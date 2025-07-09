Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off

As Twitchy reported Monday, a TikToker named Sade Perkins went on an obscenity-laced rant, saying that the little white girls from Camp Mystic who died in the flash flood in Texas last Friday died because of racism, not politics. Here's that video again where she makes it clear she doesn't give a damn about anyone drowning (language warning):

Advertisement

Tiktoker says the young girls died in the Texas flood because of racism and because illegals are being deported.



"More White people will have to die in order for m*therfuckers to care” pic.twitter.com/YTz3yb2RCK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2025

We have a couple of updates on Perkins, who's now warning people that she has a record of assault and she will not hesitate to "kick the dogs**t out of any one of y'all."

The person behind the Sades_world8 TikTok account who said little girls in Texas deserved to die because they’re white now issues warning to people.



Saying she has a lot of assault charges and she wouldn’t hesitate to come at you.



pic.twitter.com/2LDvPSr75a — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 9, 2025

What a delightful woman.

Collin Rugg reports that a GiveSendGo fundraiser has been set up for Perkins to cover "protection, legal support, and recovery from the reputational and emotional harm she’s enduring." We just checked it, and so far it's raised $275 of its $20,000 goal, with most people donating $5 just so they can say "GoFkUrSelf."

NEW: GiveSendGo campaign, which was set up for the woman who mocked the "white girls" who lost their lives in the TX floods, raises a whopping $140.



Houston mayoral appointee Sade Perkins is claiming to be the victim after her racist rants went viral.



The campaign claims… pic.twitter.com/wo61cWe4dZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2025

The post continues:

… Perkins is "heartbroken" by the floods and says she is being attacked because she had the "courage" to call out the "racial disparity in emergency response." "If you believe in: Free speech, Equity, Protecting Black women from systemic retaliation... Then stand with Sade Perkins. Let her know she is not alone and that we will not let her voice be erased." The majority of the donations appear to be from people trolling Perkins.

What does she need protection from? She's already made it clear she's been arrested for assault.

Victimhood fatigue. — Amazing Amy (@amymakesamess) July 9, 2025

> Suggests the innocent girls deserved what they got because they're white.



> Claims to be the victim.



We knew it was coming. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 9, 2025

It's astonishing how some people twist situations to play the victim. — Raffael (@Raffael_AI) July 9, 2025

She’s a thug. — KaiBella (@PierKaiBella) July 9, 2025

And a racist.

Violent bigot with a criminal record? Love the authenticity, but I’m not 100% sold. Let’s keep workshopping it. — Jackson Sheehan (@JacksonSheehan) July 9, 2025

Advertisement

From GiveSendGo:

She’s being threatened. Stalked. Mocked. And dragged simply for exercising the same freedom of speech this country claims to protect. This campaign exists to say: Enough. We stand with Sade because: ✅ Her words were not cruel—they were courageous. ✅ Black women should not be silenced or sacrificed to protect broken systems. ✅ Real accountability means protecting truth-tellers—not punishing them.

"Her words were not cruel." Yeah, OK. Run that first video again?

***