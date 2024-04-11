James Woods Takes the 'Describe Eric Swalwell in 3 Words' Challenge and BAHAHA...
Breaking: OJ Simpson Has Passed Away at Age 76

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:55 AM on April 11, 2024
AP Photo/File

Orenthal James Simpson (July 9, 1947 – April 10, 2024), commonly referred to as O. J. Simpson or O. J., was an American football running back, actor, and broadcaster. He played in the National Football League (NFL) for 11 seasons, primarily with the Buffalo Bills, and is regarded as one of the greatest running backs ever. Once a popular figure with the American public, Simpson's professional success was later overshadowed by his trial and controversial acquittal for the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994

O. J. Simpson. (2024, April 11). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/O._J._Simpson

Whatever your opinion of Mr. Simpson until his scandal, he profoundly impacted American culture.

This writer most fondly remembers him as a part of the 'Naked Gun' franchise. We at Twitchy wish his family peace during this time. We chose to remember the good because there was a lot of it. 

Whatever your thoughts are, he was ultimately acquitted, and his family loves him. So, for today, we choose to remember him as The Juice, a man for a time who inspired millions of young kids every game day and made millions more laugh while on screen.

May his family and the families of others impacted by him by both his legacy and his fall from grace find the peace they deserve.

***

