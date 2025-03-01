Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on...
Duplicitous Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Questioning Zelenskyy’s Desire for Peace After WH Break...
Stage Sight: Red-Pilled Mark Zuckerberg Dons Blue Jumpsuit in Wild and Cringey Birthday...
From Adored to Out the Door: Zelenskyy’s Legacy Media Hype No Match for...
VIP
A Suit and Cry: Social Influencer 'Coach Mox' is Mocked For Weeping Over...
Cartel Crack Down: SecDef Hegseth Warns Mexico We Are Prepared to Take Action...
Twitter Schools Susan Glasser: Nothing Tops Bill and Monica’s Oval Office Cigar Masterclas...
VIP
Democrats' Gender Insanity Will Transition Women Into Republicans
WATCH: Trump and Vance Might NOT Be Swayed by Zelenskyy Doubling Down in...
'To the Ends of the Earth': Kash Patel Says Era of Criminals Harming...
VIP
My Two Cents ... Casey DeSantis for Governor Rumors Unleash a Florida Force...
Kentucky 'Trans Woman' Shot, Charged After Ramming a Car With Kids Inside During...
AOC’s Whiny Note to AG Bondi: Please Tell Me I’m Not Busted for...
AMERICA FIRST! President Trump to Sign Executive Order Declaring English as the National...

Disrespectful Demeanor: Zelenskyy’s Mouth Was Moving but His Body Language Was Speaking Volumes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:21 AM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to the White House Friday but it wasn't his mouth that did most of the talking. White House officials say his body language told them plenty. They say President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance felt disrespected by his eye rolls and shrugging in the Oval Office. Posters on X think there was more going on.

Advertisement

Check out this movement montage. (WATCH)

Commenters say Zelenskyy was behaving like an entitled teen and they know who’s to blame for it.

He sure did.

Many posters say he looked like he was going through withdrawal pains and acting like a drug addict. These observations were given credence by a Russian official who said out loud what everyone was thinking.

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on the One of Diplomacy
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Some posters took the drug rumors to the next step.

This is all speculation. Zelenskyy could just be an enormous jerk who doesn’t need an excuse like drugs to explain his egregious behavior. Whatever the reason, the man not only said his piece but selfishly left peace on the table.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP OVAL OFFICE UKRAINE PRESIDENT TRUMP VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on the One of Diplomacy
Warren Squire
Duplicitous Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Questioning Zelenskyy’s Desire for Peace After WH Breakdown
Warren Squire
From Adored to Out the Door: Zelenskyy’s Legacy Media Hype No Match for Trump’s Reality Check
Warren Squire
Twitter Schools Susan Glasser: Nothing Tops Bill and Monica’s Oval Office Cigar Masterclass
justmindy
James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS
Sam J.
Kentucky 'Trans Woman' Shot, Charged After Ramming a Car With Kids Inside During Road Rage Incident
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on the One of Diplomacy Warren Squire
Advertisement