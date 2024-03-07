Awkward! NY AG Letitia James Spoke at an FDNY Event and Did NOT Like What Happened Next

Letitia James, New York's Trump-obsessed Attorney General, spoke at a New York City Fire Department event today and she didn't like what happened next:

During an event for New York's Uniformed Firefighters Association, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) was mercilessly booed by the crowd as the firefighters in attendance chanted "Trump! Trump! Trump!" James, who ran on a campaign platform to go after Trump in 2018, brought a civil case against the 45th president for defrauding various banks when taking out loans to build his real estate empire. In the now-viral video, Letitia James, partly there to honor the first African American woman chaplain of FDNY, was drowned out by the rank-and-file firefighters in the audience who were fed up with her abuse of the legal system to go after political opponents.

Many at the FDNY ceremony do not appreciate what has been a primary focus of the state's Attorney General of late:

James didn't seem to appreciate that particular welcome wagon being rolled out.

That was something else, especially in New York City.

The Democrats may soon realize that they've overplayed their hands in NYC and other places.

