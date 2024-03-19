Misery Loves Company: Seattle Blog Scolds Residents for Enjoying Nice Weekend Weather

Judge Rules That Illegal Immigrants Are Protected Under Second Amendment
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

The real problem with wokeness is not that everyone who buys into that twisted ideology is depressed and miserable. We all knew that already. And now there is even 'the science' to prove it

No, the problem with woke people is that they want the rest of the world to be miserable right along with them. 

When we wrote yesterday about the Finnish study that revealed the inherent unhappiness that accompanies buying into woke ideology, we had no idea that we would be able to see that borne out in reality just a few short hours later. 

But then again, that was before we knew that the Seattle blog 'The Stranger' existed. The popular blog touts itself as 'Seattle's only newspaper,' and has more than 130,000 followers on Twitter. And it will come as no surprise that they are committed not only to their own misery, but everyone else's as well. So much so, that one of the writers, Charles Mudede, saw fit to scold all of Seattle for enjoying some nice weather this past St. Patrick's Day weekend. 

We think the ALL CAPS is a great touch there. In case we weren't sure if we should take Mudede seriously or not. 

Mudede began by going on at length about 'social engineering' and 'climate change.' Here are a couple of painful excerpts:

Let's begin with social engineering. It's usually seen as one of the dark arts. For example, Wikipedia describes it as, one, 'the psychological manipulation of people into performing actions or divulging confidential information.' It also describes it as something specific to socialist societies: 'In the 1920s the government of the Soviet Union embarked on a campaign to fundamentally alter the behavior and ideals of Soviet citizens...'

You were not born with the certainty that free markets produce the best social results. You were not born with a Christian soul. All of these feelings and ideas (feelings as concepts) are the result of social engineering.

LOL. Wikipedia, the Soviet Union, and a fundamental misunderstanding of Christianity. That tracks. 

Remember, this is a blog post ostensibly about ... the weather. Mudede eventually does get around to that, citing the Seattle Weather Blog Twitter account that was very happy with the city's pleasant March temperatures. 

As much as I admire Seattle Weather Blog, the last line in their March 17 tweet is alarming, if not horrifying, and certainly bad social engineering. To make matters worse, the weekend's feel-good directive was universally expressed by the local news and social media. Even today, March 18, which is warm and breezy, KIRO 7 encouraged its audience to just "enjoy the sunshine." But how on earth is this possible when the brightness of the sun and the warmth of the air are freaks of nature? It should be cool and dark during this time of the year.

We should be horrified by this weather, not enjoying it, not in the least bit. But what you found all around Greenlake, or going up and down Lake Washington Boulevard, or basking on Alki Beach, or filling the platforms of Pike Place Market were lots of people enjoying what is in fact a living nightmare. But this serious disconnection between reality (anthropogenic global warming and its year-by-year destruction of the world, brief as it was, we only know) is a failure of empowering social engineering.

And there's the 'climate change' scolding. Sorry, we can't stop laughing. We honestly thought this was satire, but it really appears not to be. If it is, Muded is a truly awful satirist. 

We might also recommend that Mudede have some sex, but that would take another person as miserable as he is (if such a person could possibly exist). Imagine all the crying that would be going on. 

Involuntary commitment might also help.

We remember when you had to listen to hours of grunge music to get that look. 

Nope, not even then. They'll find something else for you to be miserable about. 

We kind of doubt that Mudede gets invited to parties, but if he did, can't you just picture all of the finger-snapping he would be doing? 

He definitely won Woke Buzzword Bingo for the day. 

Frame that. Because it is God's honest truth. 

Boy howdy, they sure do. 

If it's not, we shudder to think what article WOULD take that title. 

Right behind you, friend. We'll bring the hot dogs and the tunes if you bring the beer. 

And there it is. Reality bears out what scientific studies are telling us. 

If you want to be miserable, insufferable cranks at The Stranger (and on the left in general), knock yourselves out. 

But if you are going out of your way to scold and try to make everyone ELSE feel miserable because of your made-up nonsense, that's where we draw the line.

We asked you all to leave us alone. You wouldn't. So, now we're just going to point and laugh at you.

