Stage Sight: Red-Pilled Mark Zuckerberg Dons Blue Jumpsuit in Wild and Cringey Birthday Party Video

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, was in his birthday suit for his wife’s 40th. No, not that birthday suit! He wasn’t naked. He put on a blue 'birthday' jumpsuit for his wife's birthday party and started leaping around on stage. This has many posters on X wondering just what the heck has happened to Zuck?

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

NEW: Mark Zuckerberg rips off his suit and starts performing in a blue jumpsuit at his wife's 40th birthday party. The billionaire surprised his wife at her birthday party by wearing singer Benson Boone’s jumpsuit that he used during his 2025 Grammy performance of "Beautiful Things." "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to Benson Boone for the jumpsuit and new single," Zuck said on IG.

It’s pretty wild. (WATCH)

NEW: Mark Zuckerberg rips off his suit and starts performing in a blue jumpsuit at his wife's 40th birthday party.



What



The billionaire surprised his wife at her birthday party by wearing singer Benson Boone’s jumpsuit that he used during his 2025 Grammy performance of… pic.twitter.com/ompbHIW8mp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

I could have lived never seeing that my entire life — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) March 1, 2025

We believe in sharing the cringe here at Twitchy.

Many posters noticed this is an entirely different Zuckerberg than the one from just a few years ago. Some say they know what caused this dramatic transformation.

Zuck's getting a lot more confident these days — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2025

It’s the red pill he took and the jujitsu. — A Smug Snail 🐌🌱 (@LauraETobias) March 1, 2025

There is a simple answer for this. He started training jiujitsu like a man.



One of the toughest sports you can do and builds you mentally. This is the only reason I can fathom for the change in character, build, and overall manliness. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@BarbieTrueBlue) March 1, 2025

Test levels are through the roof. pic.twitter.com/5EpLzdQx7s — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

AI has gotten so good, that many posters couldn’t believe what they were seeing was real.

Can’t believe this is real! 🤣 — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) March 1, 2025

I thought it was AI. It's not. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

Real. Unless Zuck made the AI video himself and posted it on IG. pic.twitter.com/3SbvDusk1I — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

This led one commenter to a startling conclusion.

Maybe he’s human after all — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) March 1, 2025

One of the most insane rebrands of all time.



He really did used to look and act like an alien. pic.twitter.com/kuFXgAqm4z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 1, 2025

What in the hell is happening.



This timeline is wild. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 1, 2025

It feels like there’s been a major vibe shift in America since President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory. We’re not suggesting everyone start wearing jumpsuits, though. That's just weird.