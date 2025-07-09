Sean Parnell Trolls ‘Fusion’ Natasha Bertrand and CNN
Rep. Eric Swalwell Assures Us MacArthur Park Is a Playground and Picnic Spot

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we reported on Monday, an outraged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass demanded that ICE leave during a raid in MacArthur Park, treating the park like a warzone while there were children playing there. Well, the video of "MethArthur Park" didn't show any children playing, unless by "children" you mean illegals and the homeless, and by "playing" you meant doing drugs.

Bass told local news that there was no need for ICE to be there. She insists she has the LAPD at her disposal, but the "problems" in the park can't be solved overnight. What problems? We thought that MacArthur Park was a little slice of heaven.

Rep. Eric Swalwell came to Bass' defense, clarifying that MacArthur Park is not a warzone, but rather a playground and a picnic spot.

A playground, a picnic spot … and, as of last month, a handy place to dump a body:

Here's some more video for Swalwell to consider:

The local news even admitted they were afraid to enter the park to shoot video:

So it may be nowhere near his district, but Swalwell can attest that the park is a great place for families to play and have a picnic.

***

 

