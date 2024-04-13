Just Leave the Country Then: Seattle Dance Convention Says American Flag Uniforms Are 'Triggering'

The list of things that offend leftists is nearly infinite. And when it comes to the Pacific Northwest, it gets even worse. Recently, Seattle even announced that we should all feel bad about nice, sunny days in the spring.

But the last time we checked, Seattle was still part of the United States (unfortunately). And in the United States, we have one national flag that represents every citizen who lives here. Old Glory should be a symbol of national pride and unity, but not in Seattle. In the Emerald City, the Stars and Stripes are 'triggering' and will get you banned from a dance convention.

We'll say this for the umpteenth time: we wish we were joking.

A Seattle dance team wasn’t allowed to perform their routine after they showed up with American Flag themed shirts.



They were told the shirts made some people feel “unsafe” and “triggered” and they either had to remove them or not perform.



They chose to stay patriotic and… pic.twitter.com/Mu5h45BGj6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2024

... They chose to stay patriotic and refused to change!

Libs of TikTok's tweet is citing an April 11 story from Seattle radio host Jason Rantz, who provides more details:

The Borderline Dance team was invited to the Emerald City Hoedown in Seattle this past weekend. They said the organizers, the Rain Country Dance Association (an LGBTQ+ dance community), have been inviting them to come to its dance convention for years and they were finally able to accommodate. But when they arrived this past Saturday at the event, they said they didn’t get the greeting they were expecting.



The dance team was wearing matching shirts themed around the American flag. But for some in the crowd, it was one step too far. And it ended up effectively canceling their performance.

The team explained how they were informed that they could not wear their flag shirts.

'At first we were told we would just be booed, yelled at and likely many of them would walk out,' the Borderline Dance team said in a statement on Facebook. 'This did not deter us. But then we were given an ultimatum. Remove the flag tops and perform in either street clothes (which most didn’t bring as they traveled there in their uniforms) or they would supply us with ECH shirts from years past… Or, don’t perform at all, which effectively was asking us to leave.'

Needless to say, the team unanimously voted no, they would not change their clothes. Another patriotic dance team, West Coast Country Heat, also was wearing patriotic clothing and refused to comply.

It gets even more ridiculous when they were told WHY people found the flag shirts 'unsafe and triggering': because of 'transgender issues' and Israel's war against Hamas.

Sigh ... because of course.

Co-Captain Lindsay Stamp emphasized that the dance team does not take overt political stances, but they are unapologetically patriotic (as they should be) and support the military, veterans, and first responders.

I think if the US Flag “triggers” someone they should really look elsewhere to live. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2a5Yx9Ob0a — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🪼🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) April 12, 2024

We'll even pay for them to leave. We hear the Gaza Strip is lovely this time of yea ... oh, wait.

If you’re “triggered” by the American Flag then pack your bags and take your a$$ to another country!



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



I’ve lost all patience with anti-America leftest lunatics! Let them live in a communist/socialist country!



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



TRUMP 2024 https://t.co/smIBAwGAtd — PATRIOT 4 TRUMP❤️❤️❤️ (@kat2020maga) April 12, 2024

Venezuela, North Korea, China ... lots of great socialist paradises for leftists to move to.

[Warning: There is some NSFW language in the now-famous song below. But the song is still AWESOME, so we're putting it in here anyway, LOL.]

Awwwww, widdle babies are twiggered again!!!



Jesus, y’all.



Since when do we need to start handing out blankies and crayons to grown ass adults to cope with life?!



A thought:

Come on out of your pillow fort, grow up, and get a JOB



And YES I’m posting the damn song again!!! https://t.co/1r9thCln0m pic.twitter.com/GSJrTRgk0q — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) April 12, 2024

AND she's wearing an American flag-themed shirt. Perfect.

We're still doing the "we don't feel safe" therefore X must be canceled" thing?



These are the same people who tell girls to suck it up when they feel unsafe with a biological male in their locker room.



🙄 sorry, that doesn't play any more. https://t.co/oBcwzoIsSg — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 12, 2024

Seems a bit hypocritical, doesn't it? They also love to let criminals run wild and free but throw hissy fits because Americans own guns to protect themselves.

If it had been the Palestinian flag they would have won. This has to end. — Mary (@worthacomment) April 11, 2024

They would have been the darlings of the competition if they had been wearing Hamas green and keffiyehs. Or maybe pastel pink and blue outfits.

These people in Seattle hate America. These ladies look awesome! — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) April 11, 2024

Both of these sentences are true. As insane as the event organizers were, we -- and many others -- applaud both dance teams for giving them the middle finger and refusing to comply with the outrageous demand that they change their American flag outfits.

A standing ovation is in order.

Im so tired of this. https://t.co/NiWoDsnUo7 — 🇺🇸 Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) April 12, 2024

We all are. But that is what anti-Americans like those at the Emerald City Hoedown hope for. If they just keep browbeating everyone, we'll give up and give in. Kudos to the Borderline Dance Team and West Coast Country Heat for telling them we absolutely will not give in. Ever.

One thing is for sure: the people of Seattle better start growing thicker skins very soon. The United States Quarter Millennial (also known as the Sestercentennial) is coming up fast. We will be celebrating 250 years of this great nation in 2026 and there will be American flags flying for the entire year the likes of which we've probably never seen before.

And NO ONE is going to not fly a flag because it hurts a leftist's feelings

Seattleites better start booking their therapy sessions now.