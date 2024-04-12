It Wasn't the Trial, It Was the Murders: AP WRECKED Over OJ Simpson Post

WATCH: People Are LIVID As Speaker Johnson Flip Flops on FISA
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 12, 2024
Meme

The media. Wowza.

There isn't a topic on which they don't seem to step on all the rakes. 

Yesterday, O.J. Simpson passed away after a battle with cancer. While he had an illustrious football career, and a stint in Hollywood, he's known for the trial surrounding the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. The trial riveted the nation, and Simpson was acquitted in 1995 (something Marc Lamont Hill said was 'necessary').

Advertisement

So when the AP tweeted out this about Simpson's passing, Twitter/X users took issue with the framing of the story:

Hoo boy.

You don't despise the media enough.

Yes it does.

Never enough.

We are living in the Upside Down, it seems.

'Austere football player.'

Advertisement

So unfair.

It couldn't do any worse.

If only.

Brutal.

Speaking of.

Pretty much.

Honest to goodness, the first person this writer thought of when she heard Simpson died was Norm, and what he'd be saying.

Advertisement

See?

Definitely the murdering.

We guess.

Top quality.

