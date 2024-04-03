Just Shut Up: New York Judge Says the FDNY Firefighters Who Booed Letitia James Are 'Racists'

Tom Nichols (Yes, THAT Tom Nichols) Says Democracy Is in Decline Because Americans...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:30 AM on April 03, 2024
Meme

With our sincerest apologies to Jeff Foxworthy ...

If you criticize an elected official for not punishing actual crimes committed in her state, instead conducting vindictive prosecutions of her political opponents, and then gloating on her social media account about how much she is making that political opponent pay her ... you might be a racist. 

At least that is the case now being made by U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis about the FDNY firefighters who booed New York Attorney General Letitia James recently

Oy vey. There is nothing that -- and no one who -- the left will NOT call racist anymore. Garaufis, a Clinton appointee (because of course), was hearing a complaint from a black firefighters association in March, and that association's president, Regina Wilson, used the James incident as proof of racism within the FDNY, according to news reports.

'I don’t know if you had an opportunity to just see the vile nature of these members even when we were at Christian Cultural Center where they started booing and saying ‘Trump, Trump Trump,’ while Letitia James was at the podium,' Wilson said, referencing the incident that sparked an internal probe and prompted Kavanaugh to apologize. 'This behavior is who this department is. Not all of them, but a large portion of them. So when Black people go to work and have to deal with this and you don’t get any help or support really from the department, it’s horrific.'

Ugh. Because if you support Trump, you HAVE to be a racist. This is simply the default position of the left. 

As bad as that comment was, though, Garaufis' response was far worse, considering he is a sitting federal judge. He just agreed with the entire premise and ordered the EEO office in New York to investigate. 

'Get the EEO [Equal Employment Opportunity] office straightened out. Take some of your brilliant lawyers from the Corporation Counsel and put them in there and start holding hearings. That’s not a request, that’s a direction,' Garaufis responded, according to N.Y. Daily News. 'I’ve lived in New York City all my life. I know what the problem is. And believe me, front and center is what happened the other day. This doesn’t have to do with politics, this has to do with race.'

That's right. If firefighters criticize an obvious partisan political prosecution by James, it can't be because they disagree with her job performance. It HAS to be because they are racists. And, at least in New York, it will call down the power of the state upon them. 

So much for the First Amendment. So much for protected political expression. New York is lost. 

Ding, ding, ding, ding. 

It must be one of those 'racist dog whistles' the Democrats keep telling us about. Funny how the leftists seem to be the only ones who can ever hear them. 

Careful, friend. Judge Garaufis might just call you a racist too.

This is true. More than a decade ago, Garaufis ruled that the FDNY intentionally discriminated against blacks and Hispanics. How? By requiring applicants to complete a written examination.

Pure Clown WorldTM stuff right there.

Silly people. The left doesn't need PROOF of racism. They just have to say it. 

Oops. Well, that doesn't matter. Just call them racists anyway. 

Power hungry? Vindictive? Anti-American? Yes, those all apply to AG James. (So does that last word used.)

In case anyone forgot, this is exactly the language that James used when campaigning to 'get Trump.'


Wow. That sounds pretty racist AND sexist to us. 

Maybe someone should ask Judge Garaufis about this and see if he thinks that comment isn't about politics but about race.

Of course, no one will ask that. 

Because it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it. 

***

