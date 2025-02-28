WATCH: Trump and Vance Might NOT Be Swayed by Zelenskyy Doubling Down in Bret Baier Interview

Twitter Schools Susan Glasser: Nothing Tops Bill and Monica’s Oval Office Cigar Masterclas...

Doug P.  |  8:20 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Friday at the White House was a fairly eventful one when Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited, had a contentious meeting with President Trump and VP JD Vance, and later was shown the door

Zelenskyy didn't do himself any favors at the White House, and later he went on Fox News for a chat with Bret Baier and, for the most part, continued to only make things worse.

We'll get to the clips in a second, but in a political sense Zelenskyy might not have thought all this through very well.

If you missed it, watch the full video of Zelenskyy's sit down with Trump and Vance for the full context.

After that White House event, Zelenskyy went on Fox News with Bret Baier for a post-throwdown spin session and had this to say:

Zelenskyy was asked if the relationship with Trump can be salvaged, and what else was he supposed to say?

Here's the full interview that aired on Fox News:

So what's next? Place your bets!

Perhaps!

