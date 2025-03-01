Stage Sight: Red-Pilled Mark Zuckerberg Dons Blue Jumpsuit in Wild and Cringey Birthday Party Video

From Adored to Out the Door: Zelenskyy’s Legacy Media Hype No Match for...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:46 AM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, was in his birthday suit for his wife’s 40th. No, not that birthday suit! He wasn’t naked. He put on a blue 'birthday' jumpsuit for his wife's birthday party and started leaping around on stage. This has many posters on X wondering just what the heck has happened to Zuck?

Here’s more. (READ)

NEW: Mark Zuckerberg rips off his suit and starts performing in a blue jumpsuit at his wife's 40th birthday party.

The billionaire surprised his wife at her birthday party by wearing singer Benson Boone’s jumpsuit that he used during his 2025 Grammy performance of "Beautiful Things."

"Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to Benson Boone for the jumpsuit and new single," Zuck said on IG.

It’s pretty wild. (WATCH)

We believe in sharing the cringe here at Twitchy.

Many posters noticed this is an entirely different Zuckerberg than the one from just a few years ago. Some say they know what caused this dramatic transformation.

AI has gotten so good, that many posters couldn’t believe what they were seeing was real.

This led one commenter to a startling conclusion.

It feels like there’s been a major vibe shift in America since President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory. We’re not suggesting everyone start wearing jumpsuits, though. That's just weird.

