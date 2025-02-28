Cartel Crack Down: SecDef Hegseth Warns Mexico We Are Prepared to Take Action if They're Not

As Twitchy readers know, Secretary of State Marco Rubio secured the extradition of 29 fugitive Mexican Cartel members, including notorious Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who is wanted for the murder of a DEA agent.

Homan's entire post:

Breaking update in New York: Mexican kingpin ‘Narco of Narcos’ finally faced an American judge today but doing so while wearing the exact cuffs of the DEA agent he took the life of in 1985!Rafael Caro Quintero, a 72 year old founding member of the Guadalajara cartel, has been arraigned in a Brooklyn federal court today where he pleaded not guilty. And he had to do so in front of 100 law enforcement officers including DEA agents!

The extradition of 29 cartel members in a single day is unprecedented and a big win for The State Department and the Trump Administration. The security of the southern border and stopping the flow of Fentanyl (and other narcotics) into the country has been a top priority of the Administration. Mexico's willingness to extradite cartel members who are wanted in the U.S. is a big step.

A lot of pressure has been brought to bear against Mexico to stem the flow of drugs and illegal aliens at the southern border. Tom Holman and the Border Patrol, with assistance from the military, have decreased illegal border crossings to historic lows. Rubio and The State Department have brought diplomatic pressure, and Donald Trump's threat of tariffs has brought financial pressure.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegsseth has also applied military pressure.

Breaking: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned of military action in Mexico if the country fails to meet President Trump’s border demands https://t.co/02lRVQ6fu3 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 28, 2025

In a late January phone conversation, Hegseth warned Mexican military leaders if they were unable or unwilling to deal with cartels, he would instruct the U.S. military to take direct action.

Hegseth told the officials that if Mexico didn’t deal with the collusion between the country’s government and drug cartels, the U.S. military was prepared to take unilateral action, according to people briefed on the Jan. 31 call. Mexico’s top brass who were on that call were shocked and angered, feeling he was suggesting U.S. military action inside Mexico, these people said. The Defense Department declined to comment.

Hegseth reiterated his stance during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Watch:

Hegseth added that the decision ultimately rests with the Commander in Chief.

That's probably true, but we need him at the Pentagon running the show.

That would assume that any distance exists.

There should be no delusions that eradicating Mexico's cartels will be easy. Most believe they have greater numbers and are better equipped than Mexico's military. As Hegseth said, our borders and our sovereignty need to be defended to provide for the safety of American citizens.

This administration is determined to do just that.

Pressure has been brought to bear, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has responded. Make no mistake, 29 cartel members are a good start, but only a start. Mexico is going to have to do a lot more to get the cartels under control. If they can't or are unwilling to do it, Pete Hegseth and the Department of Defense may have to step in.

Everything is on the table.