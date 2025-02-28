WATCH: Trump and Vance Might NOT Be Swayed by Zelenskyy Doubling Down in Bret Baier Interview

Friday at the White House was a fairly eventful one when Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited, had a contentious meeting with President Trump and VP JD Vance, and later was shown the door.

Zelenskyy didn't do himself any favors at the White House, and later he went on Fox News for a chat with Bret Baier and, for the most part, continued to only make things worse.

This @ZelenskyyUa interview with @bretbaier is like watching a drowning man who refuses to grab the life preserver he keeps getting thrown — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) February 28, 2025

We'll get to the clips in a second, but in a political sense Zelenskyy might not have thought all this through very well.

Zelensky's appraisal that he did nothing wrong in the Oval Office is consistent with his constant ability to excuse his failures as "well, but Russia is bad." They are horrendous, yes... So is your political judgment. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 1, 2025

If you missed it, watch the full video of Zelenskyy's sit down with Trump and Vance for the full context.

WATCH IN FULL: All 46 minutes of the Oval Office meeting between President Donald J. Trump and President Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/L88QejnhRA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 28, 2025

After that White House event, Zelenskyy went on Fox News with Bret Baier for a post-throwdown spin session and had this to say:

Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa on whether he would ever sign a deal with Russian President Putin #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/9JmUttAli0 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 28, 2025

President @ZelenskyyUa thanks the US and Americans for their support of Ukraine + his response to President Trump saying he disrespected him and the Vice President and whether he owes an apology to President Trump-- #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/eDKL6JKuqF — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 28, 2025

Zelenskyy was asked if the relationship with Trump can be salvaged, and what else was he supposed to say?

BAIER: "Do you think your relationship with Donald Trump, President Trump, after today, can be salvaged?"



ZELENSKYY: "Yes, of course... We are thankful and sorry for this. We wanted very much to have only strong relations and I'm very confident we will have it." pic.twitter.com/KsJyBOxPjE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025

Here's the full interview that aired on Fox News:

Full interview with the unapologetic tracksuit grifter pic.twitter.com/8ZvbhMI03E — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) February 28, 2025

So what's next? Place your bets!

Ukraine Minerals deal just went from 50/50 to 80/20 😂 — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) February 28, 2025

Perhaps!