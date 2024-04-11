Marc Lamont Hill Says OJ Simpson Was a Monster, but His Acquittal Was 'Necessary'

WATCH: Biden State Department DEI Chief Wants to 'Dismantle Traditional Structure at Every...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on April 11, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, O.J. Simpson has died of cancer at age 76. The New York Times mentioned his murder trial, but said it "help up a cracked mirror to Black and white America." What the hell does that mean? We remember blacks rejoicing (and rioting) after Simpson was acquitted. A group of black men pulled Reginald Denny out of his truck and beat him nearly to death for being white.

The AP Stylebook was updated in 2020 to direct journalists to capitalize black but not white. It was a "complicated" decision.

Since we're bringing race into this, let's check in on Marc Lamont Hill, who seems to think that Simpson really did murder two people, but his acquittal was necessary because he was black:

OK, so he killed two people in cold blood but had to be found not guilty because of racism.

Hill is considered to be an authority on race, just like Ibram X. Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones. This is considered a thoughtful and considered opinion.

This is just unbelievable, but it's where we are as a country — or where they want us to be: divided.

***


