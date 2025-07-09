VIP
If Only 'Superman' Were 'Just a Movie'
Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for...
The Left's Attack on 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Helped Destroy Hollywood
Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental...
'It Might Not Be a Genocide:' Epic Thread Lays Waste to Left's Talking...
John Brennan Went on MSNBC to Offer (Nervous and Laughable) Spin After FBI...
Still Mad About USAID, Huh? San Bernardino Bishop Suspends Sunday Mass Requirement Due...
John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at...
BUT TRUMP! Watch Hakeem Jeffries Refuse to Condemn Violence Against ICE Agents
Here Are a Few More Illegals Being Arrested While Dems Demonize ICE (Brace...
If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes the Floods All About Her Fight Against Trump
Dem Jim Clyburn Endorses NYC Mayoral Hopeful Zohran Mamdani, Is Temu Obama Next...
Chris Cillizza Thread on Biden's Decline PROVES Public Is Better at Journalism Than...

Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on July 09, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported Monday, a TikToker named Sade Perkins went on an obscenity-laced rant, saying that the little white girls from Camp Mystic who died in the flash flood in Texas last Friday died because of racism, not politics. Here's that video again where she makes it clear she doesn't give a damn about anyone drowning (language warning):

Advertisement

We have a couple of updates on Perkins, who's now warning people that she has a record of assault and she will not hesitate to "kick the dogs**t out of any one of y'all."

What a delightful woman. 

Collin Rugg reports that a GiveSendGo fundraiser has been set up for Perkins to cover "protection, legal support, and recovery from the reputational and emotional harm she’s enduring." We just checked it, and so far it's raised $275 of its $20,000 goal, with most people donating $5 just so they can say "GoFkUrSelf."

Recommended

Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for Taxpayer Funded Healthcare
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The post continues:

… Perkins is "heartbroken" by the floods and says she is being attacked because she had the "courage" to call out the "racial disparity in emergency response."

"If you believe in: Free speech, Equity, Protecting Black women from systemic retaliation... Then stand with Sade Perkins. Let her know she is not alone and that we will not let her voice be erased."

The majority of the donations appear to be from people trolling Perkins.

What does she need protection from? She's already made it clear she's been arrested for assault.

And a racist.

Advertisement

From GiveSendGo:

She’s being threatened. Stalked. Mocked. And dragged simply for exercising the same freedom of speech this country claims to protect.

This campaign exists to say: Enough.

We stand with Sade because:

✅ Her words were not cruel—they were courageous.

✅ Black women should not be silenced or sacrificed to protect broken systems.

✅ Real accountability means protecting truth-tellers—not punishing them.

"Her words were not cruel." Yeah, OK. Run that first video again?

***

Tags:

TEXAS TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for Taxpayer Funded Healthcare
Amy Curtis
Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental Housing
Grateful Calvin
John Brennan Went on MSNBC to Offer (Nervous and Laughable) Spin After FBI Announced Criminal Probe
Doug P.
The Left's Attack on 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Helped Destroy Hollywood
Amy Curtis
'It Might Not Be a Genocide:' Epic Thread Lays Waste to Left's Talking Point on Israel-Hamas War
Amy Curtis
If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No Further Than THIS Story
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for Taxpayer Funded Healthcare Amy Curtis
Advertisement