrap the trans flag.



Psycho time and energy put into this antisocial act. pic.twitter.com/5Ha0DLq07K — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) July 9, 2025

People had plenty of suggestions for what to do with this gift.

They should burn it and mail the library the char — Peach 🇺🇸🍑 (@peac51677) July 9, 2025

The library would sue for emotional distress. — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) July 9, 2025

He'd probably be arrested for a hate crime for burning the flag and for intimidation for mailing them the ashes.

I think it would be great to find out who paid for it. If they used town funds that's a legal issue — jeff (@JeffGales111364) July 9, 2025

Cool, came with a gift receipt - send it back for something you want 🤣 — HealthOverOil (@stopBigMed) July 9, 2025

It's return eligible to Amazon through August 7th (according to the QR code). — StumblingOaf (@StumblingOaf) July 9, 2025

Burn that garbage rag https://t.co/dJ0mmnokiC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 9, 2025

He needs to make a video of him burning it. — Emmie 🦎 (@SullivanStar221) July 9, 2025

Childish. Library workers tend to be VERY woke. — HereToday 2.0 (@ChrisMeier35141) July 9, 2025

Yes, they do.

Imagine being harassed by a library.

He really ought to make a video of himself burning it and post it to the same Facebook group that these librarians apparently police.

***