Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Reports Getting One Meal a Day Filled With Maggots

So, the Yelp! reviews are coming out of Florida's Alligator Alcatraz, and they're not good, according to CBS News. As our own Warren Squire reported on Tuesday, an illegal detainee complained to a local news affiliate that "the mosquitoes are the size of elephants" and "the tents are freezing." It's 92 degrees in the Everglades, and the illegal aliens are complaining about the air conditioning.

Now, more detainees are speaking out about the inhumane conditions at Alligator Alcatraz.

The 400 people being detained at Alligator Alcatraz have no water for bathing, are being given 1 meal a day full of maggots and are being swarmed by mosquitoes. If you support this, you’re an evil Nazi. — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) July 8, 2025

She's limited her replies, but when asked for a source, she points to CBS News.

Alligator Alcatraz detainees claim they are enduring inhumane conditions, including lack of access to water, inadequate food and denial of religious rights.https://t.co/V2oIKGMQlH — CBS News Miami (@CBSMiami) July 8, 2025

Tell us about the maggots in the food. CBS News Miami didn't tour the detention facility but did talk to some detainees over the phone.

"I am Leamsy La Figura. We've been here at Alcatraz since Friday. There's over 400 people here. There's no water to take a bath, it's been four days since I've taken a bath," he said." He claimed the food at the immigration facility is scarce and unsanitary. "They only brought a meal once a day and it had maggots." … A third detainee, who said he is Colombian, described deteriorating mental health and lack of access to necessary medical care. "I'm on the edge of losing my mind. I've gone three days without taking my medicine," he said. "It's impossible to sleep with this white light that's on all day." He also claimed his Bible was confiscated. "They took the Bible I had and they said here there is no right to religion. And my Bible is the one thing that keeps my faith, and now I'm losing my faith," he said.

And if you believe this you’re a moron https://t.co/fLgn5qKmTq — @instapundit (@instapundit) July 9, 2025

This dude is the source. How could you not believe? pic.twitter.com/swPpKCb17V — The Middle Indian (@TheMiddleIndian) July 9, 2025

Sarah is a great example of what happens when 8th grade drama club dropout writes tweets. — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) July 9, 2025

Sarah is in a creative writing class. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) July 9, 2025

The inmates made the allegations to mainstream media outlets. Are you suggesting the inmates or the media would lie? I can’t imagine. Never happened before. — JustReading (@VernaandHarold) July 9, 2025

Wait. Why are we wasting rotting meat on these people? And maggots? The alligators need to be fed too. — Carphead (@BrianCa26943682) July 9, 2025

Hasn’t it been open for like … a day? — Werdna (@PracticlyNormal) July 9, 2025

Don't worry … you're not staying.

Sure thing CBS 🤣 — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) July 9, 2025

I guess they should have taken that one-way plane ticket when they had the chance. — 🇺🇸 Otto Werkr 🇺🇸 (@OttoWerkr) July 9, 2025

And a thousand dollars, cash.

They’ll all be back in their homelands soon. This is a temporary detention center.



Apparently your whiner is a really bad guy, BTW. — Dory Beutel 🇺🇸✌🏼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) July 9, 2025

Yeah, about that.

Weird how you left the description of your source out of your tweet:



“La Figura, whose real name is Leamsy Isquierdo, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.” — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) July 9, 2025

And being here illegally.

Sounds like a bunch of whiny criminals, who are very likely exaggerating. — Larry Greer, MD (@LarryGreer20) July 9, 2025

And, of course, you believe them without verifying any of their claims. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) July 9, 2025

Of course.

Did you dipshits ever think that criminals chronically lie and are saying anything they can to avoid deportation? — cyo (@cyothevile) July 9, 2025

