Twitter SWOONS as Javier Milei Announces His Plan to Fire 70,000 Government Workers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on March 27, 2024
Meme

Argentina President Javier Milei has given people a lot of reasons to love him leading up to -- and in the months following -- his election last December. He flies commercial, he told the WEF in Davos to go stuff it, and for crying out loud, the guy campaigned with an actual chainsaw (we might like that one the best). 

Advertisement

They don't call him 'El Loco' for nothing. 

Yesterday, Bloomberg announced yet another reason for everyone to love Milei: he is following through on his campaign promise to take that chainsaw of his and apply it repeatedly to the corrupt federal government in Argentina. 

Seventy thousand jobs. And we get the feeling that he is just getting started. Bloomberg had more details

Argentine President Javier Milei plans to fire 70,000 government workers in the coming months in one of the clearest signs yet of how the libertarian’s chainsaw-style approach intends to slash the swollen state.

Beyond the job cuts, Milei boasted Tuesday at an event that he’s frozen public works, cut off some funding to provincial governments and terminated more than 200,000 social welfare plans, which he labeled as corrupt. It’s all part of his strategy to reach a fiscal balance at any cost this year.

“There’s a lot of blender,” Milei said in an hour long speech at the IEFA Latam Forum in Buenos Aires, referring to the erosion of wages and pensions by 276% annual inflation. “There’s a lot more chainsaw.”

'There's a lot more chainsaw.' We absolutely LOVE it. 

Advertisement

And we weren't alone. Twitter exploded last night with people declaring their appreciation for Milei doing the things that we would love a president to do in the United States. 

Oh, there will be more. You can count on it. 

Nope. Not a single word he uttered was wrong. 

Some people found themselves a little, umm ... hot and bothered with Milei's chainsaw reforms. 

We get it, ladies. We TOTALLY get it. 

Advertisement

He could turn us, we think. 

If Milei was eligible to enter the U.S. Presidential race today, he might shoot directly into the lead over Joe Biden AND Donald Trump.

Ahem. We're sure that's just a swimming reference and nothing more.

Can we have what she's having? 

Here at Twitchy, we know that men can't have babies, but this writer may just buy a pregnancy test anyway. 

Just in case. 

And then some. 

Advertisement

Can we pray for that? Never mind. We're praying for that. 

Yes, Milei seems to have figured out something that nearly all of Washington, DC, has not. More government is NEVER the solution. 

We'd wear that hat. Hell, we'd even buy the sneakers. 

As Indiana Jones would say, it belongs in a museum.

Advertisement

And don't forget the ending of 200,000 corrupt social programs. 

There's no question America has fallen in love with this man. Many Canadians and Brits wanted him too, but WE CALLED HIM FIRST. 

There's only one thing he needs: more chainsaws. 

We'll buy him as many as he wants. But let's get some to Rand Paul for Washington too. 

*** 

