They're Gonna Put Y'all Back in Chains: Whoopi Goldberg Says Republicans Want to...
Joe Biden Arm Chair 'Lawyering 2A' on X Goes So Wrong (Watch)
Report: Red States Are Trying to Keep President Joe Biden Off the Ballot
African American Caucus Pushes to Rename Francis Scott Key Bridge, Citing Racism
Woman Who Stole Ashley Biden's Diary Sentenced to One Month in Prison
Ironic: Disney Files to Dismiss Gina Carano Lawsuit, Citing First Amendment
Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
'They Killed Him!' Mother of Dexter Reed Falsely Claims Her Son was Targeted...
Axios Scoop: President Biden to Issue Executive Order Limiting Border Crossings
They Won't Stop. More Attacks on LibsofTikTok Chaya Raichik Accusing Her of Causing...
Harvard Student Wants to End Christopher Rufo's 'Witch Hunt' by Enforcing Rigorous Academi...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Suggests Exempting Blacks From Paying Taxes
Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in...
Guess Who Finally Blocked Me? The Human Rights Campaign Decided They Could Not,...

COOKED: Chris Rufo and Luke Rosiak Show DEI Plagiarism Epidemic Has Now Poisoned the Fed

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on April 11, 2024
Twitchy

It was only a matter of time, really. 

When you consider the massive pipeline from elite universities to the highest levels of government, it was never a question of IF a current senior government official would be exposed as a fraud and plagiarist, but WHEN. 

Advertisement

Yesterday, Christopher Rufo -- who showed the world the fake academic achievements of former Harvard President Claudine Gay, among many other university administrators -- and Daily Wire journalist Luke Rosiak released a new report. This time, the DEI plagiarist was none other than Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

Of course, Cook is a former Harvard and Michigan State University economics professor. Of course, she is. 

Over a series of tweets, Rufo lays out Cook's highly questionable academic credentials, which include copying the work of other authors verbatim without attribution, and even plagiarizing her own copied work (that's a new one). 

Another race activist. What a shocker. 

Recommended

Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
Brett T.
Advertisement

Can we pause for a second to ask what 'The Antebellum Roots of Distinctively Black Names' or 'Rural Segregation and Racial Violence' have REMOTELY to do with 'economics'? 

We weren't sure if Cook ever wrote (or copied) any academic papers that were on the subject she taught for years. 

But in Rosiak's tweets and Daily Wire article (co-published by Rufo in The City Journal), they did find at least one.

Advertisement

The article explains: 

Her most heralded work, 2014’s “Violence and Economic Activity: Evidence from African American Patents, 1870 to 1940,” examined the number of patents by black inventors in the past, concluding that the number plummeted in 1900 because of lynchings and discrimination. Other researchers soon discovered that the reason for the sudden drop in 1900 was that one of the databases Cook relied on stopped collecting data in that year. The true number of black patents, one subsequent study found, might be as much as 70 times greater than Cook’s figure, effectively debunking the study’s premise.

So, if we're following this correctly, Cook not only plagiarized at Michigan State, but also published fraudulent statistics to justify her pre-conceived conclusion.

And they wonder why academic credentialism is dead. 

Rufo and Rosiak further state in stark terms why this is a huge problem. 

Lisa D. Cook is one of the world’s most powerful economists. She ... served on the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers before being appointed, in 2022, to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, which controls the interest rates and money supply of the United States.

Advertisement

Oh. Well, at least that's not an important job that impacts millions of Americans every day or anything. 

Economist Chris Burnet chimed in on Cook, who he had written about a few years ago when her nomination to the Federal Reserve was under consideration by the Senate. 

The tweet continues: 

She is a fraud and an intellectual lightweight, yet no one is brave enough to point it out … I will end with pragmatic advice — directed at US Senators rather than at degenerate gamblers: please do not elect Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The future of civilization may depend on it. Should she be nominated and passed, the damage that she will do will last for decades; she will use her promotion to push for more change and a downgrading of standards, and she will do it with a smile on her face as she pats herself on the back. She has dangerously insane ideas (e.g. requiring racial quotas for boards of publicly traded companies) and fascistic sympathies — you can be sure that she will fight for expanded powers for the government to tell large corporations who to hire, who to fire, what to make, what to buy, what to invest, how much to charge. Just as most Berkeley PhDs do, she thinks she knows what is best for you, and she will do everything in her power to compel businesses’ political support.

Advertisement

Wow. Talk about 'YIKES.' Cook was confirmed in a 50-50 vote along party lines, with DEI Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.

Rufo and Rosiak also expose how Cook is far more 'activist' than 'economist,' as she once tried to have University of Chicago economist Harald Uhlig fired and canceled for the horrible crime of ... opposing the 'defund the police' movement (fortunately, she failed). 

Swain is one of the (many) professors Claudine Gay stole from, so she has a little more insight into this than most. 

True scholars of ANY race should be pissed. 

It can no longer be called anything but deliberate. 

Cook's predecessor at the Federal Reserve was current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin, so you can draw your own conclusions there. 

Advertisement

What it inspires is abject dread.

It is becoming the rule rather than the exception. 

It's difficult to believe in 'Big Government' when Big Government is completely populated by charlatans. 

This is probably a good time for a quick reminder that the current President was once laughed out of Presidential consideration when HE was found guilty of plagiarism. 

What a difference a few decades make. 

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement
Tags: PLAGIARISM LUKE ROSIAK CHRISTOPHER RUFO DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters
Brett T.
They're Gonna Put Y'all Back in Chains: Whoopi Goldberg Says Republicans Want to Bring Back Slavery
FuzzyChimp
Joe Biden Arm Chair 'Lawyering 2A' on X Goes So Wrong (Watch)
RickRobinson
'They Killed Him!' Mother of Dexter Reed Falsely Claims Her Son was Targeted and Killed by Police
Chad Felix Greene
Report: Red States Are Trying to Keep President Joe Biden Off the Ballot
Brett T.
Maxine Waters Adds Exception to Her Trump-Era Rule About Harassing Public Officials in Restaurants
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Louisiana House Passes Bill Allowing You to Drive Into and Kill Protesters Brett T.
Advertisement