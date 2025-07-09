Sean Parnell Trolls ‘Fusion’ Natasha Bertrand and CNN
VIP
Ghoul Doubles Down on ‘MAGA’ Kids’ Deaths Being Divine Punishment
Rep. Eric Swalwell Assures Us MacArthur Park Is a Playground and Picnic Spot
Public Library Sends Citizen a Trans Flag to Troll Him
BREAKING: Six Secret Service Agents Connected to Trump Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt...
VIP
If Only 'Superman' Were 'Just a Movie'
Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for...
Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
The Left's Attack on 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Helped Destroy Hollywood
Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental...
'It Might Not Be a Genocide:' Epic Thread Lays Waste to Left's Talking...
John Brennan Went on MSNBC to Offer (Nervous and Laughable) Spin After FBI...
Still Mad About USAID, Huh? San Bernardino Bishop Suspends Sunday Mass Requirement Due...
John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at...

Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Reports Getting One Meal a Day Filled With Maggots

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 09, 2025
Twitter

So, the Yelp! reviews are coming out of Florida's Alligator Alcatraz, and they're not good, according to CBS News. As our own Warren Squire reported on Tuesday, an illegal detainee complained to a local news affiliate that "the mosquitoes are the size of elephants" and "the tents are freezing." It's 92 degrees in the Everglades, and the illegal aliens are complaining about the air conditioning.

Advertisement

Now, more detainees are speaking out about the inhumane conditions at Alligator Alcatraz.

She's limited her replies, but when asked for a source, she points to CBS News.

Tell us about the maggots in the food. CBS News Miami didn't tour the detention facility but did talk to some detainees over the phone.

"I am Leamsy La Figura. We've been here at Alcatraz since Friday. There's over 400 people here. There's no water to take a bath, it's been four days since I've taken a bath," he said." 

He claimed the food at the immigration facility is scarce and unsanitary.

"They only brought a meal once a day and it had maggots."

A third detainee, who said he is Colombian, described deteriorating mental health and lack of access to necessary medical care.

"I'm on the edge of losing my mind. I've gone three days without taking my medicine," he said. "It's impossible to sleep with this white light that's on all day."

He also claimed his Bible was confiscated.

"They took the Bible I had and they said here there is no right to religion. And my Bible is the one thing that keeps my faith, and now I'm losing my faith," he said.

Recommended

BREAKING: Six Secret Service Agents Connected to Trump Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt Suspended
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Don't worry … you're not staying.

And a thousand dollars, cash.

Yeah, about that.

Advertisement

And being here illegally.

Of course.

***




 

Tags:

CBS NEWS FLORIDA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Six Secret Service Agents Connected to Trump Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt Suspended
Warren Squire
Rep. Eric Swalwell Assures Us MacArthur Park Is a Playground and Picnic Spot
Brett T.
Public Library Sends Citizen a Trans Flag to Troll Him
Brett T.
Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
Brett T.
Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for Taxpayer Funded Healthcare
Amy Curtis
If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No Further Than THIS Story
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Six Secret Service Agents Connected to Trump Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt Suspended Warren Squire
Advertisement