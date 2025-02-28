BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in U.S. to Face Justice

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio secured the extradition of elusive Mexican drug lord, Rafael Caro Quintero. Overnight, he was amongst 29 fugitive cartel members who arrived from Mexico by plane to face justice in New York for their alleged crimes.

President Trump and Secretary Rubio have secured the extradition of 29 top cartel leaders from Mexico to the U.S. for prosecution This is UNPRECEDENTED. Raphael Caro Quintero, who murdered a DEA Agent was just flown into New York and handed over. “This is the highest number of extraditions [in one day] in the history of Mexico, without question,” former DEA head of international operations Mike Virgil told CrashOut JUSTICE is coming, and an example will be made.

This is being hailed as a huge victory for President Trump and Rubio. Posters agree.

Huge win. Trump and Rubio are getting it done while the cartels lose their grip. This is what real leadership looks like. — fity.eth (@Fityeth) February 28, 2025

I’m actually very impressed with Rubio. I underestimated him. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2025

Same. I wasn’t a fan of his, but I think he’s doing an excellent job in his new position. I’ve been pleasantly surprised. I hope he keeps it up. — Adorable Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@happydayusa2020) February 28, 2025

Marco, bringin it…….



Color me impressed. Somewhat for taking down Top Cartel members.



But doing it in secret, in today’s world that is an accomplishment



He obviously has a symbol a very tight crew — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) February 28, 2025

Rafael Caro Quintero has eluded capture for four decades. He has been the DEA’s most wanted fugitive and was on the FBI's most wanted list.