BREAKING: Six Secret Service Agents Connected to Trump Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt Suspended

Six Secret Service agents connected to the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt on President Donald Trump have been suspended. Their positions range from supervisory to line-level agents.

Here’s Jesse Watters of Fox News as the story broke. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Six different Secret Service agents who were connected to the first ass*ssination attempt of Trump have been suspended.



"Their roles range from supervisory positions to line level agents."



Why don't we know more about what happened that day and what motivated the… pic.twitter.com/N0LL4nhpOn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 10, 2025

BREAKING / SENATOR MIKE LEE: Six Secret Service agents were just suspended over the Butler, PA assassination attempt — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 10, 2025

The assassination attempt happened on July 13, 2024. It took almost an entire year for suspensions to take place. Granted, Trump didn’t take office until late January of this year.

Commenters agree that the fateful day was an utter train wreck, and it’s a miracle Trump survived.

That makes sense. The day was a massive operational failure. People need to be held accountable. I’m glad they are. They shouldn’t work in a position that is involved with the president safety again I’m sure they’re fine people. — Manny (@MannyXUSA) July 10, 2025

Great question and one every American should be asking. Six agents suspended is not a small detail. That points to serious failures, or worse. So where’s the transparency? Where’s the full timeline? Where’s the motive? We deserve real answers not silence and vague statements. — WatcherAnon (@WatcherQAnon) July 10, 2025

Six agents suspended and we’re still being fed silence?



The American people watched it unfold in real time and still can’t get straight answers.



This isn’t transparency. It’s a cover story with the pages ripped out. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 10, 2025

Posters want answers.

Commenters hope this means there’s a larger investigation taking place that will explain how so many things went wrong.

I'm just glad that it appears it's still being investigated. It's important to Americans to find out why and how he was allowed to get close enough with a rifle for this attempt. — Chuck Tompkins (@ChuckTompkins96) July 10, 2025

This FBI and DOJ aren't playing games, and neither is the new SS. People think everyone is going to get away with their crimes; I do not. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) July 10, 2025

Of course, cynicism exists. It seems we never get satisfying answers in cases like this. This is a developing story, and we will bring you more details as they are reported.