It Wasn't the Trial, It Was the Murders: AP WRECKED Over OJ Simpson Post

The media. Wowza.

There isn't a topic on which they don't seem to step on all the rakes.

Yesterday, O.J. Simpson passed away after a battle with cancer. While he had an illustrious football career, and a stint in Hollywood, he's known for the trial surrounding the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. The trial riveted the nation, and Simpson was acquitted in 1995 (something Marc Lamont Hill said was 'necessary').

So when the AP tweeted out this about Simpson's passing, Twitter/X users took issue with the framing of the story:

Legendary athlete, actor and millionaire: O.J. Simpson's murder trial lost him the American dream https://t.co/YEdoWgWwzj — The Associated Press (@AP) April 12, 2024

Hoo boy.

The dude murdered two people.



Everyone knows it.



And yet you want us to consider his plight for doing so??



Vile. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) April 12, 2024

You don't despise the media enough.

Murdering people tends to do that — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) April 12, 2024

Yes it does.

No matter how much you hate journalists, it's not enough. It's never enough. It could never be enough. — Nathan Lee (@Nathanielilee) April 12, 2024

Never enough.

So we did slip through some kind of wormhole into an alternate reality?



It's the only explanation for this that makes sense. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 12, 2024

We are living in the Upside Down, it seems.

'Austere football player.'

Murdering two people lost him the American dream? Gosh, life can be so unfair sometimes. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 12, 2024

So unfair.

Did the new woke @Google AI write this tweet? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 12, 2024

It couldn't do any worse.

If only there was something he could’ve done differently to avoid that murder trial… 🙄 https://t.co/6gLLfeAFC4 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 12, 2024

If only.

Legendary artist, orator, and military leader: the invasion of his homeland lost him the German dream https://t.co/mUGZKmA2eE pic.twitter.com/uUYZ9ON3R4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 12, 2024

Brutal.

Speaking of.

"OJ Simpson almost had it all...fame, fortune, legendary status.. and then two people purposely just walked into the knife he just happened to be holding, and he lost everything." https://t.co/O3UBixrkV8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2024

Pretty much.

I disagree. I think it was killing those people https://t.co/c7jEUjHgma pic.twitter.com/7n5lXJWCbP — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 12, 2024

Honest to goodness, the first person this writer thought of when she heard Simpson died was Norm, and what he'd be saying.

See?

was it the trial, or was it the murdering? https://t.co/Qn7nmO5vM3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 12, 2024

Definitely the murdering.

That’s….one way to put it, I guess. 🙄 https://t.co/R6g2Woaerq — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 12, 2024

We guess.

Apparently this is the 'top quality journalism' @JuliePace promotes. https://t.co/KqNBRoXV8H — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 12, 2024

Top quality.