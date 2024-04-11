Marc Lamont Hill Says OJ Simpson Was a Monster, but His Acquittal Was 'Necessary'

As Twitchy reported earlier, O.J. Simpson has died of cancer at age 76. The New York Times mentioned his murder trial, but said it "help up a cracked mirror to Black and white America." What the hell does that mean? We remember blacks rejoicing (and rioting) after Simpson was acquitted. A group of black men pulled Reginald Denny out of his truck and beat him nearly to death for being white.
Incredible. The New York Times declares that O.J. Simpson was the real victim. pic.twitter.com/KuE8aOGF4c— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 11, 2024
Austere Football Legend— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 11, 2024
They left out the part where he went to prison for armed robbery and was paroled after 9 years of 22 year sentence.— Danielle☦️ (@DanielleNorgedm) April 11, 2024
Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ronald Goldman have left the chat.— Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) April 11, 2024
They do be loving to capitalize “black” and not “white”.— Mark Dahler (@MarkDahler) April 11, 2024
The AP Stylebook was updated in 2020 to direct journalists to capitalize black but not white. It was a "complicated" decision.
Since we're bringing race into this, let's check in on Marc Lamont Hill, who seems to think that Simpson really did murder two people, but his acquittal was necessary because he was black:
O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood. His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr.— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 11, 2024
OK, so he killed two people in cold blood but had to be found not guilty because of racism.
So, he's a monster because he murdered people, but he should have gotten away with it because of racism or something? Do you hear yourself? Wait, of course, you do.— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 11, 2024
"He killed two people/his acquittal was correct."— Holden (@Holden114) April 11, 2024
Social justice perfectly distilled. Individual guilt is irrelevant, group social dynamics are what matters.
Also a monster: the liar about the legal system who thinks a murderer getting away with it was correct because of his ironically racist delusional grievances.— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) April 11, 2024
So you believe he murdered two people in cold blood but his release was necessary?— Christopher Skelly (@Skelly4Liberty) April 11, 2024
Make it make sense.
His acquittal was correct and necessary even though you admit he killed two people in cold blood? You are a miserable racist POS.— Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) April 11, 2024
Once you delete this post, your soul may start to heal.— Mark (@boxhall) April 11, 2024
I'm having trouble finding any clips.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 11, 2024
Can you post some clips of what you said about OJ on the BET documentary "Who's Got the Juice? The OJ Simpson Trial 20 Years Later"?
Please and thank you.
You are unfit for anything resembling leadership or education.— Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) April 11, 2024
You're advocating for killing white people and getting off scott free based on the murderer's melanin content.
You own his hero status.
listen he may have murdered people but he was the real victim of a racist legal system that ended up finding him him not guilty— Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) April 11, 2024
Abandoned his community? Wow, nothing but a lot of racism coming from you.— huskaroos (@taxfreegodiva) April 11, 2024
Another simple bigot pretending to be thoughtful.— VonPhul (@BaronVonPhul) April 11, 2024
Hill is considered to be an authority on race, just like Ibram X. Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones. This is considered a thoughtful and considered opinion.
It’s a bit disturbing you think “abandoned his community” is worse than “killed two people in cold blood.”— Sarah (@EyeOnStalk) April 11, 2024
This is just unbelievable, but it's where we are as a country — or where they want us to be: divided.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member