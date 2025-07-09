Rep. Eric Swalwell Assures Us MacArthur Park Is a Playground and Picnic Spot

As we reported on Monday, an outraged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass demanded that ICE leave during a raid in MacArthur Park, treating the park like a warzone while there were children playing there. Well, the video of "MethArthur Park" didn't show any children playing, unless by "children" you mean illegals and the homeless, and by "playing" you meant doing drugs.

Karen Bass wants you to believe kid’s were playing in MethArthur Parkpic.twitter.com/SgSq1MgdIZ https://t.co/yNhmTL3O2a — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 7, 2025

Bass told local news that there was no need for ICE to be there. She insists she has the LAPD at her disposal, but the "problems" in the park can't be solved overnight. What problems? We thought that MacArthur Park was a little slice of heaven.

Rep. Eric Swalwell came to Bass' defense, clarifying that MacArthur Park is not a warzone, but rather a playground and a picnic spot.

MacArthur Park is not a war zone. It is a playground, a picnic spot, a community spot. But you wouldn’t know that looking at it now. Why send armed agents to terrorize a community?https://t.co/CZHu8bAgGz — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 8, 2025

A playground, a picnic spot … and, as of last month, a handy place to dump a body:

BREAKING: Detectives seek 2nd possible victim after body found in Los Angeles' MacArthur Park Lake https://t.co/YZY58SmLBN pic.twitter.com/lwRJeZv8DX — KTLA (@KTLA) June 5, 2024

MacArthur Park is nearly 400 miles from Swalwell's district. He has no idea what he's talking about, as usual. https://t.co/eo5rA0zlLU — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 9, 2025

Here's some more video for Swalwell to consider:

RIGHT NOW: MacArthur Park. Looking for children having a picnic with their parents while playing in MacArthur Park. This is the Wilshire and Alvarado intersection. So far just junkies and homeless. Cozy little hell hole around here. pic.twitter.com/oLyydkc2Th — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) July 9, 2025

I don't live anywhere near L.A. and I know MacArthur Park is an open air drug den that's full of criminals. You can oppose ICE raids without lying and gaslighting. https://t.co/0uECKnlJmv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 9, 2025

Yeah sounds like a swell place, Eric pic.twitter.com/RNMNepdF4B — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 8, 2025

Have your wife take your kids there. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 8, 2025

Send us some candids of you picnicking in MacArthur Park with your family. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) July 9, 2025

Man, this is not going well for you. It’s definitely war zone-like. pic.twitter.com/GUiFcbn9cv — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 8, 2025

So, you’ve never been there. Got it. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) July 8, 2025

Would you feel safe enough in MacArthur Park to take Fang Fang there on a date? — BTownBoiler 🇺🇸🤘 (@BTownBoiler) July 9, 2025

It’s a hellhole, idiot. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 8, 2025

You too can take a walking tour of MacArthur Park, just like I did on Google Maps.



Not one kid in sight. pic.twitter.com/EwT6FiUkCc — Chieftog (@Chieftog) July 9, 2025

It's a crime ridden cesspit in a terrible neighborhood. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) July 8, 2025

Have you ever been to MacArthur Park? Please go unannounced and check it out before writing a review for it. — Don Corbin (@DonRCorbin) July 8, 2025

The local news even admitted they were afraid to enter the park to shoot video:

I’ve lived in LA over 20 years….zero families are in this drug infested zombie park pic.twitter.com/4BSfgIawUz — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) July 8, 2025

Pretty sure you meant a drug depot and gang hangout. It used to be a playground. — newmanian (@newmanian2) July 9, 2025

It’s where MS-13 has family picnics — Brian Lannan (@BrianLannan) July 9, 2025

MacArthur park looks like a great place for a picnic with a side of heroin, prostitution, homelessness and trash pic.twitter.com/gegV4l8dCk — Scotty Raby (@TheScottyRaby) July 9, 2025

You wouldn't go to MacArthur Park without armed security. Who are you fooling? It is a gang-dominated, drug-infested, homeless camp and open air stolen property market and illicit sex market. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) July 9, 2025

So it may be nowhere near his district, but Swalwell can attest that the park is a great place for families to play and have a picnic.

