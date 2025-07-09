Public Library Sends Citizen a Trans Flag to Troll Him

Sean Parnell Trolls ‘Fusion’ Natasha Bertrand and CNN
Brett T. | 9:15 PM on July 09, 2025
There are apparently a lot of Karens working at the Foster Public Library in Rhode Island. Reportedly, after a man complained on Facebook about the library flying a Pride flag during Pride Month but not flying an American flag on Independence Day, they all chipped in to order him a gift-wrapped trans flag. "Enjoy your gift from Foster Library," reads the gift tag.

That photo gets cut off, so here's the whole thing:


People had plenty of suggestions for what to do with this gift.

He'd probably be arrested for a hate crime for burning the flag and for intimidation for mailing them the ashes.

Yes, they do.

Imagine being harassed by a library.

He really ought to make a video of himself burning it and post it to the same Facebook group that these librarians apparently police.

RHODE ISLAND TRANSGENDER WOKE LGBTQ+

