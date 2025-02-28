Military Moves: President Trump Names Hung Cao as U.S. Under Secretary of Navy
BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in U.S. to Face Justice

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:25 AM on February 28, 2025
AngieArtist

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio secured the extradition of elusive Mexican drug lord, Rafael Caro Quintero. Overnight, he was amongst 29 fugitive cartel members who arrived from Mexico by plane to face justice in New York for their alleged crimes.

Here’s more. (READ)

President Trump and Secretary Rubio have secured the extradition of 29 top cartel leaders from Mexico to the U.S. for prosecution This is UNPRECEDENTED.

Raphael Caro Quintero, who murdered a DEA Agent was just flown into New York and handed over.

“This is the highest number of extraditions [in one day] in the history of Mexico, without question,” former DEA head of international operations Mike Virgil told CrashOut

JUSTICE is coming, and an example will be made.

Here’s the video from the airport. (WATCH)

This is being hailed as a huge victory for President Trump and Rubio. Posters agree.

Rafael Caro Quintero has eluded capture for four decades. He has been the DEA’s most wanted fugitive and was on the FBI's most wanted list.

