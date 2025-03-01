Disrespectful Demeanor: Zelenskyy’s Mouth Was Moving but His Body Language Was Speaking Volumes

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to the White House Friday but it wasn't his mouth that did most of the talking. White House officials say his body language told them plenty. They say President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance felt disrespected by his eye rolls and shrugging in the Oval Office. Posters on X think there was more going on.

Reports out of the WH cite Zelenskyy’s 'demeanor' as part of the reason Trump and US officials felt disrespected —



— “shrugging and rolling his eyes" during the conversation.



It was non stop: pic.twitter.com/hkZIdpkEgp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 28, 2025

Commenters say Zelenskyy was behaving like an entitled teen and they know who’s to blame for it.

He really did act like a petulant child or a spoiled brat teenager who is used to getting his way — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 28, 2025

This behavior has been enabled by every other Western leader. That came to a crashing halt today. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 1, 2025

Boy, did it ever come to a crashing halt. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 1, 2025

He looks like he's on something. — Carole Mahon (@AnnaSG_Lilac) February 28, 2025

He sure did.

Many posters say he looked like he was going through withdrawal pains and acting like a drug addict. These observations were given credence by a Russian official who said out loud what everyone was thinking.

Gotta love that Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, referred to Zelensky as a "cocaine clown" in a Telegram post today. — Sam Saraguy (@Sam_Saraguy) February 28, 2025

How much Coke did he do before the meeting — let me be clear (@GiveHugs09) February 28, 2025

Looks like he was desperate for a hit. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 28, 2025

I’ve more than dabbled with the devils sugar myself and I can tell you unequivocally, that is the demeanor of someone FIENDING for a fat line. — The Scofflaw (@tangyoj) February 28, 2025

He sure seems to have a lot of issues with his nose. Make sure he didn't drop any of those packets in the Whitehouse like what happened during Biden's term. — Beefbooger (@beefbooger) February 28, 2025

Some posters took the drug rumors to the next step.

This is what an intervention looks like. pic.twitter.com/kDpuIyxBtY — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) February 28, 2025

HAHA! Perfect. — Thomas Paine Band (@ThomasPaineBand) February 28, 2025

Arms crossed - not How you behave on world stage or in White House as a guest — ghostofbrexit👻 (@ghostoftheboris) February 28, 2025

This is all speculation. Zelenskyy could just be an enormous jerk who doesn’t need an excuse like drugs to explain his egregious behavior. Whatever the reason, the man not only said his piece but selfishly left peace on the table.