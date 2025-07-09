Sean Parnell Trolls ‘Fusion’ Natasha Bertrand and CNN
BREAKING: Six Secret Service Agents Connected to Trump Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt Suspended

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:01 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Six Secret Service agents connected to the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt on President Donald Trump have been suspended. Their positions range from supervisory to line-level agents.

Here’s Jesse Watters of Fox News as the story broke. (WATCH)

The assassination attempt happened on July 13, 2024. It took almost an entire year for suspensions to take place. Granted, Trump didn’t take office until late January of this year.

Commenters agree that the fateful day was an utter train wreck, and it’s a miracle Trump survived.

Great question and one every American should be asking.

Six agents suspended is not a small detail. That points to serious failures, or worse.

So where’s the transparency? Where’s the full timeline? Where’s the motive?

We deserve real answers not silence and vague statements. 

— WatcherAnon (@WatcherQAnon) July 10, 2025

Posters want answers.

Commenters hope this means there’s a larger investigation taking place that will explain how so many things went wrong.

Of course, cynicism exists. It seems we never get satisfying answers in cases like this. This is a developing story, and we will bring you more details as they are reported.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FBI GUN VIOLENCE PENNSYLVANIA SECOND AMENDMENT

